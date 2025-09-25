models.bert package#
Useful package for training bert and bert like encoder only models. It optionally comes with a binary head that can be used for classification tasks .
Submodules#
models.bert.bert_model module#
- class core.models.bert.bert_model.BertModel(*args: Any, **kwargs: Any)#
Bases:
LanguageModule
Transformer language model.
- Parameters:
config (TransformerConfig) – transformer config
num_tokentypes (int) – Set to 2 when args.bert_binary_head is True, and 0 otherwise. Defaults to 0.
transformer_layer_spec (ModuleSpec) – Specifies module to use for transformer layers
vocab_size (int) – vocabulary size
max_sequence_length (int) – maximum size of sequence. This is used for positional embedding
pre_process (bool) – Include embedding layer (used with pipeline parallelism)
post_process (bool) – Include an output layer (used with pipeline parallelism)
parallel_output (bool) – Do not gather the outputs, keep them split across tensor parallel ranks
share_embeddings_and_output_weights (bool) – When True, input embeddings and output logit weights are shared. Defaults to False.
position_embedding_type (string) – Position embedding type. Options [‘learned_absolute’, ‘rope’]. Defaults is ‘learned_absolute’.
rotary_percent (float) – Percent of rotary dimension to use for rotary position embeddings. Defaults to 1.0 (100%). Ignored unless position_embedding_type is ‘rope’.
vp_stage (int) – Virtual pipeline stage.
-
- bert_extended_attention_mask(
- attention_mask: torch.Tensor,
Creates the extended attention mask
Converts the attention mask of dimension [batch size, 1, seq len] to [batch size, 1, seq len, seq len] or [batch size, 1, 1, seq_len] and makes it binary
- Parameters:
attention_mask (Tensor) – The input attention mask
- Returns:
The extended binary attention mask
- Return type:
Tensor
- bert_position_ids(token_ids)#
Position ids for bert model
- forward(
- input_ids: torch.Tensor,
- attention_mask: torch.Tensor,
- tokentype_ids: torch.Tensor | None = None,
- lm_labels: torch.Tensor | None = None,
- inference_context=None,
- *,
- inference_params: megatron.core.inference.contexts.BaseInferenceContext | None = None,
Forward function of BERT model
Forward function of the BERT Model This function passes the input tensors through the embedding layer, and then the encoder and finally into the post processing layer (optional).
It either returns the Loss values if labels are given or the final hidden units
- set_input_tensor(input_tensor: torch.Tensor) None #
Sets input tensor to the model.
See megatron.model.transformer.set_input_tensor()
- Parameters:
input_tensor (Tensor) – Sets the input tensor for the model.
- core.models.bert.bert_model.get_te_version()#
Included for backwards compatibility.