models.gpt package#

config (TransformerConfig) – Transformer config

transformer_layer_spec (ModuleSpec) – Specifies module to use for transformer layers

vocab_size (int) – Vocabulary size

max_sequence_length (int) – maximum size of sequence. This is used for positional embedding

pre_process (bool, optional) – Include embedding layer (used with pipeline parallelism). Defaults to True.

post_process (bool, optional) – Include an output layer (used with pipeline parallelism). Defaults to True.

fp16_lm_cross_entropy (bool, optional) – Defaults to False.

parallel_output (bool, optional) – Do not gather the outputs, keep them split across tensor parallel ranks. Defaults to True.

share_embeddings_and_output_weights (bool, optional) – When True, input embeddings and output logit weights are shared. Defaults to False.

position_embedding_type (Literal[learned_absolute,rope], optional) – Position embedding type.. Defaults to ‘learned_absolute’.

rotary_percent (float, optional) – Percent of rotary dimension to use for rotary position embeddings. Ignored unless position_embedding_type is ‘rope’. Defaults to 1.0.

rotary_base (int, optional) – Base period for rotary position embeddings. Ignored unless position_embedding_type is ‘rope’. Defaults to 10000.

rope_scaling (bool, optional) – Toggle RoPE scaling.

rope_scaling_factor (float) – RoPE scaling factor. Default 8.

scatter_embedding_sequence_parallel (bool, optional) – Whether embeddings should be scattered across sequence parallel region or not. Defaults to True.

seq_len_interpolation_factor (Optional[float], optional) – scale of linearly interpolating RoPE for longer sequences. The value must be a float larger than 1.0. Defaults to None.