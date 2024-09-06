struct OperatorTimestampLabel

This struct represents a timestamp label for a Holoscan Operator.

The class stores information about the timestamps when an operator receives from an input and when it publishes to an output. It also holds a reference to the operator.

This class is used by MessageLabel to create an array of Operators representing a path.

Public Functions

Construct a new OperatorTimestampLabel object from an Operator pointer with a receive timestamp equal to the current time and publish timestamp equal to -1. Parameters op – The pointer to the operator for which the timestamp label is created.

Public Members