distributed package#

This package contains various utilities to finalize model weight gradients on each rank before the optimizer step. This includes a distributed data parallelism wrapper to all-reduce or reduce-scatter the gradients across data-parallel replicas, and a finalize_model_grads method to synchronize gradients across different parallelism modes (e.g., ‘tied’ layers on different pipeline stages, or gradients for experts in a MoE on different ranks due to expert parallelism).

distributed.distributed_data_parallel# Model wrapper for distributed data parallelism. Stores gradients in a contiguous buffer, and supports the option of overlapping communication (all-reduce or reduce-scatter) with backprop computation by breaking up full model’s gradients into smaller buckets and running all-reduce / reduce-scatter on each bucket asynchronously. class core.distributed.distributed_data_parallel. DistributedDataParallel ( * args : Any , ** kwargs : Any ) # Bases: _BaseDataParallel DDP wrapper which stores grads in contiguous buffers. Also has option of overlapping communication with backprop computation by breaking up full model’s gradients into smaller buckets and running all-reduce / reduce-scatter on each bucket asynchronously. This class also provides the option to do the gradient accumulation in a type other than the param type (e.g., fp32 for a bf16 model). Parameters : config – Transformer config object.

ddp_config – DistributedDataParallel config object.

module – Underlying model.

disable_bucketing – If true, force assign all parameters to a single bucket. If false, use standard bucketing policy: assign parameters to smaller buckets and all-reduce per bucket _if_ overlap_grad_reduce is True and pp_rank is 0.

pg_collection – Optional unified process group for distributed training. broadcast_params ( ) # Syncs parameters across all DP ranks. disable_forward_pre_hook ( param_sync : bool = True , ) # Disable forward pre-hooks needed for param all-gather overlap with forward compute. Skip synchronous param all-gather if param_sync is False. enable_forward_pre_hook ( ) # Enable forward pre-hooks needed for param all-gather overlap with forward compute. finish_grad_sync ( ) # Finishes grad sync (all-reduce or reduce-scatter) communication operations for all model gradients. When overlap_grad_reduce is set to True, waits for asynchronous communication calls to complete. When overlap_grad_reduce is set to False, calls synchronous communication ops. no_sync ( ) # Context manager that turns off gradient synchronization. scale_gradients ( scaling_factor : float ) # Scale all gradients inside the buffers by scaling_factor . start_grad_sync ( * unused ) # Initiates grad sync (all-reduce or reduce-scatter) communication operations for all model gradients. When overlap_grad_reduce is set to True, dispatches asynchronous communication calls. When overlap_grad_reduce is set to False, calls synchronous communication ops. start_param_sync ( * unused , force_sync : bool = False , force_dispatch : bool = False , ) # Initiates param sync (all-gather) communication operations for all model parameters. By default, when overlap_param_gather is set to True, dispatches asynchronous communication calls; when overlap_param_gather is set to False, calls synchronous communication ops. Can override this default behavior using flags below. Parameters : force_sync (bool, optional) – force synchronous collective regardless of other settings.

force_dispatch (bool, optional) – force dispatch regardless of other settings. zero_grad_buffer ( ) # Zeros out all grad buffers. Needs to be called at the beginning of each training iteration.

distributed.finalize_model_grads# Finalize model gradients for optimizer step across all used parallelism modes. Synchronizes the all-reduce / reduce-scatter of model gradients across DP replicas, all-reduces the layernorm gradients for sequence parallelism, embedding gradients across first and last pipeline stages (if not tied), and expert gradients for expert parallelism. core.distributed.finalize_model_grads. finalize_model_grads ( model : List [ torch.nn.Module ] , num_tokens : torch.Tensor | None = None , pg_collection : megatron.core.process_groups_config.ProcessGroupCollection | None = None , ) # All-reduce all model grads across DP replicas, layernorm grads for sequence parallelism, embedding grads across first and last pipeline stages (if not tied), scale gradients by num_tokens .