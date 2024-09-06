Class ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition
Defined in File expiring_message.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
class ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition() = default
inline explicit ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(int64_t max_batch_size)
inline ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(int64_t max_batch_size, int64_t max_delay_ns)
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline explicit ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(int64_t max_batch_size, std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> max_delay)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
inline std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> receiver()
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
void max_batch_size(int64_t max_batch_size)
inline int64_t max_batch_size()
void max_delay(int64_t max_delay_ns)
Set max delay.
Note that calling this method doesn’t affect the behavior of the condition once the condition is initialized.
- Parameters
max_delay_ns – The integer representing max delay in nanoseconds.
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline void max_delay(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> max_delay_duration)
Set max delay.
Note that calling this method doesn’t affect the behavior of the condition once the condition is initialized.
- Parameters
max_delay_duration – The max delay of type
std::chrono::duration.
int64_t max_delay_ns()
Get max delay in nano seconds.
- Returns
The minimum time which needs to elapse between two executions (in nano seconds)
nvidia::gxf::ExpiringMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm *get() const
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>