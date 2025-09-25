Multi-Token Prediction (MTP) extends the prediction scope to multiple future tokens at each position. On the one hand, an MTP objective densifies the training signals and may improve data efficiency. On the other hand, MTP may enable the model to pre-plan its representations for better prediction of future tokens. In this implementation of MTP, we sequentially predict additional tokens and keep the complete causal chain at each prediction depth. The following figure illustrates our implementation of MTP in DeepSeek-V3.

The k-th MTP module consists of a shared embedding layer, a projection matrix, a Transformer block, and a shared output head. For the i-th input token at the (k - 1)-th prediction depth, we first combine the representation of the i-th token and the embedding of the (i + K)-th token with the linear projection. The combined serves as the input of the Transformer block at the k-th depth to produce the output representation.

For more information, please refer to DeepSeek-V3 Technical Report

Related Arguments# We can train GPTModel like models with Multi-Token Prediction (MTP) by setting mtp_num_layers to be a positive integer. Item Description mtp_num_layers Number of Multi-Token Prediction (MTP) Layers. MTP extends the prediction scope to multiple future tokens at each position. This MTP implementation sequentially predict additional tokens by using D sequential modules to predict D additional tokens. Default is None. mtp_loss_scaling_factor Scaling factor of Multi-Token Prediction (MTP) loss. We compute the average of the MTP losses across all depths, and multiply it the scaling factor to obtain the overall MTP loss, which serves as an additional training objective. Default is 0.1.