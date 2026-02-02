Bases: holoscan.core.Resource , holoscan.core._core.DistributedAppService

Manage a shared PoseTree instance as a FragmentService, with optional distribution.

This resource creates and holds a holoscan.pose_tree.PoseTree instance, making it accessible to multiple components within the same fragment. When used in a distributed application, it can synchronize the pose tree across a driver and worker processes.

To use it, register an instance of PoseTreeManager with the fragment in your application’s compose method:

Operators can then access the underlying PoseTree instance via the service() method:

# In Operator.__init__() self.pose_tree = self.service(PoseTreeManager, “pose_tree”).tree

Parameters fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment The fragment that the resource belongs to. portint, optional Port for the UCX server to listen on in a distributed setup. Defaults to 13337. number_framesint, optional Maximum number of coordinate frames. Defaults to 1024. number_edgesint, optional Maximum number of edges (direct transformations). Defaults to 16384. history_lengthint, optional Total capacity for historical pose data. Defaults to 1048576. default_number_edgesint, optional Default edges allocated per new frame. Defaults to 16. default_history_lengthint, optional Default history capacity per new edge. Defaults to 1024. edges_chunk_sizeint, optional Allocation chunk size for a frame’s edge list. Defaults to 4. history_chunk_sizeint, optional Allocation chunk size for an edge’s history buffer. Defaults to 64. request_timeout_msint, optional UCX client request timeout in milliseconds. Defaults to 5000. request_poll_sleep_usint, optional UCX client polling sleep interval in microseconds. Defaults to 10. worker_progress_sleep_usint, optional UCX progress loop sleep interval in microseconds. Defaults to 100. server_shutdown_timeout_msint, optional UCX server shutdown timeout in milliseconds. Defaults to 1000. server_shutdown_poll_sleep_msint, optional UCX server shutdown polling interval in milliseconds. Defaults to 10. namestr, optional The name of the resource.

Notes

Experimental Feature The Pose Tree feature is experimental. The API may change in future releases.

Attributes

spec

Methods

ResourceType

class ResourceType Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: NATIVE GXF Attributes name value GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1> NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0> __init__ ( self : holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType , value : int ) → None property name property value

__init__ ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) -> None Base class representing either a wrapped C++ resource or native Python resource. Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments. If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the resource. If a fragment keyword argument is provided, it must be of type holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application ). A single Fragment object can also be provided positionally instead. Any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args . (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). Parameters *args Positional arguments. **kwargs Keyword arguments. Raises RuntimeError If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg . __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, resource: object, subgraph: holoscan::Subgraph, *args, **kwargs) -> None

add_arg ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None Add an argument to the component. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args The list of arguments associated with the component. Returns arglistholoscan.core.ArgList

property description YAML formatted string describing the resource.

driver_shutdown ( ) Stop the PoseTreeUCXServer on the driver.

driver_start ( _driver_ip ) Start the PoseTreeUCXServer on the driver.

property fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to. Returns nameholoscan.core.Fragment

property id The identifier of the component. The identifier is initially set to -1 , and will become a valid value when the component is initialized. With the default executor ( holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor ), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID. Returns idint

initialize ( self : holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase ) → None initialization method for the resource.

property name The name of the resource. Returns namestr

resource ( _new_resource =None ) The resource associated with the service.

property resource_type Resource type. holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service ( self : object , service_type : type , id : str = '' ) → object Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment. This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier. Parameters service_typetype The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService. idstr, optional The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name. Returns object or None The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned. Raises RuntimeError If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed. Notes This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup ( spec : holoscan.core._core.PyComponentSpec ) Default implementation of setup method.

property spec

property tree Get the managed PoseTree instance. This is the primary method for accessing the pose tree from other components. Returns holoscan.pose_tree.PoseTree The underlying pose tree instance managed by this resource.

worker_connect ( driver_ip ) Connect the worker’s PoseTreeUCXClient to the driver.