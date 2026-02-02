holoscan.data_loggers

Bases: holoscan.core._core.AsyncDataLoggerResource , holoscan.core._core.DataLoggerResource

Asynchronous console logger for debugging and development purposes.

This data logger outputs structured log messages to the console (via the Holoscan logging system) for any data received. It can handle tensors, tensor maps, metadata, and general data types by converting them to human-readable text format.

The logger provides filtering capabilities to control which messages are logged.

This logger operators in the same way as BasicConsoleLogger except that logging is handled by a dedicated background thread managed by AsyncDataLoggerResource .

Parameters fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only) The fragment that the data logger belongs to. serializerholoscan.data_loggers.SimpleTextSerializer, optional Text serializer used to convert data to string format. If not provided, a default SimpleTextSerializer will be created automatically. log_inputsbool, optional Whether to log input messages. Default is True. log_outputsbool, optional Whether to log output messages. Default is True. log_tensor_data_contentbool, optional Whether to log the actual content of tensor data. Default is True. log_metadatabool, optional Whether to log metadata associated with messages. Default is True. use_scheduler_clockbool, optional Whether to use the scheduler's clock for timestamps (if False, uses the C++ std::chrono::steady_clock time relative to epoch). Ignored if clock is provided. Default is True. clockholoscan.resources.GXFClock or holoscan.core.Clock, optional If a clock is explicitly specified, all emit and receive timestamps will be determined via the timestamp method of this clock. Can be a GXF-based clock like holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock . allowlist_patternslist of str, optional List of regex patterns to apply to message unique IDs. If empty, all messages not matching a denylist pattern will be logged. Otherwise, there must be a match to one of the allowlist patterns. See notes below for more details. denylist_patternslist of str, optional List of regex patterns to apply to message unique IDs. If specified and there is a match at least one of these patterns, the message is not logged. See notes below for more details. max_queue_sizeint, optional Maximum number of entries in the data queue. When enable_large_data_queue is True , The data queue handles tensor headers without full tensor content. Otherwise tensor data content will also be in this queue. In both cases, whether tensor data content is logged at all is controlled by log_tensor_data_content . worker_sleep_timeint, optional Sleep duration in nanoseconds when the data queue is empty. Lower values reduce latency but increase CPU usage. Default is 50000 (50μs). queue_policyAsyncQueuePolicy, optional Policy for handling queue overflow. Can be AsyncQueuePolicy.kReject (default) to reject new items with a warning, or AsyncQueuePolicy.kRaise to raise an exception when the queue is full. large_data_max_queue_sizeint, optional Maximum number of entries in the large data queue. The large data queue handles full tensor content for detailed logging. Default is 1000. large_data_worker_sleep_timeint, optional Sleep duration in nanoseconds when the large data queue is empty. Default is 50000 (50μs). large_data_queue_policyAsyncQueuePolicy, optional Policy for handling large data queue overflow. Can be AsyncQueuePolicy.kReject (default) to reject new items with a warning, or AsyncQueuePolicy.kRaise to raise an exception when the queue is full. enable_large_data_queuebool, optional Whether to enable the large data queue and worker thread for processing full tensor content. Default is True. shutdown_wait_period_msint, optional Time in milliseconds to wait for queues to drain during shutdown. Use -1 to wait indefinitely (default), 0 to not wait, or a positive value for a specific timeout in milliseconds. Default is -1. namestr, optional (constructor only) The name of the data logger. Default value is "basic_console_logger" .

Notes

If allowlist_patterns or denylist_patterns are specified, they are applied to the unique_id assigned to messages by the underlying framework.

In a non-distributed application (without a fragment name), the unique_id for a message will have one of the following forms:

operator_name.port_name

operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)

For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)

The pattern matching logic is as follows:

If denylist patterns is specified and there is a match, do not log it.

Next check if allowlist_patterns is empty: - If yes, return true (allow everything) - If no, return true only if there is a match to at least one of the specified patterns.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component. description YAML formatted string describing the resource. fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to. id The identifier of the component. name The name of the resource. resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. get_timestamp (self) Get current timestamp via the logger's configured clock. initialize (self) initialization method for the resource. service (self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment. setup (self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: NATIVE GXF Attributes name value GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1> NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0> __init__ ( self : holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType , value : int ) → None property name property value

add_arg ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None Add an argument to the component. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args The list of arguments associated with the component. Returns arglistholoscan.core.ArgList

property description YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to. Returns nameholoscan.core.Fragment

Get current timestamp via the logger’s configured clock. Returns timestampint When use_scheduler_clock is True , this is the timestamp returned by the scheduler’s clock. Otherwise it is the system clock time in nanoseconds relative to epoch).

property id The identifier of the component. The identifier is initially set to -1 , and will become a valid value when the component is initialized. With the default executor ( holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor ), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID. Returns idint

initialize ( self : holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase ) → None initialization method for the resource.

property name The name of the resource. Returns namestr

property resource_type Resource type. holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service ( self : object , service_type : type , id : str = '' ) → object Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment. This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier. Parameters service_typetype The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService. idstr, optional The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name. Returns object or None The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned. Raises RuntimeError If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed. Notes This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup ( self : holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase , arg0 : holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec ) → None setup method for the resource.