models.bert package#

Useful package for training bert and bert like encoder only models. It optionally comes with a binary head that can be used for classification tasks .

models.bert.bert_model module#

class core.models.bert.bert_model.BertModel(*args: Any, **kwargs: Any)#

Bases: LanguageModule

Transformer language model.

Parameters:

  • config (TransformerConfig) – transformer config

  • num_tokentypes (int) – Set to 2 when args.bert_binary_head is True, and 0 otherwise. Defaults to 0.

  • transformer_layer_spec (ModuleSpec) – Specifies module to use for transformer layers

  • vocab_size (int) – vocabulary size

  • max_sequence_length (int) – maximum size of sequence. This is used for positional embedding

  • pre_process (bool) – Include embedding layer (used with pipeline parallelism)

  • post_process (bool) – Include an output layer (used with pipeline parallelism)

  • parallel_output (bool) – Do not gather the outputs, keep them split across tensor parallel ranks

  • share_embeddings_and_output_weights (bool) – When True, input embeddings and output logit weights are shared. Defaults to False.

  • position_embedding_type (string) – Position embedding type. Options [‘learned_absolute’, ‘rope’]. Defaults is ‘learned_absolute’.

  • rotary_percent (float) – Percent of rotary dimension to use for rotary position embeddings. Defaults to 1.0 (100%). Ignored unless position_embedding_type is ‘rope’.

  • vp_stage (int) – Virtual pipeline stage.

bert_extended_attention_mask(
attention_mask: torch.Tensor,
) torch.Tensor#

Creates the extended attention mask

Converts the attention mask of dimension [batch size, 1, seq len] to [batch size, 1, seq len, seq len] or [batch size, 1, 1, seq_len] and makes it binary

Parameters:

attention_mask (Tensor) – The input attention mask

Returns:

The extended binary attention mask

Return type:

Tensor

bert_position_ids(token_ids)#

Position ids for bert model

forward(
input_ids: torch.Tensor,
attention_mask: torch.Tensor,
tokentype_ids: torch.Tensor | None = None,
lm_labels: torch.Tensor | None = None,
inference_context=None,
*,
inference_params: megatron.core.inference.contexts.BaseInferenceContext | None = None,
)#

Forward function of BERT model

Forward function of the BERT Model This function passes the input tensors through the embedding layer, and then the encoder and finally into the post processing layer (optional).

It either returns the Loss values if labels are given or the final hidden units

set_input_tensor(input_tensor: torch.Tensor) None#

Sets input tensor to the model.

See megatron.model.transformer.set_input_tensor()

Parameters:

input_tensor (Tensor) – Sets the input tensor for the model.

core.models.bert.bert_model.get_te_version()#

Included for backwards compatibility.

