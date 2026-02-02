Data Logging
Holoscan provides a flexible data logging system that allows applications to capture and log data flowing through operator workflows. This system is designed to help with debugging, monitoring, and analyzing the behavior of Holoscan applications.
The data logging system consists of several key components:
DataLogger- The core interface that defines methods for logging different data types
DataLoggerResource- A resource-based implementation with common configuration parameters
BasicConsoleLogger- A concrete implementation that logs data to the console
GXFConsoleLogger- A version of
BasicConsoleLoggerwhich also logs Tensors and/or
nvidia::gxf::VideoBufferobjects within messages that are emitted or received as a
holoscan::gxf::Entityor
nvidia::gxf::Entity. It is recommended to use this version over
BasicConsoleLoggeras it will also log the tensors emitted or received by a number of the built-in operators of the SDK which directly use GXF::Entity type to support both Tensors as well as GXF VideoBuffers.
VideoBuffercomponents are not currently logged by this implementation, but this could be added by overriding the
log_backend_specificmethod.
AsyncConsoleLogger- A version of
GXFConsoleLoggerwhich performs logging asynchronously by a queue that is processed by a worker thread owned by the logger. This version has the option of using separate logging queues for “large” data (e.g. Tensor/TensorMap) vs. other types so that data contents can be dropped if the queue size reaches a user-specfied limit.
SimpleTextSerializer- A serializer for converting data to human-readable text
When Logging Occurs
Data logging occurs automatically during the execution of operator workflows:
Input logging: When operators call
receive()methods on their input ports
Output logging: When operators call
emit()methods on their output ports
The timing of logging corresponds exactly to these
receive and
emit calls within each operator’s
compute() method.
Data Types Supported
The data logging system provides specialized methods for different data types:
log_data()- For general data types (passed as
std::any)
log_tensor_data()- For
Tensorobjects with optional data content logging
log_tensormap_data()- For
TensorMapobjects with optional data content logging
log_backend_specific()- An optional method that can be used to log backend-specific data types. Currently GXF is the only supported backend for Holscan SDK and this method is called by
GXFInputContext::receive<T>()or
GXFOutputContext::emit(data)when the data type,
T, is
holoscan::gxf::Entityor
nvidia::gxf::Entity.
The
DataLogger interface defines the contract that all data loggers must implement:
class DataLogger {
public:
// Log general data types
virtual bool log_data(std::any data, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) = 0;
// Log Tensor data
virtual bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor,
const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) = 0;
// Log TensorMap data
virtual bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap& tensor_map,
const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) = 0;
// Configuration methods
virtual bool should_log_output() const = 0;
virtual bool should_log_input() const = 0;
};
class DataLogger:
def log_data(self, data, unique_id: str, acquisition_timestamp: int = -1,
metadata=None, io_type=IOSpec.IOType.OUTPUT) -> bool:
"""Log general data types"""
pass
def log_tensor_data(self, tensor, unique_id: str, acquisition_timestamp: int = -1,
metadata=None, io_type=IOSpec.IOType.OUTPUT) -> bool:
"""Log Tensor data"""
pass
def log_tensormap_data(self, tensor_map, unique_id: str, acquisition_timestamp: int = -1,
metadata=None, io_type=IOSpec.IOType.OUTPUT) -> bool:
"""Log TensorMap data"""
pass
def should_log_output(self) -> bool:
"""Check if output ports should be logged"""
pass
def should_log_input(self) -> bool:
"""Check if input ports should be logged"""
pass
The
DataLoggerResource class provides a convenient base implementation with common configuration parameters:
Configuration Parameters
log_inputs(bool, default:
true) - Whether to log data received on input ports
log_outputs(bool, default:
true) - Whether to log data emitted on output ports
log_metadata(bool, default:
true) - Whether to include metadata in logs
log_tensor_data_content(bool, default:
false) - Whether to log actual tensor data arrays (if false, only header info is logged)
allowlist_patterns(vector
, default: empty) - Regex patterns for message IDs to always log
denylist_patterns(vector
, default: empty) - Regex patterns for message IDs to never log
Also note that Holoscan resources can have other Resource classes as a parameter as demonstrated by having a separate
SimpleTextSerializer resource in the concrete
BasicConsoleLogger class that inherits from
DataLoggerResource. Note that when implementing a class that inherits from this one, it is mandatory to call the
DataLoggerResource::setup method within the derived class’s
setup method as in this example from
BasicConsoleLogger. If the initialize method is overridden the parent class’s
initialize method should also be called. This is an example from
BasicConsoleLogger:
void BasicConsoleLogger::setup(ComponentSpec& spec) {
spec.param(serializer_, "serializer", "Serializer", "Serializer to use for logging data");
// setup the parameters present on the base DataLoggerResource
DataLoggerResource::setup(spec);
}
void BasicConsoleLogger::initialize() {
// Find if there is an argument for 'serializer'
auto has_serializer = std::find_if(
args().begin(), args().end(), [](const auto& arg) { return (arg.name() == "serializer"); });
// Create appropriate serializer if none was provided
if (has_serializer == args().end()) {
add_arg(Arg("serializer", fragment()->make_resource<SimpleTextSerializer>("serializer")));
}
// call parent initialize after adding missing serializer arg above
DataLoggerResource::initialize();
}
If
allowlist_patterns is specified, only messages matching those patterns will be logged. If no allowlist is specified, all messages will be logged except those matching
denylist_patterns.
Currently this simple
DataLoggerResource performs logging synchronously on the same thread that is executing the
Operator::compute call.
In cases where logging overhead may be non-negligible (e.g. logging tensor contents to disk), the
AsyncDataLoggerResource which maintains its own queue and corresponding worker thread for data logging is likely to be advantageous. For the
AsyncDataLoggerResource, the thread running
Operator::compute is only responsible for pushing the item to be logged onto the queue. The actual logging is handled by the logger’s own worker thread(s).
The
BasicConsoleLogger and
GXFConsoleLogger are concrete implementations that output logs to the console. For existing Holoscan apps which always use the GXF-based backend,
GXFConsoleLogger should be preferred as it also implements logging of
Tensor objects present within data emitted or received as a
holoscan::gxf::Entity or
nvidia::gxf::Entity.
#include "holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/basic_console_logger.hpp"
#include "holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/simple_text_serializer.hpp"
class MyApp : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
// Create operators (example)
auto source = make_operator<SourceOp>("source");
auto processor = make_operator<ProcessorOp>("processor");
auto sink = make_operator<SinkOp>("sink");
// Create and configure data logger
auto logger = make_resource<holoscan::data_loggers::GXFConsoleLogger>(
"console_logger",
Arg("log_inputs", true),
Arg("log_outputs", true),
Arg("log_metadata", false),
Arg("log_tensor_data_content", false),
Arg("denylist_patterns", std::vector<std::string>{".*debug.*"})
);
// Add logger to application
add_data_logger(logger);
// Define workflow
add_flow(source, processor);
add_flow(processor, sink);
}
};
from holoscan.core import Application
from holoscan.data_loggers import GXFConsoleLogger, SimpleTextSerializer
class MyApp(Application):
def compose(self):
# Create operators (example)
source = SourceOp(self, name="source")
processor = ProcessorOp(self, name="processor")
sink = SinkOp(self, name="sink")
# Create and configure data logger
logger = GXFConsoleLogger(
self,
name="console_logger",
log_inputs=True,
log_outputs=True,
log_metadata=False,
log_tensor_data_content=False,
denylist_patterns=[".*debug.*"]
)
# Add logger to application
self.add_data_logger(logger)
# Define workflow
self.add_flow(source, processor)
self.add_flow(processor, sink)
The example above shows example code adding the logger within the
compose method, but it can
also be added from the
main application file via as done in the following example applications:
As with any other resource or operator in the SDK, parameters can be passed in directly via arguments or indirectly via reading from the YAML config.
Data loggers can be configured using YAML configuration files, making it easy to adjust logging behavior without recompiling:
YAML Configuration Example
# Data logging configuration
data_logging: true
basic_console_logger:
log_inputs: true
log_outputs: true
log_metadata: true
log_tensor_data_content: false
allowlist_patterns: []
denylist_patterns:
- ".*debug.*"
- ".*internal.*"
# Optional: Configure the text serializer
simple_text_serializer:
max_elements: 10
max_metadata_items: 5
log_python_object_contents: true # Python only
Loading Configuration from YAML
class MyApp : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
// Create operators
auto source = make_operator<SourceOp>("source");
auto processor = make_operator<ProcessorOp>("processor");
auto sink = make_operator<SinkOp>("sink");
// Check if data logging is enabled
auto enable_data_logging = from_config("data_logging").as<bool>();
if (enable_data_logging) {
auto text_serializer = make_resource<holoscan::data_loggers::SimpleTextSerializer>(
"text-serializer",
from_config("simple_text_serializer")
)
// Create logger with YAML configuration
auto logger = make_resource<holoscan::data_loggers::GXFConsoleLogger>(
"console_logger",
holoscan::Arg("serializer", text_serializer),
from_config("basic_console_logger")
);
add_data_logger(logger);
}
// Define workflow
add_flow(source, processor);
add_flow(processor, sink);
}
};
int main(int argc, char** argv) {
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyApp>();
// Load configuration
app->config("path/to/config.yaml");
app->run();
return 0;
}
from holoscan.core import Application
from holoscan.data_loggers import GXFConsoleLogger, SimpleTextSerializer
class MyApp(Application):
def compose(self):
# Create operators
source = SourceOp(self, name="source")
processor = ProcessorOp(self, name="processor")
sink = SinkOp(self, name="sink")
# Check if data logging is enabled
config = self.kwargs("data_logging")
if config.get("data_logging", False):
# Create logger with YAML configuration
logger_config = self.kwargs("basic_console_logger")
serializer_config = self.kwargs("simple_text_serializer")
logger = GXFConsoleLogger(
self,
name="console_logger",
serializer=SimpleTextSerializer(
self,
name="text_serializer",
**serializer_config
),
**logger_config
)
self.add_data_logger(logger)
# Define workflow
self.add_flow(source, processor)
self.add_flow(processor, sink)
def main():
app = MyApp()
# Load configuration
app.config("path/to/config.yaml")
app.run()
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
You can create custom data loggers by implementing the
DataLogger interface. To be able to use
Holoscan Parameters and configure them via YAML it may be useful to inherit from the provided
DataLoggerResource (as done for
GXFConsoleLogger). Note that it is not required to inherit
from
DataLoggerResource, though, only the
DataLogger interface.
#include "holoscan/core/resources/data_logger.hpp"
class MyCustomLogger : public holoscan::DataLoggerResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MyCustomLogger, DataLoggerResource)
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override {
// Add custom parameters
spec.param(output_file_, "output_file", "Output File",
"Path to output log file", std::string(""));
// Call parent setup for common parameters
DataLoggerResource::setup(spec);
}
bool log_data(std::any data, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override {
// Implement custom logging logic
return true;
}
bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor,
const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override {
// Implement custom tensor logging
return true;
}
bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap& tensor_map,
const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override {
// Implement custom tensor map logging
return true;
}
private:
Parameter<std::string> output_file_;
};
from holoscan.core import DataLoggerResource, ComponentSpec
class MyCustomLogger(DataLoggerResource):
def __init__(self, fragment, output_file="", *args, **kwargs):
self.output_file = output_file
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: ComponentSpec):
spec.param("output_file", "")
# Call parent setup for common parameters
super().setup(spec)
def log_data(self, data, unique_id: str, acquisition_timestamp: int = -1,
metadata=None, io_type=None) -> bool:
# Implement custom logging logic
return True
def log_tensor_data(self, tensor, unique_id: str, acquisition_timestamp: int = -1,
metadata=None, io_type=None) -> bool:
# Implement custom tensor logging
return True
def log_tensormap_data(self, tensor_map, unique_id: str, acquisition_timestamp: int = -1,
metadata=None, io_type=None) -> bool:
# Implement custom tensor map logging
return True
Data loggers inheriting from
DataLoggerResource will automatically support filtering of messages using regex patterns:
basic_console_logger:
# Only log messages from specific operators with "source" or "processor" appearing in the operator or port name
allowlist_patterns:
- ".*source.*"
- ".*processor.*"
# Exclude messages from ports with "debug" appearing in their name
denylist_patterns:
- ".*debug.*"
For a distributed application, the fragments will be named and the
unique_id format used for each port will be:
{fragment_name}.{operator_name}.{port_name}
{fragment_name}.{operator_name}.{port_name}:index(for N:1 receiver ports (
IOSpec::kAnySize))
For non-distributed applications, the single fragment is typically not named and the following simpler
unique_id format is used:
{operator_name}.{port_name}
{operator_name}.{port_name}:index(for N:1 receiver ports (
IOSpec::kAnySize))
The
allowlist_patterns and
denylist_patterns provide a way to include or exclude messages based on operator and/or port names. If there are no allowlist patterns, any messages not matching one of the denylist patterns are logged. If both types of patterns are specified, any messages that match at least one of the allowlist patterns but are not excluded by any of the denylist patterns are logged.
Use the multithread example as a reference for a complete working implementation with data logging enabled.
Data logging can impact performance, especially when
log_tensor_data_content is enabled for large tensors. Use filtering patterns to log only the data you need for debugging or monitoring.