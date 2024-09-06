Class DoubleBufferReceiver

Double buffer receiver class.

The DoubleBufferReceiver class is used to receive messages from another operator within a fragment.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline DoubleBufferReceiver ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



DoubleBufferReceiver ( ) = default



DoubleBufferReceiver ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: DoubleBufferReceiver * component )



DoubleBufferReceiver ( const std :: string & name , AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver * component )



virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

void track ( )

Track the data flow of the receiver and use holoscan::AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver as the GXF Component.

nvidia :: gxf :: DoubleBufferReceiver * get ( ) const



Public Members