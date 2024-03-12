NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.16.0
UFM Telemetry FluentD Streaming (TFS) Plugin

Overview

TFS plugin is a self-contained Docker container with REST API support managed by UFM. TFS plugin provides Telemetry counters streaming to FluentD capability. As a fabric manager, the UFM Telemetry holds real-time network telemetry information of the network topology. This information changes over time and is reflected to the telemetry console. In order to do so, we present a stream of the UFM Telemetry data to the FluentD plugin.

Deployment

The following are the possible ways the TFS plugin can be deployed:

  1. On UFM Appliance

  2. On UFM Software

For complete instructions on deploying the TFS plugin, refer to UFM Telemetry endpoint stream To Fluentd endpoint (TFS).

Authentication

The following authentication types are supported:

  • basic (/ufmRest)

  • client (/ufmRestV2)

  • token (/ufmRestV3)

Rest API

The following REST APIs are supported:

  • POST /plugin/tfs/conf

  • GET /plugin/tfs/conf

  • POST /plugin/tfs/conf/attributes

  • GET /plugin/tfs/conf/attributes

For detailed information on interacting with TFS plugin, refer to the NVIDIA UFM Enterprise > Rest API > TFS Plugin REST API.
