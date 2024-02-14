Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
3754940
|Description: Fixed issue where following the UFM HA upgrade from version 5.0.1-2 to version 5.3.1-2, the ufm_ha_cluster config command wiped the root partition
|Keywords: UFM HA Upgrade, ufm_ha_cluster config, Root Partition, Wipe
|Discovered in Release: 6.15.2
|
3752196
|Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures
|Keywords: REST API, Failure
|Discovered in Release: 6.15.1
|
3758874
|Description: Fixed manage_the_unmanaged tool failure
|Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, Failure
|Discovered in Release: 6.15.2
|
3773902
|Description: Fixed the issue in congestion control, where cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version ( with no changes made by the user)
|Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container
|Discovered in Release: 6.16.0-4
3560659
|Description: Fixed proper update in [MngNetwork] mtu_limit in gv.cfg when restarting UFM.
|Keywords: mtu_limit, gv.cfg, Update, UFM restart
|Discovered in Release: 6.13.1