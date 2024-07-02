NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.16.0
Document Revision History

Release

Date

Description


6.16.0
Feb 8, 2024


Updated:

Added:


Mar 6, 2024


Updated:

Jul 2, 2024Updated Installation Notes - Added RHEL8.8 support

6.15.2
Jan 4, 2024


Updated:


Jan 23, 2024
Added a note to Installation Notes about the UFM SM version

6.15.1
Dec 14, 2023


Updated:

Added:

Cable Validation Report in Subnet Merger


Dec 19, 2023

6.15.0
Nov 5, 2023


Updated:

Added


6.14.1
Aug 31, 2023


Updated:


Oct 17, 2023


Updated:

System Requirements


6.14.0
Aug 10, 2023


Updated:

Added:


6.13.1
May 18, 2023


Updated:


6.13.0
May 5, 2023


Updated:

Added:


May 9, 2023


Updated


6.12.1
Feb 19, 2023


Updated


Mar 1, 2023
Updated Changes and New Features

Mar 16, 2023
Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details

Mar 27, 2023
Updated UFM Server Communication with Externally Managed Switches

6.12.0
Feb 2, 2023


Updated:

Added:

Removed:

  • UFM Logical Elements tab from the Web UI

Feb 6, 2023
Updated Troubleshooting

6.11.1
Dec 1, 2022


Updated:


Dec 19, 2022
Updated Changes and New Features

6.11.0
Nov 21, 2022


Updated:

Added:


6.10.0
July 31, 2022


Updated:

Added:


September 2022


Updated:


October 2022
Updated the examples in Docker Installation
