Thor host setup
After installing JetPack 7.0.0 on the Thor devkit, please follow these steps to set up your Thor for running Holoscan sensor bridge examples.
Install Holoscan SDK v3.5.1
echo "deb https://repo.download.nvidia.com/jetson/jetson-4fed1671 r38.1 main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvidia-l4t-apt-source-jpea.list
sudo apt update
sudo apt install holoscan
Install other Holoscan sensor bridge dependencies:
sudo apt install -y git-lfs cmake libfmt-dev libssl-dev libcurlpp-dev libyaml-cpp-dev libibverbs-dev python3-dev
Obtain the Holoscan sensor bridge repository:
git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge.git
Build Holoscan sensor bridge, inside the
holoscan-sensor-bridgedirectory:
mkdir build && cd build
cmake -DCCCL_DIR:PATH="/usr/local/cuda/targets/sbsa-linux/lib/cmake/cccl" -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_SIPL=1 ..
make -j
Enable the network interface and ensure that the camera enumerates. Note that this documentation assumes a camera IP address of 192.168.0.2.
EN0=mgbe0_0
sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24
sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.2/32
sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 ethtool.ring-rx 4096
sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0
Retrieve your camera’s MAC ID with the
hololink-enumeratecommand:
./tools/enumerate/hololink-enumerate
You should see a response from the camera similar to this one:
mac_id=8C:1F:64:6D:70:03 hsb_ip_version=0x2506 fpga_crc=0xffff ip_address=192.168.0.2 fpga_uuid=f1627640-b4dc-48af-a360-c55b09b3d230 serial_number=ffffffffffffff interface=mgbe0_0 board=Leopard Eagle
Make sure to set all of the
ip_address and
mac_address fields in the configuration
files (there are multiple instances in each configuration file)
../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json
../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json
Give permission for root to access the X display, Note that the DISPLAY environment variable needs to be set first if being run over SSH.
xhost +
Run the
sipl_player application using either the single or dual camera configurations
contained in the
examples/sipl_config directory. To run them using HW ISP capture
mode, use the following:
sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json
sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json
To run the examples for RAW capture mode, add the –raw argument. Note that the image quality will not be very good due to the lack of proper ISP processing (the image may be extremely dark).
sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json --raw
sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json --raw
JP7.0.0 release currently supports only the Leopard imaging VB1940 Eagle Camera.