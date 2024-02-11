Known Issues in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3791820
|
Description: Configuring the collection of SLVL on the secondary telemetry will result in SLVL data being sampled at a reduced rate.
|
Keywords: SLVL, Multi-Rate, Reduced Rate
|
Workaround: Edit the launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini file and restart the UFM telemetry.
|
Discovered in Release: 6.15.0
|
3775405
|
Description: Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)
|
Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp
|
Workaround: Add 'rm -f /tmp/tmp*' to crontab to run daily or change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in gv.cfg to 30/60 minutes
|
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.