Thor host setup

After installing JetPack 7.0.0 on the Thor devkit, please follow these steps to set up your Thor for running Holoscan sensor bridge examples.

Install Holoscan SDK v3.5.1

Copy Copied! echo "deb https://repo.download.nvidia.com/jetson/jetson-4fed1671 r38.1 main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvidia-l4t-apt-source-jpea.list sudo apt update sudo apt install holoscan

Install other Holoscan sensor bridge dependencies:

Copy Copied! sudo apt install -y git-lfs cmake libfmt-dev libssl-dev libcurlpp-dev libyaml-cpp-dev libibverbs-dev python3-dev

Obtain the Holoscan sensor bridge repository:

Copy Copied! git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge.git

Build Holoscan sensor bridge, inside the holoscan-sensor-bridge directory:

Copy Copied! mkdir build && cd build cmake -DCCCL_DIR:PATH="/usr/local/cuda/targets/sbsa-linux/lib/cmake/cccl" -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_SIPL=1 .. make -j

Enable the network interface and ensure that the camera enumerates. Note that this documentation assumes a camera IP address of 192.168.0.2.

Copy Copied! EN0=mgbe0_0 sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.2/32 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0

Retrieve your camera’s MAC ID with the hololink-enumerate command:

Copy Copied! ./tools/enumerate/hololink-enumerate

You should see a response from the camera similar to this one:

Copy Copied! mac_id=8C:1F:64:6D:70:03 hsb_ip_version=0x2506 fpga_crc=0xffff ip_address=192.168.0.2 fpga_uuid=f1627640-b4dc-48af-a360-c55b09b3d230 serial_number=ffffffffffffff interface=mgbe0_0 board=Leopard Eagle

Make sure to set all of the ip_address and mac_address fields in the configuration files (there are multiple instances in each configuration file)

Copy Copied! ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json

Give permission for root to access the X display, Note that the DISPLAY environment variable needs to be set first if being run over SSH.

Copy Copied! xhost +

Run the sipl_player application using either the single or dual camera configurations contained in the examples/sipl_config directory. To run them using HW ISP capture mode, use the following:

Copy Copied! sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json

To run the examples for RAW capture mode, add the –raw argument. Note that the image quality will not be very good due to the lack of proper ISP processing (the image may be extremely dark).

Copy Copied! sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json --raw sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json --raw

JP7.0.0 release currently supports only the Leopard imaging VB1940 Eagle Camera.