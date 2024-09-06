Class SpdlogLogger
Defined in File spdlog_logger.hpp
Base Type
public Logger
class SpdlogLogger : public Logger
Public Functions
Create a logger with the given name.
This constructor creates a logger with the given name and optional logger and log function. If no logger or log function is provided, a default spdlog logger will be created.
- Parameters
name – The name of the logger.
logger – The logger to use (default: nullptr).
func – The log function to use (default: nullptr).
std::string &pattern_string()
Return the log pattern.
- Returns
The reference to the log pattern string.
Protected Attributes
std::string name_
logger name
