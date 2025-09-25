models.gpt package#
This is the implementation of the popular GPT model. It supports several features like model parallelization (Tensor Parallel, Pipeline Parallel, Data Parallel) , mixture of experts, FP8 , Distributed optimizer etc. We are constantly adding new features. So be on the lookout or raise an issue if you want to have something added.
Submodules#
models.gpt.gpt_model module#
- class core.models.gpt.gpt_model.GPTModel(*args: Any, **kwargs: Any)#
Bases:
LanguageModule
GPT Transformer language model.
- Parameters:
config (TransformerConfig) – Transformer config
transformer_layer_spec (ModuleSpec) – Specifies module to use for transformer layers
vocab_size (int) – Vocabulary size
max_sequence_length (int) – maximum size of sequence. This is used for positional embedding
pre_process (bool, optional) – Include embedding layer (used with pipeline parallelism). Defaults to True.
post_process (bool, optional) – Include an output layer (used with pipeline parallelism). Defaults to True.
fp16_lm_cross_entropy (bool, optional) – Defaults to False.
parallel_output (bool, optional) – Do not gather the outputs, keep them split across tensor parallel ranks. Defaults to True.
share_embeddings_and_output_weights (bool, optional) – When True, input embeddings and output logit weights are shared. Defaults to False.
position_embedding_type (Literal[learned_absolute,rope], optional) – Position embedding type.. Defaults to ‘learned_absolute’.
rotary_percent (float, optional) – Percent of rotary dimension to use for rotary position embeddings. Ignored unless position_embedding_type is ‘rope’. Defaults to 1.0.
rotary_base (int, optional) – Base period for rotary position embeddings. Ignored unless position_embedding_type is ‘rope’. Defaults to 10000.
rope_scaling (bool, optional) – Toggle RoPE scaling.
rope_scaling_factor (float) – RoPE scaling factor. Default 8.
scatter_embedding_sequence_parallel (bool, optional) – Whether embeddings should be scattered across sequence parallel region or not. Defaults to True.
seq_len_interpolation_factor (Optional[float], optional) – scale of linearly interpolating RoPE for longer sequences. The value must be a float larger than 1.0. Defaults to None.
pg_collection (ProcessGroupCollection) – Model communication process groups
-
- build_schedule_plan(
- input_ids: torch.Tensor,
- position_ids: torch.Tensor,
- attention_mask: torch.Tensor,
- decoder_input: torch.Tensor | None = None,
- labels: torch.Tensor | None = None,
- inference_context: megatron.core.inference.contexts.BaseInferenceContext | None = None,
- packed_seq_params: megatron.core.packed_seq_params.PackedSeqParams | None = None,
- extra_block_kwargs: dict | None = None,
- runtime_gather_output: bool | None = None,
- inference_params: megatron.core.inference.contexts.BaseInferenceContext | None = None,
- loss_mask: torch.Tensor | None = None,
Builds a computation schedule plan for the model.
This function creates a schedule plan for a model chunk, including preprocessing, transformer layers, and postprocessing. The schedule plan is used to optimize computation and memory usage in distributed environments.
- Parameters:
input_ids (Tensor) – Input token IDs.
position_ids (Tensor) – Position IDs.
attention_mask (Tensor) – Attention mask.
decoder_input (Tensor, optional) – Decoder input tensor. Defaults to None.
labels (Tensor, optional) – Labels for loss computation. Defaults to None.
inference_context (BaseInferenceContext, optional) – Inference context. Defaults to None.
packed_seq_params (PackedSeqParams, optional) – Parameters for packed sequences. Defaults to None.
extra_block_kwargs (dict, optional) – Additional keyword arguments for blocks. Defaults to None.
runtime_gather_output (Optional[bool], optional) – Whether to gather output at runtime. Defaults to None.
inference_params (InferenceParams, optional) – Parameters for inference. Defaults to None.
loss_mask (Optional[Tensor], optional) – Loss mask. Defaults to None.
-
- Returns:
The model chunk schedule plan.
- Return type:
TransformerModelChunkSchedulePlan
- forward(
- input_ids: torch.Tensor,
- position_ids: torch.Tensor,
- attention_mask: torch.Tensor,
- decoder_input: torch.Tensor | None = None,
- labels: torch.Tensor | None = None,
- inference_context: megatron.core.inference.contexts.BaseInferenceContext | None = None,
- packed_seq_params: megatron.core.packed_seq_params.PackedSeqParams | None = None,
- extra_block_kwargs: dict | None = None,
- runtime_gather_output: bool | None = None,
- *,
- inference_params: megatron.core.inference.contexts.BaseInferenceContext | None = None,
- loss_mask: torch.Tensor | None = None,
Forward function of the GPT Model This function passes the input tensors through the embedding layer, and then the decoeder and finally into the post processing layer (optional).
It either returns the Loss values if labels are given or the final hidden units
- Parameters:
runtime_gather_output (bool) – Gather output at runtime. Default None means parallel_output arg in the constructor will be used.
- set_input_tensor(input_tensor: torch.Tensor) None #
Sets input tensor to the model.
See megatron.model.transformer.set_input_tensor()
- Parameters:
input_tensor (Tensor) – Sets the input tensor for the model.
- sharded_state_dict(
- prefix: str = '',
- sharded_offsets: tuple = (),
- metadata: Dict | None = None,
Sharded state dict implementation for GPTModel backward-compatibility.
Removing extra state. Tie word embeddings and output layer in mtp process stage.
- Parameters:
prefix (str) – Module name prefix.
sharded_offsets (tuple) – PP related offsets, expected to be empty at this module level.
metadata (Optional[Dict]) – metadata controlling sharded state dict creation.
-
- Returns:
sharded state dict for the GPTModel
- Return type:
ShardedStateDict
Gets the embedding weight or output logit weights when share input embedding and output weights set to True or when use Multi-Token Prediction (MTP) feature.
- Returns:
During pre processing or MTP process it returns the input embeddings weight. Otherwise, during post processing it returns the final output layers weight.
- Return type:
Tensor