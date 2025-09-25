New Tokenizer System#

1. Hugging Face–style API#

We now have a MegatronTokenizer class that provides a familiar, simple API similar to Hugging Face’s:

.from_pretrained() – Load a tokenizer from a directory or file, automatically detecting the type and settings.

.write_metadata() – Save tokenizer configuration (metadata) so that it can be reused without re-specifying parameters.

This eliminates the need for long initialization arguments and hard-coded settings in training scripts.