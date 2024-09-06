struct CLIOptions

Extract the port number from the given address. This method supports both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and can handle addresses with or without square brackets.

The method first checks for the presence of square brackets to determine if the address is an IPv6 address containing a port. If the address does not contain square brackets, it is treated as either an IPv4 address or a hostname, with the port separated by a colon. If multiple colons are present without brackets, the method assumes an IPv6 address without a specified port and will return the default port.