NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.16.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.16.0  Known Issues in This Release

Known Issues in This Release

Ref #

Issue

3791820

Description: Configuring the collection of SLVL on the secondary telemetry will result in SLVL data being sampled at a reduced rate.

Keywords: SLVL, Multi-Rate, Reduced Rate

Workaround: Edit the launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini file and restart the UFM telemetry.

  1. Edit the launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini file by running the following command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    vi /opt/ufm/files/conf/secondary_telemetry_defaults/launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini

    Comment the following line:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    #base_freq=1

  2. Restart UFM telemetry:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_stop
/etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_start

Discovered in Release: 6.15.0

3775405

Description: Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)

Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp

Workaround: Add 'rm -f /tmp/tmp*' to crontab to run daily or change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in gv.cfg to 30/60 minutes

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

Note

For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 11, 2024
content here