transformer package#

Performs a consistency check.

This function makes sure that tensors across devices are the same during an experiment. This is often not guaranteed to be so because of silent hardware failures (eg, memory corruption loading a checkpoint, network traffic corruption encountered during data transmission).

(TODO) In the future, more tensors should be checked across the training run and checked every X iterations. This is left for future work. Equality of tensors is probably not required; transmitting hashes is sufficient.