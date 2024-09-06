Class GXFExecutionContext

Class to hold the execution context for GXF Operator.

This class provides the execution context for the operator using GXF.

Public Functions

GXFExecutionContext ( gxf_context_t context , Operator * op )

Construct a new GXFExecutionContext object. Parameters context – The pointer to the GXF context.

op – The pointer to the operator.

GXFExecutionContext ( gxf_context_t context , std :: shared_ptr < GXFInputContext > gxf_input_context , std :: shared_ptr < GXFOutputContext > gxf_output_context )

Construct a new GXFExecutionContext object. Parameters context – The pointer to the GXF context.

gxf_input_context – The shared pointer to the GXFInputContext object.

gxf_output_context – The shared pointer to the GXFOutputContext object.

~GXFExecutionContext ( ) override = default



inline std :: shared_ptr < GXFInputContext > gxf_input ( )

Get the GXF input context. Returns The pointer to the GXFInputContext object.

inline std :: shared_ptr < GXFOutputContext > gxf_output ( )

Get the GXF output context. Returns The pointer to the GXFOutputContext object.

Protected Attributes

std :: shared_ptr < GXFInputContext > gxf_input_context_

The GXF input context.