Class ComponentBase
Defined in File component.hpp
Derived Types
public holoscan::Component(Class Component)
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
-
class ComponentBase
Base class for all components.
This class is the base class for all components including
holoscan::Operator,
holoscan::Condition, and
holoscan::Resource. It is used to define the common interface for all components.
Subclassed by holoscan::Component, holoscan::Operator
Public Functions
-
ComponentBase() = default
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::ComponentBase, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit ComponentBase(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Construct a new Component object.
- Parameters
args – The arguments to be passed to the component.
-
virtual ~ComponentBase() = default
-
inline int64_t id() const
Get the identifier of the component.
By default, the identifier is set to -1. It is set to a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
The identifier of the component.
-
inline const std::string &name() const
Get the name of the component.
- Returns
The name of the component.
-
inline Fragment *fragment()
Get a pointer to Fragment object.
- Returns
The Pointer to Fragment object.
-
inline void add_arg(const Arg &arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The argument to add.
-
inline void add_arg(Arg &&arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The argument to add.
-
inline void add_arg(const ArgList &arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The list of arguments to add.
-
inline void add_arg(ArgList &&arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The list of arguments to add.
-
inline std::vector<Arg> &args()
Get the list of arguments.
- Returns
The vector of arguments.
-
inline virtual void initialize()
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
-
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const
Get a YAML representation of the component.
- Returns
YAML node including the id, name, fragment name, and arguments of the component.
-
std::string description() const
Get a description of the component.See also
- Returns
YAML string.
Protected Functions
-
void update_params_from_args(std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> ¶ms)
Update parameters based on the specified arguments.
-
virtual void reset_graph_entities()
Reset the GXF GraphEntity of any arguments that have one.
Protected Attributes
-
int64_t id_ = -1
The ID of the component.
-
std::string name_ = ""
Name of the component.
-
Fragment *fragment_ = nullptr
Pointer to the fragment that owns this component.
-
std::vector<Arg> args_
List of arguments.
Friends
- friend class holoscan::Executor
- friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor
- friend class holoscan::Fragment
- ComponentBase() = default