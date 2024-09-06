Enabling G-SYNC
For better performance and to keep up with the high refresh rate of Holoscan applications, we recommend the use of a G-SYNC display.
Holoscan has been tested with these two G-SYNC displays:
Follow these steps to ensure G-SYNC is enabled on your display:
Open the “NVIDIA Settings” Graphical application (
nvidia-settingsin Terminal).
Click on
X Server Display Configurationthen the
Advancedbutton. This will show the
Allow G-SYNC on monitor not validated as G-SYNC compatibleoption. Enable the option and click
Apply:
Fig. 1 Enable G-SYNC for the current display
To show the refresh rate and G-SYNC label on the display window, click on
OpenGL Settingsfor the selected display. Now click
Allow G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatibleand
Enable G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible Visual Indicatoroptions and click
Quit. This step is shown in below image. The
Gsyncindicator will be at the top right screen once the application is running.
Fig. 2 Enable Visual Indicator for the current display