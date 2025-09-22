Function holoscan::viz::LUT
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
void holoscan::viz::LUT(uint32_t size, ImageFormat fmt, size_t data_size, const void *data, bool normalized = false)
Defines the lookup table for this image layer.
If a lookup table is used the image format has to be a single channel integer or float format (e.g. ImageFormat::R8_UINT, ImageFormat::R16_UINT, ImageFormat::R32_UINT, ImageFormat::R8_UNORM, ImageFormat::R16_UNORM, ImageFormat::R32_SFLOAT).
If normalized is ‘true’ the function processed is as follow
out = lut[clamp(in, 0.0, 1.0)]
Input image values are clamped to the range of the lookup table size:
[0.0, 1.0[.
If normalized is ‘false’ the function processed is as follow
out = lut[clamp(in, 0, size)]
Input image values are clamped to the range of the lookup table size:
[0.0, size[.
- Parameters
size – size of the lookup table in elements
fmt – lookup table color format
data_size – size of the lookup table data in bytes
data – host memory pointer to lookup table data
normalized – if true then the range of the lookup table is ‘[0.0, 1.0[’, else it is
[0.0, size[
-