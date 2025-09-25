Optimizer Parameters Scheduler#
This api is used to calculate the learning rate and weight decay for the optimizer.
Module contents#
Learning rate decay and weight decay incr functions.
- class core.optimizer_param_scheduler.OptimizerParamScheduler(
- optimizer: megatron.core.optimizer.MegatronOptimizer,
- init_lr: float,
- max_lr: float,
- min_lr: float,
- lr_warmup_steps: int,
- lr_decay_steps: int,
- lr_decay_style: str,
- start_wd: float,
- end_wd: float,
- wd_incr_steps: int,
- wd_incr_style: str,
- use_checkpoint_opt_param_scheduler: bool | None = True,
- override_opt_param_scheduler: bool | None = False,
- wsd_decay_steps: int | None = None,
- lr_wsd_decay_style: str | None = None,
Bases:
object
Anneals learning rate and weight decay
- Parameters:
optimizer (MegatronOptimizer) – the optimizer to be used
init_lr (float) – initial learning rate
max_lr (float) – maximum learning rate
min_lr (float) – minimum learning rate
lr_warmup_steps (int) – number of warmup steps
lr_decay_steps (int) – number of decay steps
lr_decay_style (str) – decay style for learning rate
start_wd (float) – initial weight decay
end_wd (float) – final weight decay
wd_incr_steps (int) – number of weight decay increment steps
wd_incr_style (str) – weight decay increment style
use_checkpoint_opt_param_scheduler (bool, optional) – whether to use the checkpoint values for the optimizer param scheduler
override_opt_param_scheduler (bool, optional) – whether to override the optimizer param scheduler values with the class values
wsd_decay_steps (int, optional) – number of weight decay decay steps
lr_wsd_decay_style (str, optional) – decay style for learning rate during weight decay decay steps
- get_lr(param_group: dict) float #
Learning rate decay functions from: https://openreview.net/pdf?id=BJYwwY9ll pg. 4
- Parameters:
param_group (dict) – parameter group from the optimizer.
- get_wd() float #
Weight decay incr functions
- load_state_dict(state_dict: dict) None #
Load the state dict.
- Parameters:
state_dict (dict) – state dict to be load
- state_dict() dict #
Return the state dict.
- step(increment: int) None #
Set lr for all parameters groups.
- Parameters:
increment (int) – number of steps to increment