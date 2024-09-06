Writing Python bindings for a C++ Operator

In this section we will cover other cases that may occasionally be encountered when writing Python bindings for operators.

It is also possible to use std::optional to handle optional arguments. The ToolTrackingProcessorOp example above, for example, has a default argument defined in the spec for min_prob .

Copy Copied! constexpr float DEFAULT_MIN_PROB = 0.5f; // ... spec.param( min_prob_, "min_prob", "Minimum probability", "Minimum probability.", DEFAULT_MIN_PROB);

In the tutorial for ToolTrackingProcessorOp above we reproduced this default of 0.5 in both the PyToolTrackingProcessorOp constructor function signature as well as the Python bindings defined for it. This carries the risk that the default could change at the C++ operator level without a corresponding change being made for Python.

An alternative way to define the constructor would have been to use std::optional as follows

Copy Copied! // Define a constructor that fully initializes the object. PyToolTrackingPostprocessorOp( Fragment* fragment, const py::args& args, std::shared_ptr<Allocator> device_allocator, std::shared_ptr<Allocator> host_allocator, std::optional<float> min_prob = 0.5f, std::optional<std::vector<std::vector<float>>> overlay_img_colors = VIZ_TOOL_DEFAULT_COLORS, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::CudaStreamPool> cuda_stream_pool = nullptr, const std::string& name = "tool_tracking_postprocessor") : ToolTrackingPostprocessorOp(ArgList{Arg{"device_allocator", device_allocator}, Arg{"host_allocator", host_allocator}, }) { if (cuda_stream_pool) { this->add_arg(Arg{"cuda_stream_pool", cuda_stream_pool}); } if (min_prob.has_value()) { this->add_arg(Arg{"min_prob", min_prob.value() }); } if (overlay_img_colors.has_value()) { this->add_arg(Arg{"overlay_img_colors", overlay_img_colors.value() }); } add_positional_condition_and_resource_args(this, args); name_ = name; fragment_ = fragment; spec_ = std::make_shared<OperatorSpec>(fragment); setup(*spec_.get()); }

where now that min_prob and overlay_img_colors are optional, they are only conditionally added as an argument to ToolTrackingPostprocessorOp when they have a value. If this approach is used, the Python bindings for the constructor should be updated to use py::none() as the default as follows:

Copy Copied! .def(py::init<Fragment*, const py::args& args, std::shared_ptr<Allocator>, std::shared_ptr<Allocator>, float, std::vector<std::vector<float>>, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::CudaStreamPool>, const std::string&>(), "fragment"_a, "device_allocator"_a, "host_allocator"_a, "min_prob"_a = py::none(), "overlay_img_colors"_a = py::none(), "cuda_stream_pool"_a = py::none(), "name"_a = "tool_tracking_postprocessor"s, doc::ToolTrackingPostprocessorOp::doc_ToolTrackingPostprocessorOp_python);

Sometimes, operators may use a Parameter with an enum type. It is necessary to wrap the C++ enum to be able to use it as a Python type when providing the argument to the operator.

The built-in holoscan::ops::AJASourceOp is an example of a C++ operator that takes a enum Parameter (an NTV2Channel enum).

The enum can easily be wrapped for use from Python via py::enum_ as shown here. It is recommended in this case to follow Python’s convention of using capitalized names in the enum.

Sometimes it is necessary to accept a custom C++ class type as an argument in the operator’s constructor. In this case additional interface code and bindings will likely be necessary to support the type.

A relatively simple example of this is the DataVecMap type used by InferenceProcessorOp . In that case, the type is a structure that holds an internal std::map<std:string, std::vector<std::string>> . The bindings are written to accept a Python dict ( py::dict ) and a helper function is used within the constructor to convert that dictionary to the corresponding C++ DataVecMap .

A more complicated case is the use of a InputSpec type in the HolovizOp bindings. This case involves creating Python bindings for classes InputSpec and View as well as a couple of enum types. To avoid the user having to build a list[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec] directly to pass as the tensors argument, an additional Python wrapper class was defined in the __init__.py to allow passing a simple Python dict for the tensors argument and any corresponding InputSpec classes are automatically created in its constructor before calling the underlying Python bindings class.

In some instances, users may wish to be able to have a Python operator receive and/or emit a custom C++ type. As a first example, suppose we are wrapping an operator that emits a custom C++ type. We need any downstream native Python operators to be able to receive that type. By default the SDK is able to handle the needed C++ types for built in operators like std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> . The SDK provides an EmitterReceiverRegistry class that 3rd party projects can use to register receiver and emitter methods for any custom C++ type that needs to be handled. To handle a new type, users should implement an emitter_receiver<T> struct for the desired type as in the example below. We will first cover the general steps necessary to register such a type and then cover where some steps may be omitted in certain simple cases.

Here is an example for the built-in std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> used by HolovizOp to define the input specifications for its received tensors.

Copy Copied! #include <holoscan/python/core/emitter_receiver_registry.hpp> namespace py = pybind11; namespace holoscan { /* Implements emit and receive capability for the HolovizOp::InputSpec type. */ template <> struct emitter_receiver<std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>> { static void emit(py::object& data, const std::string& name, PyOutputContext& op_output, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) { auto input_spec = data.cast<std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>>(); py::gil_scoped_release release; op_output.emit<std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>>(input_spec, name.c_str(), acq_timestamp); return; } static py::object receive(std::any result, const std::string& name, PyInputContext& op_input) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("py_receive: std::vector<HolovizOp::InputSpec> case"); // can directly return vector<InputSpec> auto specs = std::any_cast<std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>>(result); py::object py_specs = py::cast(specs); return py_specs; } }; }

This emitter_receiver class defines a receive method that takes a std::any message and casts it to the corresponding Python list[HolovizOp.InputSpect] object. Here the pybind11::cast call works because we have wrapped the HolovizOp::InputSpec class here.

Similarly, the emit method takes a pybind11::object (of type list[HolovizOp.InputSpect] ) and casts it to the corresponding C++ type, std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> . The conversion between std::vector and a Python list is one of Pbind11’s built-in conversions (available as long as “pybind11/stl.h” has been included).

The signature of the emit and receive methods must exactly match the case shown here.

The bindings in this operators module, should define a method named register_types that takes a reference to an EmitterReceiverRegistry as its only argument. Within this function there should be a call to EmitterReceiverRegistry::add_emitter_receiver for each type that this operator wished to register. The HolovizOp defines this method using a lambda function

Copy Copied! // Import the emitter/receiver registry from holoscan.core and pass it to this function to // register this new C++ type with the SDK. m.def("register_types", [](EmitterReceiverRegistry& registry) { registry.add_emitter_receiver<std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>>( "std::vector<HolovizOp::InputSpec>"s); // array camera pose object registry.add_emitter_receiver<std::shared_ptr<std::array<float, 16>>>( "std::shared_ptr<std::array<float, 16>>"s); // Pose3D camera pose object registry.add_emitter_receiver<std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::Pose3D>>( "std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::Pose3D>"s); // camera_eye_input, camera_look_at_input, camera_up_input registry.add_emitter_receiver<std::array<float, 3>>("std::array<float, 3>"s); });

Here the following line registers the std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> type that we wrote an emitter_receiver for above.

Copy Copied! registry.add_emitter_receiver<std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>>( "std::vector<HolovizOp::InputSpec>"s);

Internally the registry stores a mapping between the C++ std::type_index of the type specified in the template argument and the emitter_receiver defined for that type. The second argument is a string that the user can choose which is a label for the type. As we will see later, this label can be used from Python to indicate that we want to emit using the emitter_receiver::emit method that was registered for a particular label.

To register types with the core SDK, we need to import the io_type_registry class (of type EmitterReceiverRegistry ) from holoscan.core . We then pass that class as input to the register_types method defined in step 2 to register the 3rd party types with the core SDK.

Copy Copied! from holoscan.core import io_type_registry from ._holoviz import register_types as _register_types # register methods for receiving or emitting list[HolovizOp.InputSpec] and camera pose types _register_types(io_type_registry)

where we chose to import register_types with an initial underscore as a common Python convention to indicate it is intended to be “private” to this module.

When creating Python bindings for an Operator on Holohub, the pybind11_add_holohub_module.cmake utility mentioned above will take care of autogenerating the __init__.py as shown in step 3, so it will not be necessary to manually create it in that case.

For types for which Pybind11’s default casting between C++ and Python is adequate, it is not necessary to explicitly define the emitter_receiver class as shown in step 1. This is true because there are a couple of default implementations for emitter_receiver<T> and emitter_receiver<std::shared_ptr<T>> that already cover common cases. The default emitter_receiver works for the std::vector<HolovizOp::InputSpec> type shown above, which is why the code shown for illustration there is not found within the operator’s bindings. In that case one could immediately implement register_types from step 2 without having to explicitly create an emitter_receiver class.

An example where the default emitter_receiver would not work is the custom one defined by the SDK for pybind11::dict . In this case, to provide convenient emit of multiple tensors via passing a dict[holoscan::Tensor] to op_output.emit we have special handling of Python dictionaries. The dictionary is inspected and if all keys are strings and all values are tensor-like objects, a single C++ nvidia::gxf::Entity containing all of the tensors as an nvidia::gxf::Tensor is emitted. If the dictionary is not a tensor map, then it is just emitted as a shared pointer to the Python dict object. The emitter_receiver implementations used for the core SDK are defined in emitter_receivers.hpp. These can serve as a reference when creating new ones for additional types.

After registering a new type, receive of that type on any input port will automatically be handled. This is because due to the strong typing of C++, any op_input.receive call in an operator’s compute method can find the registered receive method that matches the std::type_index of the type and use that to convert to a corresponding Python object.

Because Python is not strongly typed, on emit , the default behavior remains emitting a shared pointer to the Python object itself. If we instead want to emit a C++ type, we can pass a 3rd argument to op_output.emit to specify the name that we used when registering the types via the add_emitter_receiver call as above.

As a concrete example, the SDK already registers std::string by default. If we wanted, for instance, to emit a Python string as a C++ std::string for use by a downstream operator that is wrapping a C++ operator expecting string input, we would add a 3rd argument to the op_output.emit call as follows

Copy Copied! # emit a Python filename string on port "filename_out" using registered type "std::string" my_string = "filename.raw" op_output.emit(my_string, "filename_out", "std::string")

This specifies that the emit method that converts to C++ std::string should be used instead of the default behavior of emitting the Python string.

Another example would be to emit a Python List[float] as a std::array<float, 3> parameter as input to the camera_eye , camera_look_at or camera_up input ports of HolovizOp .

Copy Copied! op_output.emit([0.0, 1.0, 0.0], "camera_eye_out", "std::array<float, 3>")

Only types registered with the SDK can be specified by name in this third argument to emit .

The list of types that are registered with the SDK’s EmitterReceiverRegistry are given in the table below.

C++ Type name in the EmitterReceiverRegistry holoscan::Tensor “holoscan::Tensor” std::shared_ptr “PyObject” std::string “std::string” pybind11::dict “pybind11::dict” holoscan::gxf::Entity “holoscan::gxf::Entity” holoscan::PyEntity “holoscan::PyEntity” nullptr_t “nullptr_t” CloudPickleSerializedObject “CloudPickleSerializedObject” std::array “std::array ” std::shared_ptr > “std::shared_ptr >” std::shared_ptr “std::shared_ptr ” std::vector “std::vector ”

Note There is no requirement that the registered name match any particular convention. We generally used the C++ type as the name to avoid ambiguity, but that is not required.

The sections above explain how a register_types function can be added to bindings to expand this list. It is also possible to get a list of all currently registered types, including those that have been registered by any additional imported 3rd party modules. This can be done via