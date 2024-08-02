Program Listing for File parameter.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_PARAMETER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_PARAMETER_HPP #include <any> #include <functional> #include <iostream> #include <optional> #include <string> #include <typeinfo> #include <utility> #include "./arg.hpp" #include "./common.hpp" namespace holoscan { enum class ParameterFlag { kNone = 0, kOptional = 1, kDynamic = 2, }; class ParameterWrapper { public: ParameterWrapper() = default; template <typename typeT> explicit ParameterWrapper(Parameter<typeT>& param) : type_(&typeid(typeT)), arg_type_(ArgType::create<typeT>()), value_(¶m), storage_ptr_(static_cast<void*>(¶m)) {} ParameterWrapper(std::any value, const std::type_info* type, const ArgType& arg_type) : type_(type), arg_type_(arg_type), value_(std::move(value)) {} const std::type_info& type() const { if (type_) { return *type_; } return typeid(void); } const ArgType& arg_type() const { return arg_type_; } std::any& value() { return value_; } void* storage_ptr() const { return storage_ptr_; } private: const std::type_info* type_ = nullptr; ArgType arg_type_; std::any value_; void* storage_ptr_ = nullptr; }; template <typename ValueT> class MetaParameter { public: MetaParameter() = default; explicit MetaParameter(const ValueT& value) : value_(value) {} explicit MetaParameter(ValueT&& value) : value_(std::move(value)) {} MetaParameter& operator=(const ValueT& value) { value_ = value; return *this; } MetaParameter&& operator=(ValueT&& value) { value_ = std::move(value); return std::move(*this); } const std::string& key() const { return key_; } const std::string& headline() const { return headline_; } const std::string& description() const { return description_; } const ParameterFlag& flag() const { return flag_; } bool has_value() const { return value_.has_value(); } ValueT& get() { if (value_.has_value()) { return value_.value(); } else { throw std::runtime_error(fmt::format("MetaParameter: value for '{}' is not set", key_)); } } std::optional<ValueT>& try_get() { return value_; } template <typename PointerT = ValueT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<PointerT> || std::is_pointer_v<PointerT>>> holoscan::remove_pointer_t<PointerT>* operator->() { if constexpr (holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<PointerT>) { return get().get(); } else { return get(); } } template <typename PointerT = ValueT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<PointerT> || std::is_pointer_v<PointerT>>> holoscan::remove_pointer_t<PointerT> operator*() { return *get(); } void set_default_value() { if (!value_.has_value()) { value_ = default_value_; } } ValueT& default_value() { if (default_value_.has_value()) { return default_value_.value(); } else { throw std::runtime_error( fmt::format("MetaParameter: default value for '{}' is not set", key_)); } } bool has_default_value() const { return default_value_.has_value(); } operator ValueT&() { return get(); } private: friend class ComponentSpec; friend class OperatorSpec; std::string key_; std::string headline_; std::string description_; ParameterFlag flag_ = ParameterFlag::kNone; std::optional<ValueT> value_; std::optional<ValueT> default_value_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_PARAMETER_HPP */