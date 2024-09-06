Class ArgumentSetter
Defined in File argument_setter.hpp
-
class ArgumentSetter
Class to set arguments for components.
This class is used to set arguments for components (including Operator, Condition, and Resource) from Arg or ArgList.
Public Types
-
using SetterFunc = std::function<void(ParameterWrapper&, Arg&)>
Function type for setting an argument to the parameter.
Public Functions
-
inline SetterFunc &get_argument_setter(std::type_index index)
Get the argument setter function object.
- Parameters
index – The type index of the parameter.
- Returns
The reference to the SetterFunc object.
-
template<typename typeT>
inline void add_argument_setter(SetterFunc func)
Add the SetterFunc for the type.
- Template Parameters
typeT – typeT The type of the parameter.
- Parameters
func – The SetterFunc object.
-
inline void add_argument_setter(std::type_index index, SetterFunc func)
Add the SetterFunc for the type.
- Parameters
index – The type index of the parameter.
func – The SetterFunc object.
-
-
template<typename typeT>
inline void add_argument_setter()
Add the SetterFunc for the type.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the parameter.
Public Static Functions
-
static ArgumentSetter &get_instance()
Get the instance object.
- Returns
The reference to the ArgumentSetter instance.
-
static inline void set_param(ParameterWrapper ¶m_wrap, Arg &arg)
Set the param object.
- Parameters
param_wrap – The ParameterWrapper object.
arg – The Arg object to set.
-
-
template<typename typeT>
static inline void ensure_type()
Register the SetterFunc for the type.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the parameter.
Public Static Attributes
-
static SetterFunc none_argument_setter =
[](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {(void)param_wrap;(void)arg;HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", arg.name());}
Default SetterFunc for Arg.
- using SetterFunc = std::function<void(ParameterWrapper&, Arg&)>