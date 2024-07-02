Document Revision History

Release
Date
Description
|
6.16.0
|
Feb 8, 2024
Added:
|
Mar 6, 2024
|Jul 2, 2024
|Updated Installation Notes - Added RHEL8.8 support
|
6.15.2
|
Jan 4, 2024
|
Jan 23, 2024
|
Added a note to Installation Notes about the UFM SM version
|
6.15.1
|
Dec 14, 2023
Added:
|
Dec 19, 2023
|
|
6.15.0
|
Nov 5, 2023
Added
|
6.14.1
|
Aug 31, 2023
|
Oct 17, 2023
|
6.14.0
|
Aug 10, 2023
Added:
|
6.13.1
|
May 18, 2023
|
6.13.0
|
May 5, 2023
Added:
|
May 9, 2023
|
6.12.1
|
Feb 19, 2023
|
Mar 1, 2023
|
Updated Changes and New Features
|
Mar 16, 2023
|
Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details
|
Mar 27, 2023
|
Updated UFM Server Communication with Externally Managed Switches
|
6.12.0
|
Feb 2, 2023
Added:
Removed:
|
Feb 6, 2023
|
Updated Troubleshooting
|
6.11.1
|
Dec 1, 2022
|
Dec 19, 2022
|
Updated Changes and New Features
|
6.11.0
|
Nov 21, 2022
Added:
|
6.10.0
|
July 31, 2022
Added:
|
September 2022
|
October 2022
|
Updated the examples in Docker Installation