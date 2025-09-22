Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
holoscan.executors

This module provides a Python API for the C++ API Executor classes.

holoscan.executors.GXFExecutor GXF-based executor class.

class holoscan.executors.GXFExecutor

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Executor

Attributes

context The corresponding GXF context.
context_uint64 The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address
fragment The fragment that the executor belongs to.

Methods

run(self, arg0) Method that can be called to run the executor.

__init__(self: holoscan.executors._executors.GXFExecutor, app: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → None

Parameters
appholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment associated with the executor.

property context

The corresponding GXF context. This will be an opaque PyCapsule object.

property context_uint64

The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address

property fragment

The fragment that the executor belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
run(self: holoscan.core._core.Executor, arg0: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorGraph) → None

Method that can be called to run the executor.
