Enabling G-SYNC

For better performance and to keep up with the high refresh rate of Holoscan applications, we recommend the use of a G-SYNC display.

Holoscan has been tested with these two G-SYNC displays:

Follow these steps to ensure G-SYNC is enabled on your display:

  1. Open the “NVIDIA Settings” Graphical application (nvidia-settings in Terminal).

  2. Click on X Server Display Configuration then the Advanced button. This will show the Allow G-SYNC on monitor not validated as G-SYNC compatible option. Enable the option and click Apply:

gsync_x_server_enable.png

Fig. 1 Enable G-SYNC for the current display

  1. To show the refresh rate and G-SYNC label on the display window, click on OpenGL Settings for the selected display. Now click Allow G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible and Enable G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible Visual Indicator options and click Quit. This step is shown in below image. The Gsync indicator will be at the top right screen once the application is running.

gsync_opengl_settings.png

Fig. 2 Enable Visual Indicator for the current display
