2. Modules

Typedefs
- typedef void( flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t
Callback function to pack the arguments for a function. This function is called internally from the FlexIO runtime upon user making a call (e.g., flexio_process_call). It packs the arguments for a user function into the argument buffer provided in `argbuf`. The argument list can be arbitrarily long and is represented by `ap`. The correct usage of this function requires the caller to initialize the list using `va_start`.
Functions
- flexio_status flexio_app_create ( const char* name, void* elf, size_t elf_size, flexio_app** app )
-
Create a container for a FlexIO App.
Parameters
- name
- - Name to assign the app (used in discovery later). length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes.
- elf
- - pointer to the ELF.
- elf_size
- - size of the elf.
- app
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a named app with a given ELF. The ELF pointer provided is copied into the library. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_app_destroy ( flexio_app* app )
-
Destroy a flexio app.
Parameters
- app
- - App that was created before.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys the state associated with the app and all registered functions. This function will free the internal elf buffer. It is called from within the destructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_elf ( flexio_app* app, uint64_t* bin_buff, size_t bin_size )
-
Retrieve ELF binary associated with application.
Parameters
- app
- - App that created before.
- bin_buff
- - Pointer to buffer to copy ELF binary.
- bin_size
- - Size of buffer pointed by bin_buff. If parameter is smaller than ELF binary size function will fail.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. Compiler calls this from within the constructor.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_list ( flexio_app*** app_list, uint32_t* num_apps )
-
Get a list of FlexIO Apps that are available.
Parameters
- app_list
- - A list of apps that are available.
- num_apps
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function returns a list of Flex IO apps that are loaded.
- flexio_status flexio_app_list_free ( flexio_app** apps_list )
-
Free the list of flexio apps.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function frees the list of apps obtained from `flexio_app_get_list`.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_alloc ( flexio_process* process, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
-
Allocates a buffer on Flex IO heap memory.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to allocate.
- dest_daddr_p
- - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was allocated.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function allocates a buffer with the requested size on the Flex IO heap memory. On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_free ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uintptr_t daddr )
-
Deallocates Flex IO heap memory buffer.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- daddr
- - A pointer to an address of allocated memory on the Flex IO heap. Zero value is valid argument.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function frees Flex IO heap memory buffer by address.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_memset ( flexio_process* process, int value, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
-
Sets DPA heap memory buffer to a given value.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- value
- - A value to set the DPA heap memory buffer to.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the Flex IO heap memory buffer.
- dest_daddr
- - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to set.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_copy_from_host ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
-
Copy from host memory to Flex IO heap memory buffer.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- src_haddr
- - An address of the buffer on the host memory.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to copy.
- dest_daddr_p
- - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was copied to.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to the Flex IO memory. The function allocates memory on the device heap which dest_address points to. It is the caller responsibility to deallocate this memory when it is no longer used.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_cq_attr* fattr, flexio_cq** cq )
-
Creates a Flex IO CQ.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the CQ attributes struct.
- cq
- - A pointer to the created CQ context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO CQ.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_destroy ( flexio_cq* cq )
-
Destroys a Flex IO CQ.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a CQ context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO CQ.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_modify_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t max_count, uint16_t period, uint16_t mode )
-
Modifies a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a CQ context.
- max_count
- - CQ moderation max count value.
- period
- - CQ moderation period value.
- mode
- - CQ moderation mode value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_cq_query_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t* max_count, uint16_t* period, uint16_t* mode )
-
Queries a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a CQ context.
- max_count
- - A pointer to the CQ moderation max count value.
- period
- - A pointer to the CQ moderation period value.
- mode
- - A pointer to the CQ moderation mode value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_mkey_attr* fattr, flexio_mkey** mkey )
-
Creates an Mkey to the process device UMEM.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- fattr
- - A pointer to a Flex IO MKey attribute struct.
- mkey
- - A pointer to a pointer to the created MKey struct.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates an MKey over the provided PD for the provided process device UMEM. The mkey_id will point to the field in the containing flexio_mkey object.
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_destroy ( flexio_mkey* mkey )
-
destroys an MKey object containing the given ID
Parameters
- mkey
- - A pointer to the Flex IO MKey to destroy. NULL is a valid value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys an Mkey object containing the given ID.
- flexio_status flexio_emu_db_to_cq_map ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t emu_dev_vhca_id, uint32_t emu_dev_queue_id, flexio_cq* cq, flexio_emu_db_to_cq_ctx** emu_db_to_cq_ctx )
-
Mapping emulated devices doorbell to CQ.
Parameters
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to a device context.
- emu_dev_vhca_id
- - An emulated device VHCA ID.
- emu_dev_queue_id
- - A queue of the emulated device.
- cq
- - A pointer to the Flex IO CQ.
- emu_db_to_cq_ctx
- - A pointer to the created emulated device doorbell to CQ context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function maps emulated device doorbell to Flex IO CQ. A doorbell from the emulated device queue will create CQE on the specified CQ.
- flexio_status flexio_emu_db_to_cq_unmap ( flexio_emu_db_to_cq_ctx* emu_db_to_cq_ctx )
-
Unmapping emulated devices doorbell to CQ.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function unmaps emulated device queue doorbell to Flex IO CQ.
- flexio_status flexio_emulated_device_msix_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* target_ibv_ctx, uint8_t direct_mode, uint32_t target_uar_id, uint16_t msix_id, flexio_emu_device_msix_map* map, flexio_msix** msix )
-
Create emulated device msix.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the emulation manager Flex IO process.
- target_ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to a SF device context.
- direct_mode
- - a flag to indicate EQ is to be used directly by app.
- target_uar_id
- - uar page id to be used for emulated cq created, relevant when direct_mode is false.
- msix_id
- - The msix id.
- map
- - A pointer to msix to eq mapping.
- msix
- - A pointer to receive the flexio_msix handle.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates emulated device msix infrastructure.
- flexio_status flexio_emulated_device_msix_destroy ( flexio_msix* msix )
-
destroy emulated device msix.
Parameters
- msix
- - A pointer to the flexio_msix handle structure.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroy emulated device msix infrastructure.
- flexio_status flexio_emulated_device_msix_map_create ( flexio_process* process, uint32_t device_emulation_id, uint16_t max_msix, flexio_emu_device_msix_map** map )
-
Query mapping of EQs to MSI-X vectors.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- device_emulation_id
- max_msix
- - maximal msix to query, should not exceed FLEXIO_MAX_EQ_TO_MSIX_MAP_PAIRS
- map
- - A pointer to receive list of EQs to MSI-X vectors mapping.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function gets emulated devices VHCA ID and return mapping of EQs to MSI-X vectors for this emulated device.
- flexio_status flexio_emulated_device_msix_map_free ( flexio_emu_device_msix_map* map )
-
Free list of EQs to MSI-X vectors mapping.
Parameters
- map
- - A point to list of EQs to MSI-X vectors mapping.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function frees a list of EQs to MSI-X vectors mapping.
- void flexio_err_display ( flexio_process* process )
-
Print error data to stderr.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
Description
User should call this function, once he got information, that an unrecoverable error in DPA has happened.
Calling this function will reset error status.
- int flexio_err_handler_fd ( flexio_process* process )
-
Get file descriptor for error handler.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
Returns
- file descriptor.
Description
User should get fd in order to monitor for nonrecoverable errors
User can poll all created processes, using select/poll/epoll functions family.
- int flexio_err_status ( flexio_process* process )
-
Check if unrecoverable error occurred.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
Returns
- nonzero value if error happen.
Description
User can call this function many times. Error status will be reset only after calling flexio_err_display();
It is suggested to check error status after every negotiation with DPA and periodically later. Alternative way - to poll file descriptor got from flexio_err_handler_fd() in order to get events about error
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_event_handler_attr* fattr, const flexio_window* window, const flexio_outbox* outbox, flexio_event_handler** event_handler_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the event handler attributes struct.
- window
- outbox
- event_handler_ptr
- - A pointer to the created event handler context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO event handler for an existing Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_destroy ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
-
Destroys a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to an event handler context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO event handler.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_run ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler, uint64_t user_arg )
-
Run a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to an event handler context.
- user_arg
- - A 64 bit argument for the event handler's thread.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function makes a Flex IO event handler start running.
- flexio_status flexio_func_get_register_info ( flexio_app* app, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, uint32_t* pup, char* dev_func_name, char* dev_unpack_func_name, size_t func_name_len, size_t* argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t** host_pack_func, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_func_addr, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_unpack_func_addr )
-
Obtain info for previously registered function.
Parameters
- app
- - FlexIO app.
- host_stub_func_addr
- - Known host stub func addr.
- pup
- - Whether function has been registered with pack/unpack support (0: No, 1:Yes).
- dev_func_name
- - Name of device function.
- dev_unpack_func_name
- - Name of unpack routine on device, NA if pup==0.
- func_name_len
- - Size of function name len allocated.
- argbuf_size
- - Size of argument buffer, NA if pup==0.
- host_pack_func
- - Function pointer to host packing routine, NA if pup==0.
- dev_func_addr
- - address of device function.
- dev_unpack_func_addr
- - address of device unpack function.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function is used to obtain info about a previously registered function. It is used to compose higher-level libraries on top of DPACC / FlexIO interface. It is not intended to be used directly by the user.
The caller must ensure that the string pointers have been allocated and are at least `FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN` long to ensure that the call doesn’t fail due to insufficient space for the function name.
- flexio_status flexio_func_pup_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, const char* dev_unpack_func_name, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, size_t argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t* host_pack_func )
-
Register a function name at application start.
Parameters
- app
- - App that created before.
- dev_func_name
- - The device function name (entry point).
- dev_unpack_func_name
- - The device wrapper function that unpacks the argument buffer.
- host_stub_func_addr
- - The host stub function that is used by the application to reference the device function.
- argbuf_size
- - Size of the argument buffer required by this function.
- host_pack_func
- - Host callback function that packs the arguments.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_func_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, flexio_func_t** out_func )
-
Register a function to be used later.
Parameters
- app
- - previously created flexio app.
- dev_func_name
- - name of flexio function on device that will be called.
- out_func
- - opaque handle to use with flexio_process_call(), flexio_event_handler_create(), …
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function is intended to be called directly by user in the situation where they don’t desire pack/unpack support that is typically done by the compiler interface.
It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that a function that was registered for RPC has the type: flexio_dev_rpc_handler_t and the function registered for event handler is: flexio_dev_event_handler_t. The runtime will not provide any type checking. A mismatched call, such as using the out_func of an Event handler for flexio_process_call() will result in undefined behavior.
- flexio_status flexio_host2dev_memcpy ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
-
Copy from host memory to a pre-allocted Flex IO heap memory buffer.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- src_haddr
- - An address of the buffer on the host memory.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to copy.
- dest_daddr
- - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to copy to.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to a buffer on the Flex IO heap memory.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* other_ctx, flexio_uar* uar, flexio_outbox** outbox )
-
Creates a Flex IO outbox.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- other_ctx
- - An IBV context for creating the PRM object (Different than process's on multi GVMI case, NULL or same as process's otherwise).
- uar
- - A Flex IO UAR struct created for the outbox's IBV device.
- outbox
- - A pointer to the created outbox context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function Creates a Flex IO outbox for the given process.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_destroy ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
-
Destroys a Flex IO outbox.
Parameters
- outbox
- - A pointer to a outbox context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO outbox.
- flexio_status flexio_print_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
-
Destroys a flexio print environment.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys and releases all resources, allocated for process printing needs by flexio_print_init().
- flexio_status flexio_print_flush ( flexio_process* process )
-
Flush print buffer in case of asynchronous print.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
All data from print buffer will be flushed to file, definded in flexio_print_init().
In case of synchronous print this functions does nothing. This function allocates resources to support printing from Flex IO to HOST.
- flexio_status flexio_print_init ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uar* flexio_uar, size_t data_bsize, FILE* out, int is_async, pthread_t* ppthread )
-
Create environment to support print from DPA.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- flexio_uar
- - A pointer to a Flex IO UAR object created by caller for device side
- data_bsize
- - size of buffer, used for data transfer from Flex IO to HOST MUST be power of two and be at least 2Kb
- out
- - file to save data from Flex IO. Use stdout if you want receive data on HOST's console
- is_async
- - select between sync(recommended)/async modes
- ppthread
- - A pointer to receive phread ID of created thread. May be NULL if user doesn't need it.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function allocates resources to support printing from Flex IO to HOST.
Print works in synchronous or asynchronous modes. In case of synchronous mode dedicated thread started to receive data and print it immediately. In case of asynchronous mode all print buffer will be flushed by flexio_print_flush(). Buffer can be overrun.
This function doesn't have "destroy" pair. All printing infrastructure will be closed and resources will be released from flexio_process_destroy() function.
- flexio_status flexio_process_call ( flexio_process* process, flexio_func_t* host_func, uint64_t* func_ret, ... )
-
Calls a Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process to run.
- host_func
- - The host stub function that is used by the application to reference the device function.
- func_ret
- - A pointer to the ELF function return value.
-
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_process_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_app* app, const flexio_process_attr* process_attr, flexio_process** process_ptr )
-
Create a new Flex IO process.
Parameters
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to a device context.
- app
- - Device side application handle.
- process_attr
- - Optional, process attributes for create. Can be NULL.
- process_ptr
- - A pointer to the created process pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a new Flex IO process with requested image.
- flexio_status flexio_process_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
-
Destroys a new Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a process.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a new Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_error_handler_set ( flexio_process* process, const char* handler )
-
Set the Flexio process error handler.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a process
- handler
- - a C string of the function name in the dpa elf file image passed to flexio_process_create
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function sets the Flexio process error handler. The error handler must be set after the process is created, and before the first thread is created.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_qp_attr* qp_fattr, flexio_qp** qp_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO QP.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- qp_fattr
- - A pointer to the QP attributes struct.
- qp_ptr
- - A pointer to the created QP context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO QP.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_destroy ( flexio_qp* qp )
-
Destroys a Flex IO QP.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to the QP context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO QP.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_modify ( flexio_qp* qp, flexio_qp_attr* fattr, flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask* mask )
-
Modify Flex IO QP.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to the QP context.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the QP attributes struct that will also define the QP connection.
- mask
- - A pointer to the optional QP attributes mask.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function modifies Flex IO QP and transition it between states. At the end of the procedure Flex IO QP would have moved from it's current state to to next state, given in the fattr, if the move is a legal transition in the QP's state machine.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rq** flexio_rq_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO RQ.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- cq_num
- - A CQ number.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the RQ attributes struct.
- flexio_rq_ptr
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO RQ.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_destroy ( flexio_rq* flexio_rq )
-
Destroys a Flex IO RQ.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO RQ.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_sq** flexio_sq_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO SQ.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- cq_num
- - A CQ number (can be Flex IO or host CQ).
- fattr
- - A pointer to the SQ attributes struct.
- flexio_sq_ptr
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO SQ.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_destroy ( flexio_sq* flexio_sq )
-
Destroys a Flex IO SQ.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO SQ.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_create ( flexio_process* process, mlx5dv_devx_uar* devx_uar, flexio_uar** flexio_uar )
-
Creates a Flex IO UAR object.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- devx_uar
- - A pointer to a DevX UAR struct.
- flexio_uar
- - A pointer to a pointer to the created Flex IO UAR struct.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO UAR object from a DevX UAR object.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_destroy ( flexio_uar* uar )
-
destroys a Flex IO UAR object
Parameters
- uar
- - A pointer to the Flex IO UAR to destroy.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO UAR object.
- flexio_status flexio_window_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_pd* pd, flexio_window** window )
-
Creates a Flex IO window.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- pd
- - A pointer to a protection domain struct to the memory the window should access.
- window
- - A pointer to the created window context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function Creates a Flex IO window for the given process.
- flexio_status flexio_window_destroy ( flexio_window* window )
-
Destroys a Flex IO window.
Parameters
- window
- - A pointer to a window context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO window.
Defines
- #define spin_init ( lock )
- Initialize a spinlock mechanism.
- #define spin_lock ( lock )
- Lock a spinlock mechanism.
- #define spin_unlock ( lock )
- Unlock a spinlock mechanism.
Typedefs
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_arg_unpack_func_t
- Unpack the arguments and call the user function.
- typedef void( flexio_dev_event_handler_t
- event handler callback function type.
- typedef void( flexio_dev_poll_thread_t
- poll thread handler callback function type.
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_rpc_handler_t
- RPC handler callback function type.
Functions
- void flexio_dev_finish ( void )
- Exit flexio process (no errors).
- int flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx** dtctx )
- Request thread context.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_get_thread_id ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get thread ID from thread context.
- flexio_uintptr_t flexio_dev_get_thread_local_storage ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get thread local storage address from thread context.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
- Config thread outbox object.
- int flexio_dev_print ( const char* format, ... )
- Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
- int flexio_dev_puts ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, char* str )
- Put a string to printing queue.
- void flexio_dev_reschedule ( void )
- Exit from a thread, leave process active.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t window_config_id, uint32_t mkey )
- Config thread window object.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_copy_from_host ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, void* daddr, uint64_t haddr, uint32_t size )
- Copy a buffer from host memory to device memory.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_copy_to_host ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint64_t haddr, const void* daddr, uint32_t size )
- Copy a buffer from device memory to host memory.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_mkey_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t mkey )
- Config thread window mkey object.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_ptr_acquire ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint64_t haddr, flexio_uintptr_t** daddr )
- Generate device address from host allocated memory.
Defines
- #define spin_init ( lock )
Initialize a spinlock mechanism, must be called before use.
Value
__atomic_exchange_n(&((lock)->locked), 0, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)
- #define spin_lock ( lock )
Lock a spinlock mechanism.
Value
do { \ uint32_t __old_val; \ do { \ __old_val = 0; \ } while (!(__atomic_compare_exchange_n(&((lock)->locked), &__old_val, 1, 0, \ __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST))); \ } while (0)
- #define spin_unlock ( lock )
Unlock a spinlock mechanism.
Value
__atomic_exchange_n(&((lock)->locked), 0, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)
Typedefs
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_arg_unpack_func_t
Unpack the arguments and call the user function. This callback function is used at runtime to unpack the arguments from the call on Host and then call the function on DPA. This function is called internally from flexio dev.
- typedef void( flexio_dev_event_handler_t
event handler callback function type. Defines an event handler callback function. On handler function end, need to call flexio_dev_finish() instead of a regular return statement, in order to properly release resources back to the OS.
- typedef void( flexio_dev_poll_thread_t
poll thread handler callback function type. Defines a poll thread handler callback function.
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_rpc_handler_t
RPC handler callback function type. Defines an RPC handler callback function.
Functions
- void flexio_dev_finish ( void )
-
Exit flexio process (no errors).
Description
This function releases resources back to OS and returns '0x40' in dpa_process_status
- int flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx** dtctx )
-
Request thread context.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
0 on success negative value on failure.
Description
This function requests the thread context. Should be called for every start of thread.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_get_thread_id ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Get thread ID from thread context.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
thread ID value.
Description
This function queries a thread context for its thread ID (from thread metadata).
- flexio_uintptr_t flexio_dev_get_thread_local_storage ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Get thread local storage address from thread context.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
thread local storage value.
Description
This function queries a thread context for its thread local storage (from thread metadata).
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
-
Config thread outbox object.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- outbox_config_id
- - The outbox object config id.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function updates the thread outbox object of the given thread context.
- int flexio_dev_print ( const char* format, ... )
-
Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
Returns
- same as from regular printf.
Description
[in] - same as for regular printf.
- int flexio_dev_puts ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, char* str )
-
Put a string to printing queue.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- str
- - A pointer to string
Returns
length of printed string.
Description
This function puts a string to host printing queue. This queue has been serviced by host application. Would have no effect, if the host application didn't configure printing environment. In order to initalize/configure printing envoirment - On HOST side - after flexio_process_create, flexio_print_init should be called. On DEV side - before using flexio_dev_puts, the thread context is needed, therefore flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx should be called before.
- void flexio_dev_reschedule ( void )
-
Exit from a thread, leave process active.
Description
This function releases resources back to OS. For the next DUAR the thread will restart from the beginning.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t window_config_id, uint32_t mkey )
-
Config thread window object.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- window_config_id
- - The window object id.
- mkey
- - mkey object.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function updates the thread window object of the given thread context.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_copy_from_host ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, void* daddr, uint64_t haddr, uint32_t size )
-
Copy a buffer from host memory to device memory.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- daddr
- - A pointer to the device memory buffer.
- haddr
- - A pointer to the host memory allocated buffer.
- size
- - Number of bytes to copy.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function copies specified number of bytes from host memory to device memory. UNSUPPORTED at this time.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_copy_to_host ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint64_t haddr, const void* daddr, uint32_t size )
-
Copy a buffer from device memory to host memory.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- haddr
- - A pointer to the host memory allocated buffer.
- daddr
- - A pointer to the device memory buffer.
- size
- - Number of bytes to copy.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function copies specified number of bytes from device memory to host memory.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_mkey_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t mkey )
-
Config thread window mkey object.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- mkey
- - mkey object.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function updates the thread window mkey object of the given thread context.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_ptr_acquire ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint64_t haddr, flexio_uintptr_t** daddr )
-
Generate device address from host allocated memory.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- haddr
- - Host allocated address.
- daddr
- - A pointer to write the device generated matching address.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function generates a memory address to be used by device to access host side memory, according to already create window object. from a host allocated address.
FlexIO Device Error definitions.
Functions
- __attribute__ ( (__noreturn__) )
- Exit the process and return a user (fatal) error code.
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_and_rst_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get and Reset thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
- void flexio_dev_rst_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Reset thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
Functions
- __attribute__ ( (__noreturn__) )
-
Exit the process and return a user (fatal) error code.
Description
Error codes returned to the host in the dpa_process_status field of the DPA_PROCESS object are defined as follows: 0: OK 1-63: RTOS or Firmware errors 64-127: Flexio-SDK errors 129-255: User defined
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_and_rst_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Get and Reset thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
- void.
Description
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Get thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
thread error code.
Description
This function queries an errno field from thread context.
- void flexio_dev_rst_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Reset thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Description
FlexIO queue access definitions.
Functions
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cq_arm ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t ci, uint32_t qnum )
- Arm CQ function.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_byte_cnt ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get byte count field from CQE function.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_opcode ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get the opcode field from CQE function.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_owner ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get owner field from CQE function.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_qpn ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get QP number field from CQE function.
- uint16_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_wqe_counter ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get WQE counter filed from CQE function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_db_ctx_arm ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn, uint32_t emu_ctx_id )
- arm the emulation context
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_db_ctx_force_trigger ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn, uint32_t emu_ctx_id )
- force trigger of emulation context
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_cq_set_ci ( uint32_t* cq_dbr, uint32_t ci )
- Set consumer index value for a CQ function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_rq_inc_pi ( uint32_t* rq_dbr )
- Increment producer index of an RQ by 1 function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_sq_set_pi ( uint32_t* sq_dbr, uint32_t pi )
- Set producer index value for an SQ function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_eq_update_ci ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t ci, uint32_t qnum )
- Update an EQ consumer index function.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_eqe_get_cqn ( flexio_dev_eqe* eqe )
- Get CQ number field from EQE function.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe_get_owner ( flexio_dev_eqe* eqe )
- Get owner field from EQE function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_msix_send ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn )
- Send msix on the cq linked to the msix eq.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_qp_sq_ring_db ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t pi, uint32_t qnum )
- QP/SQ ring doorbell function.
- void* flexio_dev_rwqe_get_addr ( flexio_dev_wqe_data_seg* rwqe )
- Get address field from receive WQE function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_atomic_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint64_t swap_or_add_data, uint64_t compare_data )
- Fill out an Atomic send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_ctrl_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t sq_pi, uint32_t sq_number, uint32_t ce, flexio_ctrl_seg_t ctrl_seg_type )
- Fill out a control send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_data_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t data_sz, uint32_t lkey, uint64_t data_addr )
- Fill out a data send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_eth_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint16_t cs_swp_flags, uint16_t mss, uint16_t inline_hdr_bsz, uint8_t inline_hdrs[2] )
- Fill out an ethernet send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_rdma_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t rkey, uint64_t data_addr )
- Fill out an RDMA send queue wqe segment function.
Functions
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cq_arm ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t ci, uint32_t qnum )
-
Arm CQ function.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- ci
- - Current CQ consumer index.
- qnum
- - Number of the CQ to arm.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Moves a CQ to 'armed' state. This means that next CQE created for this CQ will result in an EQE on the relevant EQ.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_byte_cnt ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
-
Get byte count field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - Byte count field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its byte count field.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_opcode ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
-
Get the opcode field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint8_t - Opcode field value of the CQE.
Description
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_owner ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
-
Get owner field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint8_t - Owner field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its owner field.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_qpn ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
-
Get QP number field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - QP number field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its QP number field.
- uint16_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_wqe_counter ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
-
Get WQE counter filed from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint16_t - WQE counter field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its WQE counter field.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_db_ctx_arm ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn, uint32_t emu_ctx_id )
-
arm the emulation context
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- cqn
- - CQ number provided by host.
- emu_ctx_id
- - Emulation context ID, provided by a call on the host to flexio_emu_db_to_cq_ctx_get_id.
Description
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_db_ctx_force_trigger ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn, uint32_t emu_ctx_id )
-
force trigger of emulation context
Parameters
- dtctx
- cqn
- - CQ number provided by host.
- emu_ctx_id
- - Emulation context ID, provided by a call on the host to flexio_emu_db_to_cq_ctx_get_id.
Description
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_cq_set_ci ( uint32_t* cq_dbr, uint32_t ci )
-
Set consumer index value for a CQ function.
Parameters
- cq_dbr
- - A pointer to the CQ's doorbell record address.
- ci
- - The consumer index value to update.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Writes an updated consumer index number to a CQ's doorbell record
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_rq_inc_pi ( uint32_t* rq_dbr )
-
Increment producer index of an RQ by 1 function.
Parameters
- rq_dbr
- - A pointer to the CQ's doorbell record address.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Mark a WQE for reuse by incrementing the relevant RQ producer index by 1
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_sq_set_pi ( uint32_t* sq_dbr, uint32_t pi )
-
Set producer index value for an SQ function.
Parameters
- sq_dbr
- - A pointer to the SQ's doorbell record address.
- pi
- - The producer index value to update.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Writes an updated producer index number to an SQ's doorbell record
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_eq_update_ci ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t ci, uint32_t qnum )
-
Update an EQ consumer index function.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- ci
- - Current EQ consumer index.
- qnum
- - Number of the EQ to update.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Updates the consumer index of an EQ after handling an EQE.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_eqe_get_cqn ( flexio_dev_eqe* eqe )
-
Get CQ number field from EQE function.
Parameters
- eqe
- - EQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - CQ number field value of the EQE.
Description
Parse an EQE for its CQ number field.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe_get_owner ( flexio_dev_eqe* eqe )
-
Get owner field from EQE function.
Parameters
- eqe
- - EQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - owner field value of the EQE.
Description
Parse an EQE for its owner field.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_msix_send ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn )
-
Send msix on the cq linked to the msix eq.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- cqn
- - CQ number to trigger db on. Trigger is done via currently configured outbox, this can be changed with outbox config API according to CQ.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function trigger msix on the given cq.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_qp_sq_ring_db ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t pi, uint32_t qnum )
-
QP/SQ ring doorbell function.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- pi
- - Current queue producer index.
- qnum
- - Number of the queue to update.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Rings the doorbell of a QP or SQ in order to alert the HW of pending work.
- void* flexio_dev_rwqe_get_addr ( flexio_dev_wqe_data_seg* rwqe )
-
Get address field from receive WQE function.
Parameters
- rwqe
- - WQE to parse.
Returns
void* - Address field value of the receive WQE.
Description
Parse a receive WQE for its address field.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_atomic_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint64_t swap_or_add_data, uint64_t compare_data )
-
Fill out an Atomic send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- swap_or_add_data
- - The data that will be swapped in or the data that will be added.
- compare_data
- - The data that will be compared with. Unused in fetch & add operation.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (2 DWORDs) with Atomic segment information. This segment can service a compare & swap or fetch & add operation.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_ctrl_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t sq_pi, uint32_t sq_number, uint32_t ce, flexio_ctrl_seg_t ctrl_seg_type )
-
Fill out a control send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- sq_pi
- - Producer index of the send WQE.
- sq_number
- - SQ number that holds the WQE.
- ce
- - wanted CQ policy for CQEs. Value is taken from cq_ce_mode enum.
- ctrl_seg_type
- - Type of control segment.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with control segment information. This should always be the 1st segment of the WQE.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_data_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t data_sz, uint32_t lkey, uint64_t data_addr )
-
Fill out a data send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- data_sz
- - Size of the data.
- lkey
- - Local memory access key for the data operation.
- data_addr
- - Address of the data for the data operation.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with data segment information.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_eth_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint16_t cs_swp_flags, uint16_t mss, uint16_t inline_hdr_bsz, uint8_t inline_hdrs[2] )
-
Fill out an ethernet send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- cs_swp_flags
- - Flags for checksum and swap, see PRM section 8.9.4.2, Send WQE Construction Summary.
- mss
- - Maximum Segment Size - For LSO WQEs - the number of bytes in the TCP payload to be transmitted in each packet. Must be 0 on non LSO WQEs.
- inline_hdr_bsz
- - Length of inlined packet headers in bytes. This includes the headers in the inline_data segment as well.
- inline_hdrs
- - First 2 bytes of the inlined packet headers.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with Ethernet segment information.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_rdma_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t rkey, uint64_t data_addr )
-
Fill out an RDMA send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- rkey
- - Remote memory access key for the RDMA operation.
- data_addr
- - Address of the data for the RDMA operation.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with RDMA segment information.