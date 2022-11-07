App Shield Programming Guide
NVIDIA DOCA App Shield Programming Guide
This document provides instructions on using the DOCA App Shield API.
DOCA App Shield API offers a solution for strong intrusion detection capabilities using the DPU services to collect data from the host's memory. This solution provides intrusion detection and forensics investigation in a way that is:
- Robust against attacks on a host machine
- Able to detect a wide range of attacks (including zero-day attacks)
- Least disruptive to the execution of host application (where current detection solutions hinder the performance of host applications)
The App Shield detects attacks on critical services in a system. In many systems these services are responsible for assuring the integrity/privacy of the execution of other applications (e.g., a scrubbing service responsible for erasing the private data of users).
The following figure describes the relation between the DPU and the host memory where attacks may occur. The green squares are the assets that must resume operation unhindered. DOCA App Shield is responsible for acquiring information about processes to allow attack detection. To that end, DOCA App Shield exposes an API to the user allowing them to detect malicious activities (e.g., malicious processes, DLL files) by monitoring changes in critical memory parts directly from the Arm using DMA without involving the host OS or CPU.
To enable DOCA App Shield on the DPU, perform the following:
- Enable NVMe emulation on the firmware.
- Create huge pages (100 pages are recommended).
- Disable
mlnx_snapservice.
Run a config command on the host/VM. Refer to
doca_apsh_config for information on creating config files specific to the host/VM.
Run the following command to configure the DOCA:
# On the bluefield system, configure PF base address register and NVME emulation
dpu> mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s PF_BAR2_SIZE=2 PF_BAR2_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1
#Do Cold boot (from host)
host> ipmitool power cycle
## repeat after every reboot
# Allocate additional 2MB huge-pages for App Shield
dpu> nr_huge=$(cat /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages)
nr_huge=$((100+$nr_huge))
sudo echo $nr_huge > /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
# Disable the mlnx-snap service
dpu> systemctl stop mlnx_snap
For the library API reference, refer to the DOCA APSH API documentation in the NVIDIA DOCA Libraries API Reference Manual.
The pkg-config (
*.pc file) for the App Shield library is named
doca-apsh.
The following sections provide additional details about the library API.
5.1. doca_apsh_dma_dev_set
To attach a DOCA DMA device to App Shield, calling this function is mandatory and must be done before calling
doca_apsh_start.
doca_apsh_dma_dev_set(doca_apsh_ctx, doca_dev)
Where:
doca_apsh_ctx [in]– App Shield opaque context struct
doca_dev [in]– struct for DOCA device with DMA capabilities
5.2. doca_apsh_regex_dev_set
Calling this function is not mandatory to attach a RegEx DOCA device to App Shield. If the user wants to call the function, it must be done before calling
doca_apsh_start.
doca_apsh_regex_dev_set(doca_apsh_ctx, doca_dev)
Where:
doca_apsh_ctx [in]– App Shield opaque context struct
doca_dev [in]– struct for DOCA device with RegEx capabilities
5.3. Capabilities Per System
For each initialized system, App Shield retrieves an array of the requested object according to the getter's name:
|Function Name
|Functions Information
|Functions Signature
|Return Type
|Get modules
|Returns an array with information about the system modules (drivers) loaded into the kernel of the OS.
|
|
|Get processes
|Returns an array with information about each process running on the system.
|
|
|Get library
|For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each library loaded into this process.
|
|
|Get threads
|For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each thread running within this process.
|
|
|Get virtual memory areas/virtual address description
|For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each virtual memory area within this process.
|
|
|Get privileges
|For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each possible privilege for this process, as described here.
Note:
Available on a Windows host only.
|
|
|Get environment variables
|
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each environment variable within this process.
Note:
Available on a Windows host only.
|
|
|Get handles
|For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each handle this process holds.
Note:
Available on a Windows host only.
|
|
|Get LDR modules
|For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each loaded module within this process.
Note:
Available on a Windows host only.
|
|
|Process attestation
|For a specified process, this function attests the memory pages of the process according to a precomputed golden hash file given as an input.
Note:
Single-threaded processes are supported at beta level.
|
|
|Attestation refresh
|Refreshes a single attestation handler of a process with a new snapshot.
|
|
The following attribute getters return a specific attribute of an object, obtained from the array returned from the getter functions listed above, depending on the requested attribute:
doca_apsh_process_info_get(struct doca_apsh_proccess *process, enum doca_apsh_process_attr attr);
doca_apsh_module_info_get(struct doca_apsh_module *module, enum doca_apsh_module_attr attr);
doca_apsh_lib_info_get(struct doca_apsh_lib *lib, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr);
doca_apsh_thread_info_get(struct doca_apsh_thread *thread, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr);
doca_apsh_vad_info_get(struct doca_apsh_vad *vad, enum doca_apsh_vad_attr attr);
doca_apsh_privilege_info_get(struct doca_apsh_privilege *privilege, enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr);
doca_apsh_envar_info_get(struct doca_apsh_envar *envar, enum doca_apsh_envar_attr attr);
doca_apsh_handle_info_get(struct doca_apsh_handle *handle, enum doca_apsh_handle_attr attr);
doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get(struct doca_apsh_ldrmodule *ldrmodule, enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr);
doca_apsh_attst_info_get(struct doca_apsh_attestation *attestation, enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr);
The return type of that attribute getters, based on the attribute, can be found in
doca_apsh_attr.h.
Usage example:
const uint pid = doca_apsh_process_info_get(processes[i], DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID);
const char *proc_name = doca_apsh_process_info_get(processes[i], DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM);
There are different structures in App Shield that must be used for a BlueField client to be able to introspect into a system running on the host side, whether it is a bare-metal machine or a virtual machine.
6.1. Init App Shield
The App Shield context structure is used to init the devices on the DPU required to start monitoring App Shield systems.
To use
doca_apsh_ctx, call:
struct doca_apsh_ctx *doca_apsh_create(void);
For
doca_app_shield_ctx to work, an RDMA device must be set using the following function:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set(struct doca_apsh_ctx *ctx, struct doca_dev *dma_dev);
For example:
doca_error_t ret = doca_apsh_dma_dev_set(ctx, dma_dev);
For
doca_app_shield_ctx to use
doca_regex, a RegEx device must be set using the following function:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_regex_dev_set(struct doca_apsh_ctx *ctx, struct doca_dev *regex_dev);
For example:
doca_error_t ret = doca_apsh_regex_dev_set(ctx, regex_dev);
After the above devices are set, the following function should be invoke:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_start(struct doca_apsh_ctx *ctx);
This establishes a connection to the devices. When App Shield lib is no longer needed, a destruction must be called to release all the allocated resources:
void doca_apsh_destroy(struct doca_apsh_ctx *ctx);
6.2. Init System to Monitor
The system structure represents a system on the host that should be monitored. To instantiate an App Shield system, the following function must be called:
struct doca_apsh_system *doca_apsh_system_create(struct doca_apsh_ctx *ctx);
A single
doca_apsh_ctx instance may be associated with many App Shield systems.
The App Shield system has the following attributes:
- Layer – specifies the system type. Types: Bare metal, virtual machine, or a container (for future use).
- System DOCA device – the reoresentor device obtained from the DPU. The device should be connected to the host/VM and functions as a representor VF/PF. To query/obtain the DOCA device, refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Libraries API Reference Manual.
- System/symbol map – includes information about the OS that App Shield needs to introspect (e.g., Window 10 Build 18363/Linux Ubuntu 20.04) and the size and fields of the OS structures such as process struct, which helps App Shield with the memory forensic techniques it uses to access and analyze these structures in the host's memory. This can be obtained by running the
doca_apsh_config.pytool on the host.
- Memory regions – contains the allowed physical memory regions that App Shield can access. This information is needed since there are memory regions reserved by different PCIe devices. Some of these regions map device registers which change the device's state each time the regions (certain physical addresses in these regions) are read. These changes may confuse the device firmware and may, therefore, cause the system to crash/freeze. This must be avoided. This can be obtained by running the
doca_apsh_config.pytool on the host.
- KPGD file (optional and relevant only for Linux OS) – contains the KPGD physical address and the virtual address of
init_task. This information is required since App Shield extracts data from the kernel struct in the physical memory. Thus, the kernel page directory table must translate the virtual addresses of these structs. This can be obtained by running the
doca_apsh_config.pytool on the host with the flag
find_kpgd.
Each one of these attributes (except for the KPGD file since it is optional) must be set by calling its respective function:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_system_layer_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, enum doca_apsh_system_layer layer_type);
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, struct doca_dev_remote *dev);
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, const char *system_os_symbol_map_path);
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, const char *system_mem_region_path);
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, const char *system_kpgd_file_path);
For each system, after all the attributes are set, the following function must be called to start App Shield system monitoring:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start(struct doca_apsh_system *system);
Other functions can be called to retrieve information from the system’s memory after the App Shield system is started. These functions (also called capabilities) are expanded on in Capabilities Per System. When the App Shield system is no longer needed, a destruction must be called to deallocate internal system memory:
void doca_apsh_system_destroy(struct doca_apsh_system *system);
6.3. doca_apsh_config
doca_apsh_config is used to get the config files necessary for running system analysis. Run the
doca_apsh_config tool once system is up.
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_apsh_config.py --pid <pid> --os <os> --path <dwarf2json-path/pdbparse-to-json.py> --find_kpgd <0/1>
-
Get the
dwarf2jsonexecutable (relevant for Linux OS) which can be found here. Note that the executable must be compiled using Go Programming Language. For instructions, refer to the
dwarf2jsonlibrary.
- Get the
pdbparse-to-json.py(relevant for Windows OS) which can be found here.
The tool creates the following files:
- Symbol map – this file changes once the system kernel is updated or the kernel module is installed. The file does not change on system reboot.
- Memory regions – this file changes when adding/removing hardware or drivers that affect the system's memory map (e.g., when adding register addresses). The file does not change on system reboot.
- hash.zip – this file is required for attestation API but is unnecessary for all other APIs. The zip file contains the required documentation to attest to a single process. The file changes on lib/executable update.
kpgd_file.conf– this file is optional (relevant for Linux OS) and helps with faster initialization of the library. The file changes on system reboot.
Flags:
pid– the process ID of the hashed process (only mandatory if the user wants to create hash.zip)
os– linux/windows
path–
- Linux – path to the dwarf2json executable. Default ./dwarf2json.
- Windows – path to pdbparse-to-json.py. Default
./pdbparse-to-json.py.
find_kpgd– a flag to enable/disable creating
kpgd_file.conf(relevant only to Linux OS). Default 0.
For example:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_apsh_config.py --pid 100 --os linux --path ./dwarf2json --find_kpgd 1
Please refer to NVIDIA DOCA App Shield Sample Guide for more information about the API of this DOCA library.
