Mixture of Experts package#

–num-experts Number of Experts in MoE (None means no MoE)

–expert-model-parallel-size Degree of expert model parallelism. Default is 1.

–moe-ffn-hidden-size MoE Feed-Forward Network hidden size. Default is None.

–expert-tensor-parallel-size Degree of tensor model parallelism of expert layer. Default is same to –tensor-model-parallel-size.

–moe-layer-freq Frequency between MoE layers and Dense layers. Accepts either: 1) An integer N for 1:N ratio (one expert layer for every N-1 dense layers), 2) A string “N” for the same ratio, or 3) A string with Python list expression for custom patterns like ([1]*3+[0]*1)*3 which gives [1,1,1,0,1,1,1,0,1,1,1,0] where 1=expert layer and 0=dense layer. Examples: ([0]+[1]*23) for 1 dense layer followed by 23 experts layers, ([1]*3+[0]*2)*2 for three expert layers followed by two dense layers, repeated twice. Default is 1.

–moe-grouped-gemm When there are multiple experts per rank, launch multiple local GEMM kernels in multiple streams to improve the utilization and performance with GroupedLinear in TransformerEngine.

–moe-router-load-balancing-type Determines the load balancing strategy for the router. “aux_loss” corresponds to the load balancing loss used in GShard and SwitchTransformer; “seq_aux_loss” corresponds to the load balancing loss used in DeepSeekV2 and DeepSeekV3, which computes the loss for each individual sample; “sinkhorn” corresponds to the balancing algorithm used in S-BASE, and “none” implies no load balancing. The default is “aux_loss”.

–moe-router-dtype Data type for routing computation and expert output weighted averaging. Options are ‘fp32’ and ‘fp64’. This can improve numerical stability, particularly when using a large number of experts. The throughput/memory impact should be negligible when used with –moe-permute-fusion. Default is None (no dtype promotion).

–moe-router-topk Number of experts to route to for each token. The default is 2.

–moe-router-score-function Score function for MoE routing. Can be “softmax” or “sigmoid”. Default is “softmax”.

–moe-router-pre-softmax Enable pre-softmax routing for MoE, which means softmax is before the top-k selection. By default, softmax is done after top-k.

–moe-router-num-groups Number of groups to divide experts into for group-limited routing. When using group-limited routing: 1) Experts are divided into equal-sized groups, 2) For each token, a subset of groups are selected based on routing scores (sum of top-2 expert scores within each group), 3) From these selected groups, moe_router_topk experts are chosen. Two common use cases: 1) Device-limited routing: Set equal to expert parallel size (EP) to limit each token to experts on a subset of devices (See DeepSeek-V2: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2405.04434) 2) Node-limited routing: Set equal to number of nodes in EP group to limit each token to experts on a subset of nodes (See DeepSeek-V3: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2412.19437))

–moe-router-group-topk Number of selected groups for group-limited routing.

–moe-router-topk-scaling-factor Scaling factor for routing score in top-k selection, only works when –moe-router-pre-softmax enabled. Defaults to None, which means no scaling.

–moe-router-enable-expert-bias TopK routing with dynamic per-expert bias in the aux-loss-free load balancing strategy. The routing decision is based on the sum of the routing scores and the expert bias. See https://arxiv.org/abs/2408.15664 for details.

–moe-router-fusion Enable fusion for MoE TopK routing and aux-loss computation. This is only supported in TransformerEngine 2.7.0 and above.

–moe-router-bias-update-rate The expert bias is updated based on the number of assigned tokens to each expert in a global batch, where the bias is increased for experts with less assigned tokens and decreased for experts with more assigned tokens. Default is 1e-3 same as that used in DeepSeekV3.

–moe-router-force-load-balancing (Experimental) Force override routing to balance token distribution using random logits for MoE routers, supporting naive top-k and group-limited top-k. This experimental feature is for benchmarking purposes only!

–moe-router-padding-for-fp8 Pad the routing_map to make sure the number of tokens each expert received is a multiple of 16/32 for FP8 precision. It is suggested to enable this for dropless training with FP8 precision when num_local_experts > 1. This is a more efficient way to pad for FP8 which eliminates the explicit padding in the GroupedMLP layer.

–moe-aux-loss-coeff Scaling coefficient for the aux loss: a starting value of 1e-2 is recommended. Default is 0.0.

–moe-z-loss-coeff Scaling coefficient for the z-loss: a starting value of 1e-3 is recommended. Default is None.

–moe-input-jitter-eps Add noise to the input tensor by applying jitter with a specified epsilon value. Default is None.

–moe-token-dispatcher-type Determines the token dispatcher type. Choices are “allgather”, “alltoall”. Default is “allgather”. We recommend using ‘alltoall’ if expert parallelism is applied. We have upgraded the “alltoall” dispatcher in place during MCore v0.9, while the original implementation renamed as “alltoall_seq” is retained until MCore v0.13.

–moe-enable-deepep (Experimental) Enable DeepSeek/DeepEP for efficient token dispatching and combine in MoE models. Only works with flex token dispatcher by setting –moe-token-dispatcher-type=flex.

–moe-per-layer-logging Enable per-layer logging for MoE, currently supports auxiliary loss and z loss.

–moe-expert-capacity-factor The capacity factor for each expert, None means no token will be dropped. Default is None.

–moe-pad-expert-input-to-capacity Pads the input for each expert to match the expert capacity length, effective only after the –moe-expert-capacity-factor is set.

–moe-token-drop-policy The policy to drop tokens. Can be either “probs” or “position”. If “probs”, the tokens with the lowest probabilities will be dropped. If “position”, tokens at the end of each batch will be dropped.

–moe-layer-recompute Enable activation checkpointing for moe_layer, should be used when memory is not sufficient.

–moe-permute-fusion Fuse token rearrangement ops during token dispatching.

–moe-shared-expert-intermediate-size Set shared expert total ffn hidden size. It should be equal to num_shared_experts * ffn_size_of_each_shared_expert if there are multiple shared experts. None means no shared expert.

–moe-shared-expert-overlap (Experimental, may change) If this is set, the communications/computations in the shared experts and the dispatcher will overlap (The alltoall dispatcher is needed.) Otherwise, the shared expert runs after the routed experts.

–moe-use-upcycling Load the dense model checkpoint, convert it into an MoE model at runtime and start training. The converted model will be saved to the path specified by --save before training begins. Upcycling is implemented on the top of distributed checkpointing, so it supports parallel modes different from the dense model.

–overlap-moe-expert-parallel-comm Enable batch-level overlapping in 1f1b stage.

–delay-wgrad-compute Enable split dgrad and wgrad for overlap-moe-expert-parallel-comm execution. Increasing room to hide communication latency by more finegrained control.

–pipeline-model-parallel-layout (Experimental, may change) A string containing a Python list expression that defines a custom pipeline model parallel layout.