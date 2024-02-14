Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.16.0
3754940		Description: Fixed issue where following the UFM HA upgrade from version 5.0.1-2 to version 5.3.1-2, the ufm_ha_cluster config command wiped the root partition
Keywords: UFM HA Upgrade, ufm_ha_cluster config, Root Partition, Wipe
Discovered in Release: 6.15.2

3752196		Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures
Keywords: REST API, Failure
Discovered in Release: 6.15.1

3758874		Description: Fixed manage_the_unmanaged tool failure
Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, Failure
Discovered in Release: 6.15.2

3773902		Description: Fixed the issue in congestion control, where cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version ( with no changes made by the user)
Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container
Discovered in Release: 6.16.0-4

3560659

 

 

Description: Fixed proper update in [MngNetwork] mtu_limit in gv.cfg when restarting UFM.
Keywords: mtu_limit, gv.cfg, Update, UFM restart
Discovered in Release: 6.13.1
