Mixture of Experts package#
Megatron Core MoE#
Megatron-Core MoE provides comprehensive parallelism strategies, seamlessly integrating Expert Parallelism with tensor, data, sequence, and pipeline parallelism. With MCore v0.9, we’ve achieved remarkable performance of 468 TFLOPS for Mixtral 8X7B bf16 training. Additionally, we support state-of-the-art MoE model architectures including DeepSeek-V3 and Qwen-MoE.
What’s New#
Support for DeepSeek-V3 architecture
Enable TP for MLA and DeepSeek-V3
Enable CP for MLA and DeepSeek-V3
Support aux-loss-free load balancing strategy
Support node-limited routing
Support Multi-Token Prediction (MTP)
Batch-level overlapping to hide EP-A2A communication
Support DeepSeek’s DeepEP for efficient token dispatching and combining
Add fusion for token permutation and unpermutation
Support Uneven virtual pipeline parallel split
Support output-discarding checkpointing on some submodules
Parallelism#
Expert Parallelism
A specific method of parallelism for MoE models, where experts are partitioned onto different workers and each worker processes a different batch of training samples, each worker process one or more experts for each MoE layer.
3D Parallelism: Data Parallelism, Tensor Parallelism, Pipeline Parallelism
Note: When using MoE with expert parallelism and tensor parallelism, sequence parallelism must be enabled.
Context Parallelism:
Split the sequence dimension to support long context training.
Richer parallel mappings: EP can be combined with DP/TP/PP/CP for handling larger MoE variants.
MoE Parallel Folding: Support for setting different parallelism strategies for Attention and MoE components, enabling more flexible and efficient model sharding. See detailed documentation below.
Full distributed optimizer support.
Router and Load Balancing#
Router type:
Top-K MLP router
Load Balancing algorithms:
Sinkhorn (S-BASE)
Aux loss / Load balancing loss
Aux-loss-free load balancing strategy
CUDA fused routing and load balancing kernels
Performance Optimizations#
(Experimental) DeepEP is integrated for efficient token communication in large-scale MoE training.
GroupedGEMM when num local experts > 1
Supported dtype: bf16
Performance improvements for larger MoE models
Enable
--tp-comm-overlapfor MoE
FP8 training support
Token Dispatch Mechanism#
Dropless / No token drop
Token drop, with or without padding to capacity
Token permutation / Unpermutation fusion
Ease of use#
Checkpoint converter for Mixtral models, see the example for details.
MoE Layer Frequency to customize the hybrid MoE/Dense layer architecture
Distributed checkpoining
Per-layer logging
Upcycling Support
User Guide#
Usage#
Quick Start#
To train a top-2 MoE model with 8 experts and auxiliary loss, include the following arguments:
--num-experts 8
--expert-model-parallel-size 8
--moe-grouped-gemm
--moe-permute-fusion
--moe-router-load-balancing-type aux_loss # options: aux_loss, sinkhorn, none. Default is aux_loss.
--moe-router-topk 2
--moe-aux-loss-coeff 1e-2
--use-distributed-optimizer
--moe-token-dispatcher-type alltoall
To enable the token drop mechanism, such as GShard and SwitchTransformer, include the following arguments:
--moe-expert-capacity-factor 1.0
--moe-pad-expert-input-to-capacity # Optional
The following figure illustrates differenting dropping strategies in MCore:
The default dropless strategy will not drop or pad any token.
By setting
--moe-expert-capacity-factor, the tokens exceed the capacity of expert will be dropped based on their selected probabilities. The dropping is performed before the token exchange operation between EP ranks when EP > 1. The formula of capacity is
capacity = num_tokens_per_rank * topk * capacity_factor / num_experts.
By setting
--moe-pad-expert-input-to-capacity, the experts with tokens less than capacity will be padded to the capacity.
Fine-tuning Mixtral Models#
Megatron-Core has full support for Mixtral MoE models, and we provide the checkpoint converter for Mixtral models from huggingface format to MCore format.
Distributed Checkpointing#
MCore v0.7 introduced fully parallel and asynchronous saving capabilities to distributed checkpointing, which addresses the issues of low efficiency in the traditional checkpoint saving methods. It also solved the problem of incompatibility between checkpoints of different parallel mappings in the traditional format. With the new distributed checkpointing solution, MCore can achieve flexible parallelism configurations by saving and loading the unified format checkpoints. Compared to native PyTorch solution, MCore achieves up to 50x reduction in checkpointing overhead.
From MCore v0.8, MoE supports Distributed Checkpointing, which means users can save and load with any combination of parallelism and it is currently available, including expert parallel.
Loading weight and distributed optimizer states with TPxCPxEPxPP resharding with SequentialMLP is supported in version 0.8.
GroupedMLP weight resharding is supported in version 0.8.0 and optimizer state resharding is supported in version 0.10.0. Switching between GroupedMLP/SequentialMLP when loading and saving is partially supported.
TEGroupedMLP has fully support on distributed checkpointing and is fully exchangable with SequentialMLP in version 0.9.0.
Optimizer state resharding cannot do across EP=1 with EP>1 due to the different optimizer type.
Usage
--ckpt-format torch_distThe main argument, it will attempt to save and load using distributed checkpointing.
--auto-detect-ckpt-formatWith this, it can load both distributed checkpointing and legacy checkpointing.
Checkpoint compatibility across SequentialMLP, GroupedMLP, and TEGroupedMLP:
┌───────────────┐ ┌───────────────┐ ┌───────────────┐
│ GroupedMLP │ │ SequentialMLP │ │ TEGroupedMLP │
│ │ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │
│ ┌───────────┐ │ │ ┌───────────┐ │ │ ┌───────────┐ │
│ │legacy ckpt│ │ │ │legacy ckpt│ │ │ │legacy ckpt│ │
│ └─────┬─────┘ │ │ └─────┬─────┘ │ │ └─────┬─────┘ │
│ ▼ │ │ ▼ │ │ ▼ │
│ ┌─────────┐ │ │ ┌─────────┐ │ │ ┌─────────┐ │
│ │dist ckpt│ │ │ │dist ckpt│ │ │ │dist ckpt│ │
┌──►│ │ weight │ │◄────────►│ │ weight │ │◄────────►│ │ weight │ │◄──┐
│ │ └─────────┘ │ │ └─────────┘ │ │ └─────────┘ │ │
└───┼───────────────┼──────────┼───────────────┼──────────┼───────────────┼───┘
│┌─────────────┐│ │┌─────────────┐│ │┌─────────────┐│
││ dist ckpt ││ ││ dist ckpt ││ ││ dist ckpt ││
││optim states ││ ││optim states ││◄────────►││optim states ││
│└─────────────┘│ │└─────────────┘│ │└─────────────┘│
└───────────────┘ └───────────────┘ └───────────────┘
Best practices for distributed checkpointing:
Convert a legacy checkpoint to a distributed checkpoint. To achieve this, we can add both
--ckpt-format torch_dist --auto-detect-ckpt-format, then it will load the legacy one and save as the distributed checkpoint format later when the training progress tries to save checkpoints.
Convert checkpoint of the legacy GroupedMLP to TEGroupedMLP. This is only supported for the weight parts. To achieve this, we can use the above method to convert the legacy checkpoint to a distributed checkpoint of the legacy GroupedMLP. After updating the libraries and using TEGroupedMLP, we can directly load the previously saved checkpoint by adding argument
--no-load-optim.
Checkpointing#
A new output-discarding checkpointing method is also supported. This method discards the output memory of certain submodules during the forward pass and recomputes them during the backward pass, which can save memory compared to standard checkpointing. This can be enabled for specific submodules using the
--recompute-granularity selective --recompute-modules [submodule1, submodule2, ...] argument. The supported submodules are:
moe_act: Recompute the GroupedMLP activation function.
layernorm: Recompute the input_layernorm and pre_mlp_layernorm (when they are not
IdentityOp).
mla_up_proj: Recompute the MLA up projection and RoPE applying parts.
core_attn: Recompute the core attention submodule (uses standard checkpointing rather than output-discarding).
mlp: Recompute the dense MLP submodule (uses standard checkpointing rather than output-discarding) which is useful for hybrid-models like DeepSeek-V3.
moe: Recompute the MoE layer submodule (uses standard checkpointing rather than output-discarding).
Upcycling#
Use
--moe-use-upcycling to enable upcycling, which loads the dense model from the
--load directory, converts it to an MoE model at runtime, and starts training. The converted model is saved to the
--save path before training begins. Upcycling is built on distributed checkpointing, supporting parallel modes different from existing dense checkpoints, such as arbitrary expert parallelism during upcycling.
In addition to the default upcycling strategy, we also support granular upcycling strategy which is a more state-of-the-art upcycling strategy from our recent research work. For the default upcycling strategy, we duplicate the existing MLP to multiple experts, with each expert starting from a copy of the MLP. For the granular upcycling strategy, we use
--moe-upcycling-granularity to specify how many times smaller is the expert hidden size compared with the original dense FFN hidden size. For using granular upcycling strategy, please set
--moe-upcycling-granularity as a positive integer. If this param is set to 1, it means using the default upcycling strategy.
Note: The MoE model structure is defined through script arguments. All MoE-related arguments (such as
--num-experts) can be customized; however, other model structure arguments must be consistent with those of the dense model. For granular upcycling strategy, the moe’s FFN hidden size should be set as dense FFN hidden size divided by
--moe-upcycling-granularity.
Leverage DeepSeek’s DeepEP for High-Performance Cross-Node Token Dispatching#
DeepSeek-DeepEP provides a highly optimized implementation for MoE token dispatching and combining operations, specifically designed for large-scale MoE training scenarios.
DeepEP is particularly recommended for training large-scale, fine-grained MoE architectures such as DeepSeek-V3 and other advanced MoE models.
To enable DeepEP in your training configuration, simply set
--moe-token-dispatcher-type=flexand
--moe-enable-deepepin your command line arguments.
CUDA Graph Support#
CUDA Graph functionality can be enabled through two options:
--enable-cuda-graph: Captures cuda graphs using the MCore-internal cuda graph manager.
--external-cuda-graph: Captures cuda graphs using the TE
make_graphed_callables()interface.
Note: These two options cannot be enabled simultaneously.
To use
--external-cuda-graph, the user should call related methods
TECudaGraphHelper.create_cudagraphs() and
TECudaGraphHelper.cuda_graph_set_manual_hooks() in the training script. Please refer to the usage in
megatron/training/training.py.
For MoE models, certain configurations may prevent CUDA Graph capture of MoE layers. Specifically, when
--moe-expert-capacity-factor and
--moe-pad-expert-input-to-capacity are not set, the resulting dynamic shapes make MoE layers uncapturable. In such cases, you can still leverage CUDA Graphs for the attention layers (operations in
TransformerLayer._forward_attention()) by setting
--cuda-graph-scope=attn, while leaving the MoE layers (operations in
TransformerLayer._forward_mlp()) unmodified. See the argument description for more usage of
--cuda-graph-scope.
Batch-Level EP-A2A hidding#
Enable A2A overlap across different batches inspired by the DSv3 DualPipe implmentation.
Features
Hide ep a2a communication by batch-level overlapping
Split weight gradient and activation gradient computations for better overlap with communications
Support interleaved pipelined parallelism
Support FP8 training
Support MTP (
-mtp-num-layers 1only, multiple MTP layers are not supported yet.)
Usage
# Add the following flags to your training scripts
--overlap-moe-expert-parallel-comm
# [optional] only works with specific TE version
--delay-wgrad-compute
MoE training example:#
Click here.
#!/bin/bash
# Runs Mixtral 8x7B model on 32 H100/A100 GPUs
# The Dropless MoE suffers from an imbalanced token distribution at the early stage of training (the first few hundred iterations), which may lead to poor performance and out-of-memory (OOM) issues.
# To check the performance of a Dropless MoE model, we should run the model for at least 500 iterations or resume from trained checkpoints.
export CUDA_DEVICE_MAX_CONNECTIONS=1
GPUS_PER_NODE=8
# Change for multinode config
MASTER_ADDR=${MASTER_ADDR:-"localhost"}
MASTER_PORT=${MASTER_PORT:-"6000"}
NNODES=${NNODES:-"1"}
NODE_RANK=${RANK:-"0"}
WORLD_SIZE=$(($GPUS_PER_NODE*$NNODES))
CHECKPOINT_PATH=$1
TOKENIZER_MODEL=$2
DATA_PATH=$3
DISTRIBUTED_ARGS=(
--nproc_per_node $GPUS_PER_NODE
--nnodes $NNODES
--node_rank $NODE_RANK
--master_addr $MASTER_ADDR
--master_port $MASTER_PORT
)
MODEL_ARGS=(
--disable-bias-linear
--seq-length 4096
--max-position-embeddings 32768
--num-layers 32
--hidden-size 4096
--ffn-hidden-size 14336
--num-attention-heads 32
--init-method-std 0.01
--attention-dropout 0.0
--hidden-dropout 0.0
--normalization RMSNorm
--position-embedding-type rope
--swiglu
--untie-embeddings-and-output-weights
--group-query-attention
--num-query-groups 8
--no-masked-softmax-fusion
--no-position-embedding
)
MOE_ARGS=(
--num-experts 8
--expert-model-parallel-size 8
--moe-router-load-balancing-type aux_loss # options: aux_loss, sinkhorn, None. Default is aux_loss.
--moe-router-topk 2
--moe-aux-loss-coeff 1e-2
--moe-grouped-gemm
--moe-permute-fusion
)
DATA_ARGS=(
--tokenizer-type Llama2Tokenizer
--tokenizer-model ${TOKENIZER_MODEL}
--data-path $DATA_PATH
--split 99990,8,2
)
TRAINING_ARGS=(
--micro-batch-size 1
--global-batch-size 128
--lr 1e-4
--train-iters 500000
--lr-decay-iters 320000
--lr-decay-style cosine
--min-lr 1.0e-5
--weight-decay 0.1
--lr-warmup-iters 500
--clip-grad 1.0
--bf16
--overlap-grad-reduce
--overlap-param-gather
)
MODEL_PARALLEL_ARGS=(
--tensor-model-parallel-size 1
--pipeline-model-parallel-size 4
--num-layers-per-virtual-pipeline-stage 8
--sequence-parallel
--use-distributed-optimizer
)
LOGGING_ARGS=(
--log-interval 1 \
--save-interval 10000 \
--eval-interval 1000 \
--eval-iters 10 \
--save $CHECKPOINT_PATH \
--load $CHECKPOINT_PATH \
--tensorboard-dir "${CHECKPOINT_PATH}/tensorboard" \
--no-load-optim \
--no-load-rng
)
if [ -n "${WANDB_API_KEY}" ]; then
LOGGING_ARGS+=(
--wandb-project ${WANDB_PROJECT:-"Mixtral-Finetuning"}
--wandb-exp-name ${WANDB_NAME:-"Mixtral_8x7B"}
)
fi
torchrun ${DISTRIBUTED_ARGS[@]} pretrain_gpt.py \
${MODEL_ARGS[@]} \
${MOE_ARGS[@]} \
${DATA_ARGS[@]} \
${TRAINING_ARGS[@]} \
${MODEL_PARALLEL_ARGS[@]} \
${LOGGING_ARGS[@]}
Performance Best Practice#
Tuning Guide of Parallel Mappings#
To find a good parallel mapping that help you achieve a high throughput of a new model, there are some general rule that could help. Here is an overview of properties in different aspects for each parallel strategy.
|
Parallel Strategy
|
Peak Activation Memory
|
Weight Memory
|
Optimizer states
|
Communication (Per-Layer)
|
TP
|
1/N (with SP on)
|
1/N
|
1/N
|
High
|
EP
|
1
|
1/N in MoELayer
|
1/N
|
Medium
|
PP
|
1 (>1 with virtual pipeline)
|
1/N
|
1/N
|
Medium
|
CP
|
1/N
|
1
|
1/N (with distributed optimizer)
|
Medium
|
DP
|
1
|
1
|
1/N (with distributed optimizer)
|
Low
For a specific model, the best parallel mapping varies based on the model architecture, trained sequence length and the hardware platform. Here we provide some general rules to get better performance:
Keep the model parallism size as small as possible.
For the large language models, model parallism is often required to prevent OOM, but it will bring communication overhead and hurt performance.
With distributed optimizer, master weights and optimizer states will be sharded across all DP ranks with slight communication overhead. So try to reduce the model parallism size and increase data parallism size when there are lots of free GPU memory during training.
Ensure the EPxTP communication winthin the NVLink domain.
Communications of EP and TP should remain within the NVLink domain as much as possible, as both are communication-intensive.
If the model is too large and requires scaling across multiple nodes, consider PP before TP and EP. See item 3 for details.
-
Use Pipeline Parallelism to scale the model further.
Enable Virtual Pipeline Parallelism(VPP) to reduce pp bubbles when PP_size >= 2 by setting
num_layers_per_virtual_pipeline_stage.
VPP_size tuning: the legal values of vpp_size are all common divisors of num_layers/pp_size, E.g., num_layers=24, pp_size=4, then we can pick vpp_size from {1, 2, 3, 6}. The larger the vpp_size, the lower the pipeline bubbles, while the larger number of P2P communications between each PP stages. Empirically a value in the middle often gives the best trade-off.
VPP_size=num_layers / PP_size / num_layers_per_virtual_pipeline_stage
Prefer EP over TP for the expert layer when possible:
TP saves more memory than EP, but EP can achieve better GEMM efficiency and less communication overhead than TP.
If EP size increased to the number of expert, the local token permutation/un-permutation for experts computation are omitted.
Simplify the computation graph of MoE layers, more convenient for performing potential comm-computation overlapping.
In practice, EP8TP1 is better than EP4TP2 for 8x7B.
-
Enable Context Parallelism for long context training.
The efficiency of CP largely depends on whether its communication can be overlapped with computation.
Empirically, use CP when sequence length >= 8K.
-
MoE Parallel Folding#
MoE Parallel Folding separates the MoE related parallel groups from Dense groups.
Traditional MoE parallel groups are entangled with dense by using a 5-dimension parallel group generator with default order
tp-cp-ep-dp-pp. The EP group in MoE is a sub-group of DP in Attention.
With MoE Parallel Folding, we use a parallel group generator with
tp-cp-dp-ppfor Attention, and another with
tp-ep-dp-ppfor MoE. The EPxTP group in MoE is a sub-group of DPxCPxTP in Attention.
By setting
--expert-tensor-parallel-size, we can set MoE-specific TP size.
Advantages of MoE Parallel Folding#
The CP and EP group are folded together by defualt, such that:
It reduces the minimal required GPUs to turn on both CP and EP. For example, the traditional way with (CP=8, EP=8) needs at least 64 GPUs, for now it only requires 8 GPUs.
The CP and EP communication can be both put in the NVLink domain.
-
We can set different TP sizes for Attention and MoE part.
For MoE, EP is often more efficient than TP. But in the traditional way, only using EP can get OOM for most models.
With MoE parallel folding, we can turn on TP for Attention part and setting TP=1 for MoE models, which often gets better MFU.
-
End-to-End Training Practice#
Use the latest NVIDIA PyTorch or NeMo Docker Image
Token Dispatcher Choices
Token Dispatcher sends tokens to the designated expert, involves tensor rearangement and communications.
Dispatcher
allgatheris the default option. It achieves better performance and efficiency when only tensor parallelism is used or when the Top-k value is very large.
Dispatcher
alltoallis recommended if expert parallelism is applied.
Dispatcher
flexis a new dispatcher decouples communication group from model parallelism. Currently, only the DeepEP backend is supported for by setting
--moe-enable-deepep.
Enable Communication Overlap
Enable
--overlap-param-gatherand
--overlap-grad-reducewith distributed optimizer.
Enable
--tp-comm-overlapwhen TP>1.
Enable p2p comm overlap when PP > 1 by setting
num_layers_per_virtual_pipeline_stage.
Enable GroupedGEMM when num_local_experts>1 with
--moe-grouped-gemm
GroupedGEMM has higher efficiency than vanilla sequential GEMMs for each expert.
Recommend to use the TE version of Grouped GEMM (by upgrading to MCore v0.8 and TE v1.9), which support Gradient Accumulation Fusion and FP8 Training.
OOM Caused by Token Distribution Imbalance when Training From Scratch MoE suffers from a severe load imbalance issue when the router is under-trained, leading to the model easily running out of memory (OOM), which typically occurs in the first 100~300 steps when training from scratch. Therefore, there are two recommended ways during the first 200 steps to avoid the OOM problem, which can be removed after the token distribution is more stable:
Increase the
expert-tensor-parallel-sizeand decrease
expert-model-parallel-sizeto replace EP with TP in MoELayer, this can prevent the load imbalancing between EP ranks. Since current ETP implementation has some memeory overhead, you can further enable activation recomputation only for MoE Layer by adding
--moe-layer-recompute.
Setting capacity factor to a relatively small number like 1.0 by adding
--moe-token-capacity-factor 1.0.
Leverage DeepSeek’s DeepEP for High-Performance Cross-Node Token Dispatching
The primary advantage of DeepEP is its cross-node token communication efficiency, which delivers substantial performance improvements when deploying expert parallelism across multiple nodes with large TopK values.
To enable DeepEP in your training configuration, simply set
--moe-token-dispatcher-type=flexand
--moe-enable-deepepin your command line arguments.
FP8 Training Best Practice
Using latest version of TransformerEngine.
Enable router padding with
--moe-router-padding-for-fp8to reduce padding overhead.
Enable native FP8 weights with
--fp8-param-gatherto reduce weights memory cost.
Reference Best Parallel Mapping#
Here are the reference parallel mappings of MCore v0.8 for Mixtral 8x7B and 8x22B models:
|
Model
|
Vocab Size
|
Dispatcher
|
Precision
|
#GPUs
|
SEQ LEN
|
TP
|
EP
|
PP
|
VP
|
MBS
|
GBS
|
Mixtral 8x7B(Dropless)
|
32K
|
All-to-All
|
BF16
|
64
|
4096
|
1
|
8
|
4
|
8
|
1
|
256
|
Mixtral 8x22B(Dropless)
|
32K
|
All-to-All
|
BF16
|
128
|
4096
|
4
|
2
|
8
|
7
|
1
|
256
Detailed Benchmark Information: Server:
8xH100 80GB HBM3
NVLink 4th Generation
InfiniBand 8x400 Gbit/s
Docker Image:
PyTorch 24.09 with TransformerEngine v1.11