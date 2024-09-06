Class ComponentInfo
Defined in File gxf_component_info.hpp
-
class ComponentInfo
A class that encapsulates the information about a GXF component.
This class provides methods to access various properties of a GXF component, such as its receiver and transmitter TIDs, parameter keys, parameter infos, etc.
Public Functions
-
ComponentInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t tid)
Construct a new component info object.
- Parameters
context – The GXF context.
tid – The TID of the component.
-
-
~ComponentInfo()
Destroy the component info object.
-
gxf_tid_t receiver_tid() const
Get the receiver TID of the component.
- Returns
The receiver TID.
-
gxf_tid_t transmitter_tid() const
Get the transmitter TID of the component.
- Returns
The transmitter TID.
-
const gxf_component_info_t &component_info() const
Get the component info.
- Returns
The component info.
-
const std::vector<const char*> ¶meter_keys() const
Get the parameter keys of the component.
- Returns
The parameter keys.
-
const std::vector<gxf_parameter_info_t> ¶meter_infos() const
Get the parameter infos of the component.
- Returns
The parameter infos.
-
const std::unordered_map<std::string, gxf_parameter_info_t> ¶meter_info_map() const
Get the parameter info map of the component.
- Returns
The parameter info map.
-
const std::vector<const char*> &receiver_parameters() const
Get the receiver parameters of the component.
- Returns
The receiver parameters.
-
const std::vector<const char*> &transmitter_parameters() const
Get the transmitter parameters of the component.
- Returns
The transmitter parameters.
-
const std::vector<const char*> &normal_parameters() const
Get the normal parameters of the component.
- Returns
The normal parameters.
Public Static Functions
-
static ArgType get_arg_type(const gxf_parameter_info_t ¶m_info)
Get the arg type object.
Returns the Holoscan argument type for the given GXF parameter info.
- Parameters
param_info – The GXF parameter info.
- Returns
The argument type of the parameter.
Public Static Attributes
-
static constexpr int MAX_PARAM_COUNT = 512
Maximum number of parameters a component can have.
