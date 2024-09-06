SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the “License”); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an “AS IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

class holoscan.decorator. Input ( name: str , arg_map: typing.Optional[typing.Union[str , dict[str , str]]] = () , condition_type: typing.Optional[holoscan.core._core.ConditionType] = None , condition_kwargs: typing.Dict[str , typing.Any] = <factory> , connector_type: typing.Optional[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType] = None , connector_kwargs: typing.Dict[str , typing.Any] = <factory> ) Bases: object Class for specifying an input port and how the received value maps to a function’s arguments. Parameters namestr The name of the input port. arg_map: str or dict[str, str] If arg_map is a str, the Python object received by the input port is passed to the function argument specified by arg_map . If arg_map is a dict, the input is assumed to be a TensorMap (dictionary of tensors). In this case the keys of the dict are the tensor names and the values are the names of the function arguments that the tensors map to. condition_typeholoscan.core.ConditionType, optional The condition type for the input port. condition_kwargsdict[str, Any], optional The keywords passed onto the condition specified by condition_type . connector_typeholoscan.core.IOSpec.ConnectorType, optional The connector type for the input port. connector_kwargsdict[str, Any], optional The keywords passed onto the connector specified by connector_type . Attributes condition_type connector_type Methods create_input __init__ ( name: str , arg_map: typing.Optional[typing.Union[str , dict[str , str]]] = () , condition_type: typing.Optional[holoscan.core._core.ConditionType] = None , condition_kwargs: typing.Dict[str , typing.Any] = <factory> , connector_type: typing.Optional[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType] = None , connector_kwargs: typing.Dict[str , typing.Any] = <factory> ) → None arg_map : Optional [ Union [ str , dict [ str , str ] ] ] = () condition_kwargs : Dict [ str , Any ] condition_type : Optional [ holoscan.core._core.ConditionType ] = None connector_kwargs : Dict [ str , Any ] connector_type : Optional [ holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType ] = None create_input ( spec : holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec ) → holoscan.core._core.IOSpec name : str

class holoscan.decorator. Output ( name: str , tensor_names: typing.Optional[typing.Union[str , typing.Tuple[str]]] = () , condition_type: typing.Optional[holoscan.core._core.ConditionType] = None , condition_kwargs: typing.Dict[str , typing.Any] = <factory> , connector_type: typing.Optional[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType] = None , connector_kwargs: typing.Dict[str , typing.Any] = <factory> ) Bases: object Class for specifying an output port and how the received value maps to a function’s arguments. Parameters namestr The name of the input port. tensor_names: str, tuple(str) or None If None, whatever Python object the func outputs is emitted on the output port. If a tuple of strings is provided it is assumed that the func returns a dictionary of tensors. The names in the tuple specify which tensors in the dict will be transmitted on the output port. There is no need to specify tensor_names if all tensors in a dict returned by the function are to be transmitted. In the case of a single tensor name, a string can be provided instead of a tuple. condition_typeholoscan.core.ConditionType, optional The condition type for the input port. condition_kwargsdict[str, Any], optional The keywords passed onto the condition specified by condition_type . connector_typeholoscan.core.IOSpec.ConnectorType, optional The connector type for the input port. connector_kwargsdict[str, Any], optional The keywords passed onto the connector specified by connector_type . Attributes condition_type connector_type Methods create_output __init__ ( name: str , tensor_names: typing.Optional[typing.Union[str , typing.Tuple[str]]] = () , condition_type: typing.Optional[holoscan.core._core.ConditionType] = None , condition_kwargs: typing.Dict[str , typing.Any] = <factory> , connector_type: typing.Optional[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType] = None , connector_kwargs: typing.Dict[str , typing.Any] = <factory> ) → None condition_kwargs : Dict [ str , Any ] condition_type : Optional [ holoscan.core._core.ConditionType ] = None connector_kwargs : Dict [ str , Any ] connector_type : Optional [ holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType ] = None create_output ( spec : holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec ) → holoscan.core._core.IOSpec name : str tensor_names : Optional [ Union [ str , Tuple [ str ] ] ] = ()