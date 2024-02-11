Known Issues in This Release

3791820 Description: Configuring the collection of SLVL on the secondary telemetry will result in SLVL data being sampled at a reduced rate.

Keywords: SLVL, Multi-Rate, Reduced Rate

Workaround: Edit the launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini file and restart the UFM telemetry. Edit the launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini file by running the following command: Copy Copied! vi /opt/ufm/files/conf/secondary_telemetry_defaults/launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini Comment the following line: Copy Copied! #base_freq= 1 Restart UFM telemetry: Copy Copied! /etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_stop /etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_start

Discovered in Release: 6.15.0

3775405 Description: Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)

Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp

Workaround: Add 'rm -f /tmp/tmp*' to crontab to run daily or change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in gv.cfg to 30/60 minutes