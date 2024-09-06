Packaging Holoscan Applications

Ensure the following are installed in the environment where you want to run the CLI:

PIP dependencies (automatically installed with the holoscan python wheel)

NVIDIA Container Toolkit with Docker Developer Kits (aarch64): already included in IGX Software and JetPack x86_64: tested with NVIDIA Container Toolkit 1.13.3 w/Docker v24.0.1

Docker BuildX plugin Check if it is installed: Copy Copied! $ docker buildx version github.com/docker/buildx v0.10.5 86bdced If not, run the following commands based on the official doc: Copy Copied! # Install Docker dependencies sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install ca-certificates curl gnupg # Add Docker Official GPG Key sudo install -m 0755 -d /etc/apt/keyrings curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg sudo chmod a+r /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg # Configure Docker APT Repository echo \ "deb [arch="$(dpkg --print-architecture)" signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu \ "$(. /etc/os-release && echo "$VERSION_CODENAME")" stable" | \ sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list > /dev/null # Install Docker BuildX Plugin sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install docker-buildx-plugin

QEMU (Optional) used for packaging container images of different architectures than the host (example: x86_64 -> arm64)



The Holoscan CLI is installed as part of the Holoscan SDK and can be called with the following instructions depending on your installation: