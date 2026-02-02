Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  holoscan.resources

holoscan.resources

This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Resources.

holoscan.resources.Allocator Base allocator class.
holoscan.resources.AsyncBufferReceiver Receiver using an asynchronous buffer.
holoscan.resources.AsyncBufferTransmitter Transmitter using an asynchronous buffer.
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool Block memory pool resource.
holoscan.resources.CudaAllocator Base class for CUDA-based allocators.
holoscan.resources.CudaGreenContext CUDA green context.
holoscan.resources.CudaGreenContextPool CUDA green context pool.
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool CUDA stream pool.
holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferReceiver Receiver using a double-buffered queue.
holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter Transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
holoscan.resources.GXFClock

Attributes

holoscan.resources.GXFComponentResource(...) Class that wraps a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.
holoscan.resources.ManualClock Manual clock.
holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType Members:
holoscan.resources.OrConditionCombiner OR Condition Combiner
holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock Realtime clock.
holoscan.resources.Receiver Base GXF receiver class.
holoscan.resources.RMMAllocator Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (RMM).
holoscan.resources.SchedulingPolicy Members:
holoscan.resources.SerializationBuffer Serialization Buffer.
holoscan.resources.StdComponentSerializer Serializer for GXF Timestamp and Tensor components.
holoscan.resources.StdEntitySerializer Default serializer for GXF entities.
holoscan.resources.StreamOrderedAllocator Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (StreamOrdered).
holoscan.resources.SyntheticClock A clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.
holoscan.resources.ThreadPool ThreadPool for operators scheduled by EventBasedScheduler or MultiThreadScheduler.
holoscan.resources.Transmitter Base GXF transmitter class.
holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator Unbounded allocator.
holoscan.resources.UcxComponentSerializer UCX component serializer.
holoscan.resources.UcxEntitySerializer UCX entity serializer.
holoscan.resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer UCX Holoscan component serializer.
holoscan.resources.UcxReceiver UCX network receiver using a double-buffered queue.
holoscan.resources.UcxSerializationBuffer UCX serialization buffer.
holoscan.resources.UcxTransmitter UCX network transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
class holoscan.resources.Allocator

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Base allocator class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size Get the block size of the allocator.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator) → None

Base allocator class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property block_size

Get the block size of the allocator.

Returns
int

The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.AsyncBufferReceiver

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver

Receiver using an asynchronous buffer.

The latest message is received asynchronously.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the receiver.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size The size of the receiver queue's back stage.
capacity The capacity of the receiver queue's main stage.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.
size The size of the receiver queue's main stage.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.AsyncBufferReceiver, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], name: str = 'async_buffer_receiver') → None

Receiver using an asynchronous buffer.

The latest message is received asynchronously.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the receiver.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property back_size

The size of the receiver queue’s back stage.

property capacity

The capacity of the receiver queue’s main stage.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property size

The size of the receiver queue’s main stage.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.AsyncBufferTransmitter

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter

Transmitter using an asynchronous buffer.

The latest message is pushed asynchronously.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the transmitter.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size The size of the transmitter queue's back stage.
capacity The capacity of the transmitter queue's main stage.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.
size The size of the transmitter queue's main stage.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.AsyncBufferTransmitter, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], name: str = 'async_buffer_transmitter') → None

Transmitter using an asynchronous buffer.

The latest message is pushed asynchronously.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the transmitter.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property back_size

The size of the transmitter queue’s back stage.

property capacity

The capacity of the transmitter queue’s main stage.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property size

The size of the transmitter queue’s main stage.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator

Block memory pool resource.

Provides a maximum number of equally sized blocks of memory.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

storage_typeint or holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

The storage type (0=Host, 1=Device, 2=System, 3=CUDA Managed). Here “host” and “system” are both CPU memory, but “host” refers to pinned host memory (allocated via cudaMallocHost) while “system” is memory allocated by standard C++ new. CUDA Managed memory is allocated via CUDA’s managed memory APIs and can be used from both host and device.

block_sizeint

The size of each block in the memory pool (in bytes).

num_blocksint

The number of blocks in the memory pool.

dev_idint

CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the memory pool.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size Get the block size of the allocator.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.BlockMemoryPool, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], storage_type: int, block_size: int, num_blocks: int, dev_id: int = 0, name: str = 'block_memory_pool') → None

Block memory pool resource.

Provides a maximum number of equally sized blocks of memory.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

storage_typeint or holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

The storage type (0=Host, 1=Device, 2=System, 3=CUDA Managed). Here “host” and “system” are both CPU memory, but “host” refers to pinned host memory (allocated via cudaMallocHost) while “system” is memory allocated by standard C++ new. CUDA Managed memory is allocated via CUDA’s managed memory APIs and can be used from both host and device.

block_sizeint

The size of each block in the memory pool (in bytes).

num_blocksint

The number of blocks in the memory pool.

dev_idint

CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the memory pool.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property block_size

Get the block size of the allocator.

Returns
int

The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.CudaAllocator

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator

Base class for CUDA-based allocators.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size Get the block size of the allocator.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
pool_size Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaAllocator) → None

Base class for CUDA-based allocators.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property block_size

Get the block size of the allocator.

Returns
int

The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property pool_size

Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.

Parameters
storage_typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
sizeint

The size of the memory pool for the specified storage type.

property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.CudaGreenContext

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

CUDA green context.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

cuda_green_context_poolholoscan.resources.CudaGreenContextPool

The green context pool to use for the green context.

indexint, optional

The index of the green context in the green context pool. If not specified, the default green context will be used.

namestr, optional

The name of the green context.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaGreenContext, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], cuda_green_context_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaGreenContextPool = None, index: int = - 1, nvtx_identifier: str = 'nvtx_green_context', name: str = 'cuda_green_context') → None

CUDA green context.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

cuda_green_context_poolholoscan.resources.CudaGreenContextPool

The green context pool to use for the green context.

indexint, optional

The index of the green context in the green context pool. If not specified, the default green context will be used.

namestr, optional

The name of the green context.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.CudaGreenContextPool

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

CUDA green context pool.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

dev_idint

CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the green context pool.

flagsint

Flags for CUDA green contexts in the pool. This will be passed to CUDA’s cuDevSmResourceSplitByCount() [R6eecc797bc1f-1] when creating the green contexts. The default value of 0 indicates no flags are used.

num_partitionsint

The number of partitions to create for the green context pool.

sms_per_partitionlist of int

The number of SMs per partition of the green context pool.

default_context_indexint, optional

The index of the default green context to use. When index < 0, the last partition’s index will be used.

min_sm_sizeint, optional

The minimum number of SMs per partition of the green context pool.

nvtx_identifierstr, optional

The NVTX identifier of the green context pool. This identifier will be used in NSight captures to identify the green context.

namestr, optional

The name of the green context pool.

References

[1]

https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-driver-api/group__CUDA__GREEN__CONTEXTS.html

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaGreenContextPool, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], dev_id: int = 0, flags: int = 0, num_partitions: int = 0, sms_per_partition: list[int] = [], default_context_index: int = - 1, min_sm_size: int = 2, name: str = 'cuda_green_context_pool') → None

CUDA green context pool.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

dev_idint

CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the green context pool.

flagsint

Flags for CUDA green contexts in the pool. This will be passed to CUDA’s cuDevSmResourceSplitByCount() [Re68d62e9478a-1] when creating the green contexts. The default value of 0 indicates no flags are used.

num_partitionsint

The number of partitions to create for the green context pool.

sms_per_partitionlist of int

The number of SMs per partition of the green context pool.

default_context_indexint, optional

The index of the default green context to use. When index < 0, the last partition’s index will be used.

min_sm_sizeint, optional

The minimum number of SMs per partition of the green context pool.

nvtx_identifierstr, optional

The NVTX identifier of the green context pool. This identifier will be used in NSight captures to identify the green context.

namestr, optional

The name of the green context pool.

References

[1]

https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-driver-api/group__CUDA__GREEN__CONTEXTS.html

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator

CUDA stream pool.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

dev_idint

CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the stream pool.

stream_flagsint

Flags for CUDA streams in the pool. This will be passed to CUDA’s cudaStreamCreateWithPriority [R47f67d935b70-1] when creating the streams. The default value of 0 corresponds to cudaStreamDefault. A value of 1 corresponds to cudaStreamNonBlocking, indicating that the stream can run concurrently with work in stream 0 (default stream) and should not perform any implicit synchronization with it.

stream_priorityint

Priority value for CUDA streams in the pool. This is an integer value passed to cudaSreamCreateWithPriority [R47f67d935b70-1]. Lower numbers represent higher priorities.

reserved_sizeint

The number of CUDA streams to initially reserve in the pool (prior to first request).

max_sizeint

The maximum number of streams that can be allocated, unlimited by default.

cuda_green_contextholoscan.resources.CudaGreenContext, optional

The green context to use for the stream pool.

nvtx_identifierstr, optional

The NVTX identifier of the stream pool. This identifier will be used in NSight captures to identify the stream pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the stream pool.

References

[1]

https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-runtime-api/group__CUDART__STREAM.html

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size Get the block size of the allocator.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], dev_id: int = 0, stream_flags: int = 0, stream_priority: int = 0, reserved_size: int = 1, max_size: int = 0, cuda_green_context: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaGreenContext = None, nvtx_identifier: str = 'nvtx_stream_pool', name: str = 'cuda_stream_pool') → None

CUDA stream pool.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

dev_idint

CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the stream pool.

stream_flagsint

Flags for CUDA streams in the pool. This will be passed to CUDA’s cudaStreamCreateWithPriority [Rb9bddbe55e1a-1] when creating the streams. The default value of 0 corresponds to cudaStreamDefault. A value of 1 corresponds to cudaStreamNonBlocking, indicating that the stream can run concurrently with work in stream 0 (default stream) and should not perform any implicit synchronization with it.

stream_priorityint

Priority value for CUDA streams in the pool. This is an integer value passed to cudaSreamCreateWithPriority [Rb9bddbe55e1a-1]. Lower numbers represent higher priorities.

reserved_sizeint

The number of CUDA streams to initially reserve in the pool (prior to first request).

max_sizeint

The maximum number of streams that can be allocated, unlimited by default.

cuda_green_contextholoscan.resources.CudaGreenContext, optional

The green context to use for the stream pool.

nvtx_identifierstr, optional

The NVTX identifier of the stream pool. This identifier will be used in NSight captures to identify the stream pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the stream pool.

References

[1]

https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-runtime-api/group__CUDART__STREAM.html

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property block_size

Get the block size of the allocator.

Returns
int

The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferReceiver

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver

Receiver using a double-buffered queue.

New messages are first pushed to a back stage.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the receiver.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

namestr, optional

The name of the receiver.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size The size of the receiver queue's back stage.
capacity The capacity of the receiver queue's main stage.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.
size The size of the receiver queue's main stage.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.DoubleBufferReceiver, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, name: str = 'double_buffer_receiver') → None

Receiver using a double-buffered queue.

New messages are first pushed to a back stage.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the receiver.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

namestr, optional

The name of the receiver.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property back_size

The size of the receiver queue’s back stage.

property capacity

The capacity of the receiver queue’s main stage.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property size

The size of the receiver queue’s main stage.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter

Transmitter using a double-buffered queue.

Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the transmitter.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

namestr, optional

The name of the transmitter.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size The size of the transmitter queue's back stage.
capacity The capacity of the transmitter queue's main stage.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.
size The size of the transmitter queue's main stage.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, name: str = 'double_buffer_transmitter') → None

Transmitter using a double-buffered queue.

Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the transmitter.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

namestr, optional

The name of the transmitter.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property back_size

The size of the transmitter queue’s back stage.

property capacity

The capacity of the transmitter queue’s main stage.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property size

The size of the transmitter queue’s main stage.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.GXFClock

Bases: holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface, holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.
sleep_for(self, arg0) Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns) Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self) The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self) The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

sleep_for(self: holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface, arg0: object) → None

Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.

Parameters
duration_nsint

The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).

sleep_until(self: holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface, target_time_ns: int) → None

Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.

Parameters
target_time_nsint

The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).

property spec
time(self: holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface) → float

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

Parameters
timedouble

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

timestamp(self: holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface) → int

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

Parameters
timestampint

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

class holoscan.resources.GXFComponentResource(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFComponentResource

Class that wraps a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph (constructor only)

The fragment or subgraph that the resource belongs to.

gxf_typenamestr

The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Component being wrapped.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the resource. Default value is "gxf_component".

kwargsdict

The additional keyword arguments that can be passed depend on the underlying GXF Component. These parameters can provide further customization and functionality to the resource.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFComponentResource) -> None

  2. __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFComponentResource, component: object, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], gxf_typename: str, *, name: str = ‘gxf_component’, **kwargs) -> None

Class that wraps a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph (constructor only)

The fragment or subgraph that the resource belongs to.

gxf_typenamestr

The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Component being wrapped.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the resource. Default value is "gxf_component".

kwargsdict

The additional keyword arguments that can be passed depend on the underlying GXF Component. These parameters can provide further customization and functionality to the resource.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.ManualClock

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock

Manual clock.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment (or subgraph) to assign the resource to.

initial_timestampint, optional

The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).

namestr, optional

The name of the clock.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.
sleep_for(self, duration) Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns) Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self) The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self) The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], initial_timestamp: int = 0, name: str = 'manual_clock') → None

Manual clock.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment (or subgraph) to assign the resource to.

initial_timestampint, optional

The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).

namestr, optional

The name of the clock.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

sleep_for(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, duration: object) → None

Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.

Parameters
duration_nsint or datetime.timedelta

The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).

sleep_until(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, target_time_ns: int) → None

Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.

Parameters
target_time_nsint

The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).

property spec
time(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock) → float

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

Parameters
timedouble

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

timestamp(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock) → int

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

Parameters
timestampint

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

class holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

HOST

DEVICE

CUDA_MANAGED

SYSTEM

Attributes

name

value
CUDA_MANAGED = <MemoryStorageType.CUDA_MANAGED: 3>
DEVICE = <MemoryStorageType.DEVICE: 1>
HOST = <MemoryStorageType.HOST: 0>
SYSTEM = <MemoryStorageType.SYSTEM: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.resources.OrConditionCombiner

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

OR Condition Combiner

Will configure the associated conditions to be OR combined instead of the default AND combination behavior.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

termslist of holoscan.core.Condition

The conditions to be OR combined.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.OrConditionCombiner, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], terms: list[holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase], name: str = 'or_condition_combiner') → None

OR Condition Combiner

Will configure the associated conditions to be OR combined instead of the default AND combination behavior.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

termslist of holoscan.core.Condition

The conditions to be OR combined.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.RMMAllocator

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaAllocator

Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (RMM).

Provides memory pools for asynchronously allocated CUDA device memory and pinned host memory.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

device_memory_initial_sizestr, optional

The initial size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

device_memory_max_sizestr, optional

The maximum size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

host_memory_initial_sizestr, optional

The initial size of the host memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

host_memory_max_sizestr, optional

The maximum size of the host memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

dev_idint

GPU device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the memory pool.

Notes

The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size Get the block size of the allocator.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
pool_size Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RMMAllocator, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], device_memory_initial_size: str = '16MB', device_memory_max_size: str = '32MB', host_memory_initial_size: str = '16MB', host_memory_max_size: str = '32MB', dev_id: int = 0, name: str = 'rmm_pool') → None

Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (RMM).

Provides memory pools for asynchronously allocated CUDA device memory and pinned host memory.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

device_memory_initial_sizestr, optional

The initial size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

device_memory_max_sizestr, optional

The maximum size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

host_memory_initial_sizestr, optional

The initial size of the host memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

host_memory_max_sizestr, optional

The maximum size of the host memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

dev_idint

GPU device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the memory pool.

Notes

The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property block_size

Get the block size of the allocator.

Returns
int

The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property pool_size

Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.

Parameters
storage_typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
sizeint

The size of the memory pool for the specified storage type.

property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock

Realtime clock.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment (or subgraph) to assign the resource to.

initial_timestampfloat, optional

The initial time offset used until time scale is changed manually.

initial_time_scalefloat, optional

The initial time scale used until time scale is changed manually.

use_time_since_epochbool, optional

If True, clock time is time since epoch + initial_time_offset at initialize(). Otherwise clock time is initial_time_offset at initialize().

namestr, optional

The name of the clock.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
set_time_scale(self, time_scale) Adjust the time scaling used by the clock.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.
sleep_for(self, arg0) Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns) Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self) The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self) The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], initial_time_offset: float = 0.0, initial_time_scale: float = 1.0, use_time_since_epoch: bool = False, name: str = 'realtime_clock') → None

Realtime clock.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment (or subgraph) to assign the resource to.

initial_timestampfloat, optional

The initial time offset used until time scale is changed manually.

initial_time_scalefloat, optional

The initial time scale used until time scale is changed manually.

use_time_since_epochbool, optional

If True, clock time is time since epoch + initial_time_offset at initialize(). Otherwise clock time is initial_time_offset at initialize().

namestr, optional

The name of the clock.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

set_time_scale(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, time_scale: float) → None

Adjust the time scaling used by the clock.

Parameters
time_scalefloat, optional

Durations (e.g. for periodic condition or sleep_for) are reduced by this scale value. A scale of 1.0 represents real-time while a scale of 2.0 would represent a clock where time elapses twice as fast.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

sleep_for(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, arg0: object) → None

Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.

Parameters
duration_nsint or datetime.timedelta

The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).

sleep_until(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, target_time_ns: int) → None

Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.

Parameters
target_time_nsint

The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).

property spec
time(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock) → float

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

Parameters
timedouble

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

timestamp(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock) → int

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

Parameters
timestampint

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

class holoscan.resources.Receiver

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Base GXF receiver class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size The size of the receiver queue's back stage.
capacity The capacity of the receiver queue's main stage.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.
size The size of the receiver queue's main stage.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver) → None

Base GXF receiver class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property back_size

The size of the receiver queue’s back stage.

property capacity

The capacity of the receiver queue’s main stage.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property size

The size of the receiver queue’s main stage.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.SchedulingPolicy

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

SCHED_FIFO

SCHED_RR

SCHED_DEADLINE

Attributes

name

value
SCHED_DEADLINE = <SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_DEADLINE: 6>
SCHED_FIFO = <SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_FIFO: 1>
SCHED_RR = <SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_RR: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SchedulingPolicy, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.resources.SerializationBuffer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Serialization Buffer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

buffer_sizeint, optional

The size of the buffer in bytes.

namestr, optional

The name of the serialization buffer

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SerializationBuffer, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, buffer_size: int = 4096, name: str = 'serialization_buffer') → None

Serialization Buffer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

buffer_sizeint, optional

The size of the buffer in bytes.

namestr, optional

The name of the serialization buffer

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.StdComponentSerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Serializer for GXF Timestamp and Tensor components.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the resource
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StdComponentSerializer, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], name: str = 'standard_component_serializer') → None

Serializer for GXF Timestamp and Tensor components.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StdComponentSerializer) → None

Initialize the resource

This method is called only once when the resource is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.StdEntitySerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Default serializer for GXF entities.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StdEntitySerializer, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], name: str = 'std_entity_serializer') → None

Default serializer for GXF entities.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.StreamOrderedAllocator

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaAllocator

Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (StreamOrdered).

Provides memory pools for asynchronously allocated CUDA device memory and pinned host memory.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

device_memory_initial_sizestr, optional

The initial size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

device_memory_max_sizestr, optional

The maximum size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

release_thresholdstr, optional

The amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

dev_idint, optional

GPU device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the memory pool.

Notes

The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size Get the block size of the allocator.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
pool_size Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StreamOrderedAllocator, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], device_memory_initial_size: str = '16MB', device_memory_max_size: str = '32MB', release_threshold: str = '4MB', dev_id: int = 0, name: str = 'stream_ordered_allocator') → None

Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (StreamOrdered).

Provides memory pools for asynchronously allocated CUDA device memory and pinned host memory.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

device_memory_initial_sizestr, optional

The initial size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

device_memory_max_sizestr, optional

The maximum size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

release_thresholdstr, optional

The amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. See the Notes section for the format accepted.

dev_idint, optional

GPU device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the memory pool.

Notes

The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property block_size

Get the block size of the allocator.

Returns
int

The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property pool_size

Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.

Parameters
storage_typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
sizeint

The size of the memory pool for the specified storage type.

property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.SyntheticClock

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock

A clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment (or subgraph) to assign the resource to.

initial_timestampint, optional

The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).

namestr, optional

The name of the clock.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
advance_by(self, time_delta_ns) Manually advance the clock by a given delta.
advance_to(self, new_time_ns) Manually advance the clock to a desired new target time.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.
sleep_for(self, duration) Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns) Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self) The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self) The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], initial_timestamp: int = 0, name: str = 'synthetic_clock') → None

A clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment (or subgraph) to assign the resource to.

initial_timestampint, optional

The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).

namestr, optional

The name of the clock.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

advance_by(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, time_delta_ns: object) → None

Manually advance the clock by a given delta.

Parameters
time_delta_nsint or datetime.timedelta

The amount by which to advance the time.

advance_to(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, new_time_ns: int) → None

Manually advance the clock to a desired new target time.

Parameters
new_time_nsint

The target time to advance to.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

sleep_for(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, duration: object) → None

Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.

Parameters
duration_nsint or datetime.timedelta

The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).

sleep_until(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, target_time_ns: int) → None

Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.

Parameters
target_time_nsint

The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).

property spec
time(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock) → float

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

Parameters
timedouble

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

timestamp(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock) → int

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

Parameters
timestampint

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

class holoscan.resources.ThreadPool

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFSystemResourceBase, holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

ThreadPool for operators scheduled by EventBasedScheduler or MultiThreadScheduler.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

initialize_sizeint, optional

The initial number of worker threads in the pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the thread pool.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
operators The operators associated with this thread pool.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_realtime(self, op, sched_policy[, ...]) Assign an operator to use the thread pool with real-time scheduling capabilities.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ThreadPool, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], initial_size: int = 1, name: str = 'thread_pool') → None

ThreadPool for operators scheduled by EventBasedScheduler or MultiThreadScheduler.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

initialize_sizeint, optional

The initial number of worker threads in the pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the thread pool.

add(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ThreadPool, op: holoscan.core._core.OperatorBase, pin_operator: bool = False, pin_cores: list[int] = []) -> None

  2. add(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ThreadPool, ops: list[holoscan.core._core.OperatorBase], pin_operator: bool = False, pin_cores: list[int] = []) -> None

Assign one or more operators to use the thread pool.

Parameters
opsOperator or list[Operator]

The operator(s) to add to the thread pool.

pin_operatorbool, optional

If True, the operator(s) will be pinned to a specific thread in the pool.

pin_coreslist[int], optional

CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to. Empty list means no core pinning. Default is empty list.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

add_realtime(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ThreadPool, op: holoscan.core._core.OperatorBase, sched_policy: Union[holoscan.resources._resources.SchedulingPolicy, int, str], pin_operator: bool = True, pin_cores: list[int] = [], sched_priority: int = 0, sched_runtime: int = 0, sched_deadline: int = 0, sched_period: int = 0) → None

Assign an operator to use the thread pool with real-time scheduling capabilities.

Parameters
opOperator

The operator to add to the thread pool.

pin_operatorbool, optional

If True, the operator will be pinned to a specific thread in the pool. Default is True.

pin_coreslist[int], optional

CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to. Empty list means no core pinning. Default is empty list.

sched_policySchedulingPolicy, optional

Real-time scheduling policy. Default is SchedulingPolicy.UNSPECIFIED.

sched_priorityint, optional

Thread priority for FirstInFirstOut and RoundRobin policies. Default is 0.

sched_runtimeint, optional

Expected worst case execution time in nanoseconds for Deadline policy. Default is 0.

sched_deadlineint, optional

Relative deadline in nanoseconds for Deadline policy. Default is 0.

sched_periodint, optional

Period in nanoseconds for Deadline policy. Default is 0.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property operators

The operators associated with this thread pool.

Returns
list[Operator]

The list of operators that have been added to this thread pool.

property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.Transmitter

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Base GXF transmitter class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size The size of the transmitter queue's back stage.
capacity The capacity of the transmitter queue's main stage.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.
size The size of the transmitter queue's main stage.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter) → None

Base GXF transmitter class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property back_size

The size of the transmitter queue’s back stage.

property capacity

The capacity of the transmitter queue’s main stage.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property size

The size of the transmitter queue’s main stage.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxComponentSerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

UCX component serializer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

namestr, optional

The name of the component serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxComponentSerializer, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, name: str = 'ucx_component_serializer') → None

UCX component serializer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

namestr, optional

The name of the component serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxEntitySerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

UCX entity serializer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

component_serializerlist of holoscan.resource.Resource

The component serializers used by the entity serializer.

verbose_warningbool, optional

Whether to use verbose warnings during serialization.

namestr, optional

The name of the entity serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxEntitySerializer, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], verbose_warning: bool = False, name: str = 'ucx_entity_serializer') → None

UCX entity serializer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

component_serializerlist of holoscan.resource.Resource

The component serializers used by the entity serializer.

verbose_warningbool, optional

Whether to use verbose warnings during serialization.

namestr, optional

The name of the entity serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

UCX Holoscan component serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, name: str = 'ucx_component_serializer') → None

UCX Holoscan component serializer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

namestr, optional

The name of the component serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxReceiver

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver

UCX network receiver using a double-buffered queue.

New messages are first pushed to a back stage.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer

The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the receiver.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

addressstr, optional

The IP address used by the transmitter.

portint, optional

The network port used by the transmitter.

namestr, optional

The name of the receiver.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size The size of the receiver queue's back stage.
capacity The capacity of the receiver queue's main stage.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.
size The size of the receiver queue's main stage.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxReceiver, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], buffer: holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer = None, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, address: str = '0.0.0.0', port: int = 13337, name: str = 'ucx_receiver') → None

UCX network receiver using a double-buffered queue.

New messages are first pushed to a back stage.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer

The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the receiver.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

addressstr, optional

The IP address used by the transmitter.

portint, optional

The network port used by the transmitter.

namestr, optional

The name of the receiver.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property back_size

The size of the receiver queue’s back stage.

property capacity

The capacity of the receiver queue’s main stage.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property size

The size of the receiver queue’s main stage.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxSerializationBuffer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

UCX serialization buffer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

buffer_sizeint, optional

The size of the buffer in bytes.

namestr, optional

The name of the serialization buffer

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxSerializationBuffer, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, buffer_size: int = 4096, name: str = 'serialization_buffer') → None

UCX serialization buffer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

buffer_sizeint, optional

The size of the buffer in bytes.

namestr, optional

The name of the serialization buffer

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxTransmitter

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter

UCX network transmitter using a double-buffered queue.

Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer

The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the transmitter.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

receiver_addressstr, optional

The IP address used by the transmitter.

local_addressstr, optional

The local IP address to use for connection.

portint, optional

The network port used by the transmitter.

local_portint, optional

The local network port to use for connection.

maximum_connection_retriesint, optional

The maximum number of times the transmitter will retry making a connection.

namestr, optional

The name of the transmitter.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size The size of the transmitter queue's back stage.
capacity The capacity of the transmitter queue's main stage.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.
size The size of the transmitter queue's main stage.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxTransmitter, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], buffer: holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer = None, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, receiver_address: str = '0.0.0.0', local_address: str = '0.0.0.0', port: int = 13337, local_port: int = 0, maximum_connection_retries: int = 10, name: str = 'ucx_transmitter') → None

UCX network transmitter using a double-buffered queue.

Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph

The fragment or subgraph to assign the resource to.

bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer

The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the transmitter.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

receiver_addressstr, optional

The IP address used by the transmitter.

local_addressstr, optional

The local IP address to use for connection.

portint, optional

The network port used by the transmitter.

local_portint, optional

The local network port to use for connection.

maximum_connection_retriesint, optional

The maximum number of times the transmitter will retry making a connection.

namestr, optional

The name of the transmitter.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property back_size

The size of the transmitter queue’s back stage.

property capacity

The capacity of the transmitter queue’s main stage.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property size

The size of the transmitter queue’s main stage.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator

Unbounded allocator.

This allocator uses dynamic memory allocation without an upper bound.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size Get the block size of the allocator.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UnboundedAllocator, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], name: str = 'unbounded_allocator') → None

Unbounded allocator.

This allocator uses dynamic memory allocation without an upper bound.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property block_size

Get the block size of the allocator.

Returns
int

The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the component.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase) → None

initialization method for the resource.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ResourceBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
Previous holoscan.pose_tree
Next holoscan.schedulers
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026