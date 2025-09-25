Distributed Optimizer#

The motivation for the distributed optimizer is to save memory by distributing the optimizer state evenly across data parallel ranks (https://arxiv.org/abs/1910.02054), versus the naive method of replicating the optimizer state across data parallel ranks.

Theoretical memory savings vary depending on the combination of the datatype of the model’s parameters (param_dtype) and main gradients accumulated across data-parallel replicas (grad_dtype). We always use fp32 main parameters for optimizer steps. In the current implementation, the theoretical number of bytes per parameter is (where d is the data parallel size):

Non-distributed optim

Distributed optim

fp16 parameters, fp16 gradients

20

4 + 16/d

bf16 parameters, fp32 gradients

18

6 + 12/d

fp32 parameters, fp32 gradients

16

8 + 8/d

Our implementation of the distributed optimizer uses contiguous buffers for parameters and main gradients; model gradients are copied over to the main gradients as soon as they are fully computed.

The figures below illustrate the distributed optimizer’s sharding scheme, and the key steps of the distributed optimizer’s parameter update:

Data flow#

Data flow

Sharding scheme#

Sharding scheme

Key steps#

(note: using illustrations above, assuming bf16 model weights, bf16 model gradients that are computed by the backward pass and fp32 main gradients that are also used for optimizer steps; we always use fp32 main weights for optimizer steps)

  • Backward pass finishes (gradient buffer holds 16 fp32 gradient elements).

  • Call reduce-scatter on each DP rank.

  • Each DP rank now has 4 elements within the gradient buffer that are fully reduced (remaining 12 elements are garbage).

    • DP rank 0 has gradient values for elements [0:4].

    • DP rank 1 has gradient values for elements [4:8].

    • DP rank 2 has gradient values for elements [8:12].

    • DP rank 3 has gradient values for elements [12:16].

  • Optimizer.step().

  • Each DP rank copies its 4 fp32 main parameter elements into the corresponding bf16 parameter buffer (each element is cast from fp32 to fp16).

  • Call all-gather on each DP rank.

  • The parameter buffer now contains all 16, fully updated, bf16 model parameter elements. Parameters in PyTorch modules already point to the appropriate locations in this parameter buffer, and thus forward passes are ready to run after the all-gather completes.

  • At this point, the gradient buffer is also ready to be zero’d for the next iteration.