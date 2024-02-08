Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Syslog Streaming
|
Added the option for setting UFM syslog streaming facility. For more information, refer to Configuring Syslog.
|
Switch Cables REST API
|
Added the option to query specific switch cables (using Ports API).
|
Switch Power Information
|
Added support for switch and modules power usage data in UFM telemetry and REST API. For more information, refer to Devices Window and Inventory Window.
|
UFM Data Streaming
|
Added the ability to change the UFM Data streaming log facility. For more information, refer to Configuring Syslog and Configuring UFM Logging.
|
Kerberos Authentication
|
Added the ability for Kerberos authentication, a strong network authentication protocol for client-server applications. For more information, refer to Kerberos Authentication and Enabling Kerberos Authentication.
|
SM Settings
|
Changed the default maximal number of VLs to 2 (VL0 – VL1). For more information, refer to Appendix – UFM Subnet Manager Default Properties.
|
Cable Management
|
Added support for showing transceiver information for downed links. For more information, refer to Cables Window and Network Map.
|
Secondary Telemetry
|
Added the secondary_slvl_support flag and information on the default counters. For more information, refer to Secondary Telemetry.
|
Congestion Control
|
Added support for SM congestion control settings. For more information, refer to Appendix - OpenSM Configuration Files for Congestion Control.
|
UFM HA
|
Enhanced reliability and added support for setting UFM HA on LVM (Logical Volume Manager). For more information, refer to UFM High-Availability Documentation.
|
Plugins
|
Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin: Added support for event on PF indicating a QP closing with error on any other GVMI/VF. For more information, refer to Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin.
|
PDR Deterministic Plugin: Updated instructions. For more information, refer to PDR Deterministic Plugin.
|
GNMI-Telemetry Plugin: Added gNMI telemetry streaming support (supporting secured mode streaming). For more information, refer to GNMI-Telemetry Plugin.
|
NDT Plugin (Subnet Merger): Added the option to validate the extended fabric using cable validation tool. For more information, refer to the NDT Plugin.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script