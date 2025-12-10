Thor JetPack 7.1 EA

Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.5.0
The following provides additional documentation for using Holoscan Sensor Bridge with the JetPack 7.1 Early Access release on a Thor AGX Devkit.

Host Setup

After installing JetPack 7.1 EA on the Thor devkit (following the instructions provided in the release notes of the JetPack 7.1 EA package), please follow these steps to setup Holoscan Sensor Bridge.

  • Install and configure Docker to use the NVIDIA container runtime:

    sudo apt install -y docker-buildx
sudo nvidia-ctk runtime configure --runtime=docker

  • Grant your user permission to the docker subsystem:

    sudo usermod -aG docker $USER

  • Add the CUDA runtime path environment variables for your user:

    cat << EOF >> ~/.bashrc
export PATH=/usr/local/cuda-13.0/bin:\$PATH
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/cuda-13.0/lib64:\$LD_LIBRARY_PATH
EOF

  • Reboot the computer to apply the settings above.

  • Copy the Jetson_Multimedia_API_R38.3.0_aarch64.tbz2 and Jetson_SIPL_API_R38.3.0_aarch64.tbz2 files to the Thor Devkit from the generic_release_aarch64 folder of the extracted JetPack 7.1 EA package, then install them:

    sudo tar xjf Jetson_Multimedia_API_R38.3.0_aarch64.tbz2 -C /
sudo tar xjf Jetson_SIPL_API_R38.3.0_aarch64.tbz2 -C /

  • Install Holoscan SDK and other Holoscan Sensor Bridge dependencies:

    sudo apt install -y holoscan git-lfs cmake libfmt-dev libssl-dev libcurlpp-dev libyaml-cpp-dev libibverbs-dev python3-dev

  • Obtain the Holoscan Sensor Bridge repository:

    git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge.git

  • Build Holoscan Sensor Bridge, inside the holoscan-sensor-bridge directory:

    mkdir build && cd build
cmake -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_SIPL=1 -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_FUSA=1 ..
make -j

Running the CoE-Accelerated Examples

Thor’s hardware-accelerated CoE capabilities can be leveraged by Holoscan Sensor Bridge using one of two different paths outlined below.

SIPL

SIPL is a modular, extensible framework for image sensor control and image processing that exposes the full hardware capabilities of Thor including CoE and ISP hardware acceleration. SIPL-enabled sensor drivers are written using the Unified Device Driver Framework (UDDF), and reference VB1940 UDDF drivers are included with JetPack 7.1 EA.

Use the following to run the SIPL-based CoE example applications for the VB1940 sensor:

  • Retrieve your camera’s MAC ID:

    ./tools/enumerate/hololink-enumerate

    Example output:

    mac_id=8C:1F:64:6D:70:03 hsb_ip_version=0x2510 fpga_crc=0xffff ip_address=192.168.0.2 fpga_uuid=f1627640-b4dc-48af-a360-c55b09b3d230 serial_number=ffffffffffffff interface=mgbe0_0 board=Leopard Eagle

  • Update the ip_address and mac_address fields in these configuration files (multiple instances in each file):

    ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json
../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json

  • Run the sipl_player application with hardware ISP enabled:

    ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json
./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json

  • For RAW capture mode (ISP disabled), use the following. Note that image quality will be poor due to the lack of ISP processing.

    ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json --raw
./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json --raw

FuSa

FuSa is a new API included with JetPack 7.1 which exposes access to Thor’s CoE data capture path without providing the additional camera control and ISP access that is offered by SIPL. This allows applications direct control of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge and attached sensors in a CoE-accelerated environment, bypassing the need for SIPL and its UDDF driver implementations. This enables applications to follow a more traditional Holoscan Sensor Bridge implementation where the sensor control is managed directly by the application instead of by external drivers. Because of this, FuSa example applications exist for both the IMX274 and VB1940 sensors using the existing reference drivers provided by Holoscan Sensor Bridge.

A number of FuSa-based example applications are included for the IMX274 and VB1940 using the fusa-coe prefix. The C++ sample applications can be run natively (not using a container) and are built by the host setup instructions above, while the Python variants must be run using the Holoscan Sensor Bridge container.

For example, to run the C++ VB1940 player example, run the following command with the IP address replaced with the IP address of the device:

./examples/fusa_coe_vb1940_player --hololink 192.168.0.2

