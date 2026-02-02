Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Class Documentation

class AppWorker

Public Types

enum class WorkerMessageCode

Values:

enumerator kExecuteFragments
enumerator kNotifyWorkerExecutionFinished
enumerator kTerminateWorker

Public Functions

explicit AppWorker(Application *app)
virtual ~AppWorker()
CLIOptions *options()
std::vector<FragmentNodeType> &target_fragments()
FragmentGraph &fragment_graph()
distributed::AppWorkerServer *server(std::unique_ptr<distributed::AppWorkerServer> &&server)
distributed::AppWorkerServer *server()
bool execute_fragments(std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>>> &name_connection_list_map)
bool terminate_scheduled_fragments()
void submit_message(WorkerMessage &&message)
void process_message_queue()
std::shared_ptr<distributed::AppDriverClient> app_driver_client() const
inline int64_t worker_shutdown_timeout_ms() const

Get the calculated worker shutdown timeout in milliseconds.

This timeout is dynamically calculated based on the number of fragments and their scheduler’s stop_on_deadlock_timeout values.

Returns

The shutdown timeout in milliseconds.

void handle_worker_connect(const std::string_view &driver_ip) noexcept

Start the fragment services.

void handle_worker_disconnect() noexcept

Terminate the fragment services.

void setup_signal_handlers()

Friends

friend class distributed::AppWorkerServer

struct WorkerMessage

Public Members

WorkerMessageCode code
std::any data
