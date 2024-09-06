Class ForwardOp

Forwarding operator.

Due to the nature of the GXF UCX extension, a GXF entity cannot have multiple UCX Receivers. This means that an operator cannot have multiple input ports that receive data using UCX.

To solve this problem, based on the virtual operator concept of the Holoscan framework, this class is used to add an operator called “forwarding operator” to the fragment. For each VirtualReceiverOp, a ForwardOp is added to the fragment graph.

The ForwardOp receives data (from the ‘in’ input port) and forwards it to the next operator (through the ‘out’ output port).

==Named Inputs==

in : gxf::Entity The input data to forward.



==Named Outputs==

out : gxf::Entity The forwarded data.



Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (ForwardOp) ForwardOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.