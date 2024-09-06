NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
Class ExecutionContext

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class ExecutionContext

Class to hold the execution context.

This class provides the execution context for the operator.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutionContext

Public Functions

ExecutionContext() = default

Construct a new Execution Context object.

virtual ~ExecutionContext() = default
inline InputContext *input() const

Get the input context.

Returns

The pointer to the input context.

inline OutputContext *output() const

Get the output context.

Returns

The pointer to the output context.

inline void *context() const

Get the context.

Returns

The pointer to the context.

Protected Attributes

InputContext *input_context_ = nullptr

The input context.

OutputContext *output_context_ = nullptr

The output context.

void *context_ = nullptr

The context.

