NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0  Class ArgumentSetter

Class ArgumentSetter

Class Documentation

class ArgumentSetter

Class to set arguments for components.

This class is used to set arguments for components (including Operator, Condition, and Resource) from Arg or ArgList.

Public Types

using SetterFunc = std::function<void(ParameterWrapper&, Arg&)>

Function type for setting an argument to the parameter.

Public Functions

inline SetterFunc &get_argument_setter(std::type_index index)

Get the argument setter function object.

Parameters

index – The type index of the parameter.

Returns

The reference to the SetterFunc object.

template<typename typeT>
inline void add_argument_setter(SetterFunc func)

Add the SetterFunc for the type.

Template Parameters

typeT – typeT The type of the parameter.

Parameters

func – The SetterFunc object.

inline void add_argument_setter(std::type_index index, SetterFunc func)

Add the SetterFunc for the type.

Parameters

  • index – The type index of the parameter.

  • func – The SetterFunc object.

template<typename typeT>
inline void add_argument_setter()

Add the SetterFunc for the type.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Public Static Functions

static ArgumentSetter &get_instance()

Get the instance object.

Returns

The reference to the ArgumentSetter instance.

static inline void set_param(ParameterWrapper &param_wrap, Arg &arg)

Set the param object.

Parameters
template<typename typeT>
static inline void ensure_type()

Register the SetterFunc for the type.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Public Static Attributes

static SetterFunc none_argument_setter = [](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {(void)param_wrap;(void)arg;HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", arg.name());}

Default SetterFunc for Arg.

Previous Class ArgType
Next Class AsynchronousCondition
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 6, 2024
content here