context_parallel package#

Context parallelism overview#

Figure 1: A transformer layer running with TP2CP2. Communications next to Attention are for CP, others are for TP. (AG/RS: all-gather in forward and reduce-scatter in backward, RS/AG: reduce-scatter in forward and all-gather in backward, /AG: no-op in forward and all-gather in backward).#

Context Parallelism (“CP”) is a parallelization scheme on the dimension of sequence length. Unlike prior SP (sequence parallelism) which only splits the sequence of Dropout and LayerNorm activations, CP partitions the network inputs and all activations along sequence dimension. With CP, all modules except attention (e.g., Linear, LayerNorm, etc.) can work as usual without any changes, because they do not have inter-token operations. As for attention, the Q (query) of each token needs to compute with the KV (key and value) of all tokens in the same sequence. Hence, CP requires additional all-gather across GPUs to collect the full sequence of KV. Correspondingly, reduce-scatter should be applied to the activation gradients of KV in backward propagation. To reduce activation memory footprint, each GPU only stores the KV of a sequence chunk in forward and gathers KV again in backward. KV communication happens between a GPU and its counterparts in other TP groups. The all-gather and reduce-scatter are transformed to point-to-point communications in ring topology under the hood. Exchanging KV also can leverage MQA/GQA to reduce communication volumes, as they only have one or few attention heads for KV.

For example, in Figure 1, assuming sequence length is 8K, each GPU processes 4K tokens. GPU0 and GPU2 compose a CP group, they exchange KV with each other. Same thing also happens between GPU1 and GPU3. CP is similar to Ring Attention but provides better performance by (1) leveraging the latest OSS and cuDNN flash attention kernels; (2) removing unnecessary computation resulted from low-triangle causal masking and achieving optimal load balance among GPUs.