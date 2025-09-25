User Guide#

To review more advanced examples, explore pretrain_gpt.py . pretrain_gpt.py has more complex training loops and includes the following Megatron Core features:

The following code snippet is the main function that needs to go into your script. It runs the model for five iterations, saves, and loads it.

Megatron Core uses distributed checkpoints for loading and saving models. This allows you to convert the model from one parallel setting to another when you load it. For example, a model trained with tensor parallel size 2 , can be loaded again as a tensor model with parallel size 4 .

# If pipeline parallel, loss computation is done only in last stage.

# If you have data parallel reduce loss across data parallel groups.

Megatron Core uses schedules.py to run the model. Define a forward step function that takes the data iterator and the model as input and produces the output tensor and a loss function.

To find more information about Megatron Core data pipeline, see the data pipeline readme.md .

To train the model using your data, use the GPTDataset class in gpt_dataset.py .

Use the following code snippet to explore the mock dataset utility.

Use the following code snippet to create a GPT model. For a list of other configurations that you can pass into the model, open and review transformer_config.py .

The following utility, when called, initializes your distributed setup:

Initialize the distributed training and set up the model parallel:

All of the following steps are in the run_simple_mcore_train_loop.py script. To run the run_simple_mcore_train_loop.py script:

In this task, you create a sample GPT model split across tensors (Tensor model parallel) on two GPUS, and run a forward pass through it using a MockGPT dataset helper class that was created in Megatron Core.

For a more comprehensive overview of different installation methods, refer to the Installation Guide

The following sample was tested using Megatron Core version 0.8.0 and NGC PyTorch Container version 24.02.

Train the model for five iterations using Megatron Core schedules.

Build a GPT model with a tensor model parallel size of two and a pipeline parallel size of one.

This guide for Megatron Core walks you through the following tasks:

Installing Megatron Core#

Megatron Core maintains a lightweight installation and minimizes conflicts by keeping its core dependencies (torch, numpy, and packaging) to a minimum. This is achieved through “import-guarding,” where additional dependencies are only verified and loaded when the specific features that require them are actively used.

There are two ways of extending Megatron Core with its requirements that unlock the performance required for large-scale distributed training: Using a NGC PyTorch container or installing from source. While the installation into a NGC PyTorch container may simplify experience by shipping with pre-installed performance optimized dependencies, a source installation gives more freedom and customization options. In the following sections, we will have a look at both.

Before we dive into the fully-featured installation process, let’s have a quick detour to the basic installation process.

Basic installation# Megatron Core ships released wheels to PyPi bi-monthly. pip install megatron-core Additionally, there are weekly pre-release wheels: pip install --pre megatron-core Specific commits can be installed from the official NVIDIA/Megatron-LM GitHub repository: pip install git+https://github.com/NVIDIA/Megatron-LM.git@ ${ COMMIT } Each installation method has complete feature-parity for a selected version.

Installation inside a NGC PyTorch container# The NGC PyTorch container includes NVIDIA system-level dependencies such as NCCL, CUDA, and cuDNN, which provide lower-level GPU support. It also comes with Python libraries specifically optimized and compiled for these software versions. Two key libraries for Megatron Core are a performance-optimized version of PyTorch, which incorporates advanced performance features not yet available in upstream Meta PyTorch at the time of release, and NVIDIA Transformer Engine. To get started, run the following commands: # On the host machine docker run --rm -it --gpus all nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:XX.YY-py3 # Inside the container pip install megatron-core :bulb: For the most recently tested NGC PyTorch image visit the file .gitlab/stages/01.build.yml . The stable release branches are named core_rX.Y.Z . For a complete installation of Megatron Core with all features, follow these steps: # Inside the container pip install -U setuptools packaging pip install --no-build-isolation megatron-core [ dev ] :bulb: We add the argument --no-build-isolation since many dependencies like transformer-engine need to be aligned with the pre-installed CUDA and torch version. By removing Python’s default build isolation, we expose the installation process to the host and its software versions. As a result, the compiler is able to build the source specific to those versions. This command also installs libraries such as flash-infer, mamba-ssm, and grouped-gemm. Depending on your CUDA and PyTorch environment versions, the installation could take anywhere from a few seconds to over thirty minutes. This situation arises because most dependencies offer a wide array of pre-compiled wheels, compatible with various combinations of CUDA, PyTorch, and their respective library versions. When a suitable pre-compiled wheel is located, installation is nearly instantaneous. Conversely, if no such wheel exists, the local host machine must compile the source-distributed wheel into a binary. Feel free to raise an issue at NVIDIA/Megatron-LM if you identify such an issue and we will check if we can accelerate the installation of your use case. The dev extra-requires option includes all dependencies validated by Megatron-LM’s internal CI. This may be more extensive than necessary for your specific needs. You can review the requirements file at NVIDIA/Megatron-LM to select only the dependencies relevant to your use case. # Inside the container # Example to only install support for hybrid models pip install --no-build-isolation \ megatron-core \ "mamba-ssm~=2.2" \ "causal-conv1d~=1.5" \ "nv-grouped-gemm~=1.1"

Installation inside a vanilla Ubuntu container# While pre-configured NGC PyTorch containers are often suitable, some use cases may necessitate a custom container. Other noteworthy NGC containers include NGC cuda or NGC cuda-dl-base. For educational purposes, the following section details a “bare-metal” installation within a plain Ubuntu environment. This demonstration aims to provide users with sufficient knowledge to manage installations within pre-configured NGC containers. Preliminary requirements# The software stack used for this guide was configured with Ubuntu 24.04, Cuda 12.8, cuDNN 9.1, Python 3.12, PyTorch 2.8, and Transformer Engine 2.5.0. Starting the container# docker run --rm -it --entrypoint bash ubuntu:24.04 Installing Python# We will install Python 3.12 development headers, Python 3.12 venv for virtual environment support, and pip for installing additional packages. For convenience, update-alternatives will be used to set python as the default command instead of python3.12 . apt-get update apt-get install -y software-properties-common add-apt-repository ppa:deadsnakes/ppa -y apt-get install -y python3.12-dev python3.12-venv python3-pip update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python python /usr/bin/python3 1 Installing Cuda-toolkit# To establish a clean CUDA development environment on Ubuntu 24.04, we begin by installing essential tools such as wget , curl , git , and cmake for software downloading and building. We then remove any existing CUDA/NVIDIA repositories to prevent conflicts. Subsequently, NVIDIA’s official CUDA keyring is retrieved and installed, which securely integrates the latest CUDA repository into the system. The final step involves installing the CUDA Toolkit 12.8 (comprising the compiler, runtime, and libraries), cuDNN 9 (for GPU-accelerated deep learning primitives), and CUTLASS (a template library for high-performance matrix operations). # Install tools apt-get update apt-get install -y wget curl git cmake rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cuda*.list || true rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvidia-cuda.list || true wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2404/x86_64/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb rm cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb apt-get update apt-get install -y cuda-toolkit-12-8 \ libcudnn9-cuda-12 \ libcutlass-dev Python libraries# Finally, we can set up a virtual Python environment and run a feature-complete installation of Megatron Core: python -m venv .venv source .venv/bin/activate # Run this first to install basic dependencies and build-requirements for step two pip install megatron-core # Run this for the feature-complete install pip install --no-build-isolation megatron-core [ dev ]

Testing correctness# After successful installation of Megatron Core and its dependencies, we can validate the environment by the following commands. For testing Megatron Core, the following command should be successful: import megatron.core print ( megatron . core . __version__ ) For testing Transformer Engine, the following command should be successful: import transformer_engine import transformer_engine.pytorch print ( transformer_engine . __version__ )