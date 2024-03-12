On This Page
Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin
The Packet Mirroring Collector/Controller plugin facilitates the configuration of pFRN, Fast Recovery and Congestion mirroring on switches as well as CQE mirroring on HCAs and subsequently captures mirrored packets, enabling users to conduct real-time monitoring of network events
Installation
Load the image on the UFM server; either using the UFM GUI -> Settings -> Plugins Management tab, or by loading the image via the following command:
docker load -I <path_to_image>
Upon completion of the plugin addition and subsequent refresh of the UFM GUI, the left navigation bar will display two new menu items. These two tabs can be observed in the following GUI screenshots