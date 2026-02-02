SDK Installation

Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
This guide covers installing the Holoscan SDK development stack for NVIDIA Developer Kits (arm64) and x86_64 Linux platforms.

Note

For production deployments on NVIDIA Developer Kits like IGX Orin, consider the deployment stack based on OpenEmbedded/Yocto. This provides a minimal runtime optimized for memory, speed, security, and power to run your Holoscan application. The runtime Board Support Package (BSP) can be optimized with respect to memory usage, speed, security and power requirements.

Prerequisites

Setup your developer kit:

Developer Kit

User Guide

OS

GPU Mode

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor Guide Jetpack 7.0 dGPU
NVIDIA IGX Orin Guide IGX Software 1.1.1 Production Release iGPU or* dGPU
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Orin Nano Guide JetPack 6.2.1 iGPU
NVIDIA Clara AGX
Only supporting the NGC container		 Guide HoloPack 1.2
Upgrade to 535+ drivers required		 dGPU

* iGPU and dGPU can be used concurrently on a single developer kit in dGPU mode. See details here.

This version of the Holoscan SDK has been tested on the following Superchips:

SuperChip

Tested OS

Display Support

DGX Spark (GB10) NVIDIA DGX OS (Ubuntu 24.04) Yes
Grace-Hopper (GH200) Ubuntu Server 22.04¹ No² (headless only)

¹ Ubuntu installation guide for Grace systems
² GH200 SBSA/SuperChips don’t support display output. Use HoloViz for headless rendering.

Supported x86_64 distributions:

OS

NGC Container

Debian/RPM package

Python wheel

Conda package

Build from source

Ubuntu 22.04 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Ubuntu 24.04 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
RHEL 9.x Yes No No No No¹
Other Linux distros No² No No³ No No¹

¹ Not formally tested or supported, but expected to work if building bare metal with the adequate dependencies.
² Not formally tested or supported, but expected to work if supported by the NVIDIA container-toolkit.
³ Not formally tested or supported, but expected to work if the glibc version of the distribution is 2.35 or above.

NVIDIA discrete GPU (dGPU) Requirements:

Additional Prerequisites:

Install the SDK

We provide multiple ways to install and run the Holoscan SDK:

Installation Methods

  • CUDA 13 (x86_64, Jetson Thor, DGX Spark)

    docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/clara-holoscan/holoscan:v3.10.0-cuda13

  • CUDA 12 dGPU (x86_64, IGX Orin dGPU, Clara AGX dGPU, GH200)

    docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/clara-holoscan/holoscan:v3.10.0-cuda12-dgpu

  • CUDA 12 iGPU (Jetson Orin, IGX Orin iGPU, Clara AGX iGPU)

    docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/clara-holoscan/holoscan:v3.10.0-cuda12-igpu

See details and usage instructions on NGC.

Install via APT package manager:

sudo apt update

  • CUDA 13

    • x86_64, GB200, DGX Spark

      sudo apt install holoscan-cuda-13

    • Jetson Thor

      sudo apt install holoscan

  • CUDA 12

    • x86_64, GH200

      sudo apt install holoscan-cuda-12

    • IGX Orin, Jetson Orin

      sudo apt install holoscan

Attention

Torch and ONNXRuntime backends require manual installation. Add --install-suggests flag to install transitive dependencies, then see the support matrix below for installation links.

Troubleshooting

Package not found: E: Unable to locate package holoscan

Platform-specific solutions:

  • IGX Orin:

    1. Verify compute stack installation (configures L4T repository)

    2. If still failing, use arm64-sbsa from the CUDA repository.

  • Jetson:

    1. Verify JetPack installation (configures L4T repository)

    2. If still failing, use aarch64-jetson from the CUDA repository.

  • GH200: Debian installation not supported in Holoscan SDK v3.7 and later. Install v3.6 or earlier from the CUDA APT repository or use an alternate distribution method.

  • x86_64: Use x86_64 from the CUDA repository.

Missing CUDA libraries at runtime:

ImportError: libcudart.so.12: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

This occurs when multiple CUDA Toolkit versions are installed. To fix:

  1. Find the library: find /usr/local/cuda* -name libcudart.so.12

  2. Select correct version: sudo update-alternatives --config cuda

  3. If library not found, reinstall CUDA Toolkit:

    sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y cuda-toolkit-12-6

Missing CUDA headers at compile time:

the link interface contains: CUDA::nppidei but the target was not found. [...] fatal error: npp.h: No such file or directory

Same root cause as above (mixed CUDA versions). To fix:

  1. Find the header: find /usr/local/cuda-* -name npp.h

  2. Follow the same update-alternatives steps above

Missing TensorRT libraries at runtime:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Error: libnvinfer.so.8: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

Wrong TensorRT major version installed. Reinstall TensorRT 8:

sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y libnvinfer-bin="8.6.*"

Cannot import holoscan Python module:

ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'holoscan'

Python support removed from Debian package in v3.0.0. Install the Python wheel instead.

Install via pip:

CUDA 13 (x86_64, Jetson Thor, DGX Spark)

pip install holoscan-cu13

CUDA 12 (x86_64, IGX Orin, Clara AGX, GH200, Jetson Orin)

pip install holoscan-cu12

See PyPI for details and troubleshooting.

Note

x86_64 users: Ensure CUDA Toolkit is installed first.

Install via conda:

conda install -c rapidsai -c conda-forge holoscan=3.10.0 rmm cuda-version=12.6

Note

CUDA 12.x only - CUDA 13 support not yet available.

See conda-forge for details and troubleshooting.

Not sure what to choose?

  • The Holoscan container image on NGC it the safest way to ensure all the dependencies are present with the expected versions (including Torch and ONNX Runtime), and should work on most Linux distributions. It is the simplest way to run the embedded examples, while still allowing you to create your own C++ and Python Holoscan application on top of it. These benefits come at a cost:

    • large image size from the numerous (some of them optional) dependencies. If you need a lean runtime image, see section below.

    • standard inconvenience that exist when using Docker, such as more complex run instructions for proper configuration.

  • If you are confident in your ability to manage dependencies on your own in your host environment, the Holoscan Debian package should provide all the capabilities needed to use the Holoscan SDK, assuming you are on Ubuntu 22.04 or Ubuntu 24.04.

  • If you are not interested in the C++ API but just need to work in Python, you can use the Holoscan python wheels on PyPI. While they are the easiest solution to install the SDK, it might require the most work to setup your environment with extra dependencies based on your needs. Finally, they are only formally supported on Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 24.04, though should support other linux distributions with glibc 2.35 or above.

  • If you are developing in Python, the Holoscan Conda package should provide capabilities needed to use the Holoscan SDK.

NGC dev Container

Debian Package

Python Wheels

Runtime libraries Included Included Included
Python module dGPU: 3.12
iGPU: 3.10		 N/A 3.10 to 3.13
C++ headers and
CMake config		 Included Included N/A
Examples (+ source) Included Included retrieve from
GitHub
Sample datasets Included retrieve from
NGC		 retrieve from
NGC
CUDA runtime 1 Included automatically 2
installed		 require manual
installation
NPP support 3 Included automatically 2
installed		 require manual
installation
TensorRT support 4 Included automatically 2
installed		 require manual
installation
Vulkan support 5 Included automatically 2
installed		 require manual
installation
V4L2 support 6 Included automatically 2
installed		 require manual
installation
Torchscript support 7 Included require manual 8
installation		 require manual 8
installation
ONNX Runtime support 9 Included require manual 10
installation		 require manual 10
installation
ConnectX support 11 User space included
Install kernel drivers on the host		 require manual
installation		 require manual
installation
CLI support require manual installation require manual installation require manual installation

Need more control over the SDK?

The Holoscan SDK source repository is open-source and provides reference implementations, as well as infrastructure, for building the SDK yourself.

Attention

We only recommend building the SDK from source if you need to build it with debug symbols or other options not used as part of the published packages. If you want to write your own operator or application, you can use the SDK as a dependency (and contribute to HoloHub). If you need to make other modifications to the SDK, file a feature or bug request.

[1]

CUDA 12 is required. Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack.
[2](1,2,3,4,5)

Debian installation on x86_64 requires the latest cuda-keyring package to automatically install all dependencies.
[3]

NPP 12 needed for the FormatConverter and BayerDemosaic operators. Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack.
[4]

TensorRT 10.3+ needed for the Inference operator. Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack.
[5]

Vulkan 1.3.204+ loader needed for the HoloViz operator (+ libegl1 for headless rendering). Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack.
[6]

V4L2 1.22+ needed for the V4L2 operator. Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack. V4L2 also requires libjpeg.
[7]

Torchscript support tested with LibTorch 2.8.0 (CUDA 12) or LibTorch 2.9.0 (CUDA 13).
[8](1,2)

To install LibTorch on baremetal, either build it from source, or point to a PyTorch wheel installation. See instructions in the Inference section.
[9]

Tested with ONNXRuntime 1.22.0. Note that ONNX models are also supported through the TensorRT backend of the Inference Operator.
[10](1,2)

To install ONNXRuntime on baremetal, either build it from source, download our pre-built package with CUDA 12 and TensorRT execution provider support, or extract it from the holoscan container (in /opt/onnxruntime/).
[11]

Tested with DOCA 3.0.0.
