Function holoscan::viz::Init(const char *, uint32_t, uint32_t, uint32_t, InitFlags)
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::Init(const char *displayName, uint32_t width = 0, uint32_t height = 0, uint32_t refreshRate = 0, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE)
Initialize Holoviz to use a display in exclusive mode.
Setup:
when multiple displays are connected: The display to be used in exclusive mode needs to be disabled in the NVIDIA Settings. Open the
X Server Display Configurationtab, select the display and under
Configurationselect
Disabled. Press
Apply.
when a single display is connected: SSH into the machine, stop the X server with
sudo systemctl stop display-manager.
- Parameters
displayName – name of the display, this can either be the EDID name as displayed in the NVIDIA Settings, or the output name used by xrandr, if nullptr then the first display is selected.
width – desired width, ignored if 0
height – desired height, ignored if 0
refreshRate – desired refresh rate (number of times the display is refreshed each second multiplied by 1000), ignored if 0
flags – init flags
