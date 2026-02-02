Inference
A Holoscan application that needs to run inference will use an inference operator. The built-in Inference operator (
InferenceOp) can be used, and several related use cases are documented in the Inference operator section below. The use cases are created using the parameter set that must be defined in the configuration file of the Holoscan application. If the built-in
InferenceOp doesn’t cover a specific use case, users can create their own custom inference operator as documented in the Creating an Inference Operator section.
The core inference functionality in the Holoscan SDK is provided by the Inference Module, which is a framework that facilitates designing and executing inference and processing applications through its APIs. It is used by the built-in
InferenceOp which supports the same parameters as the Inference Module. All parameters required by the Holoscan Inference Module are passed through a parameter set in the configuration file of an application.
Required parameters and related features available with the Holoscan Inference Module are listed below.
Data Buffer Parameters: Parameters are provided in the inference settings to enable data buffer locations at several stages of the inference. As shown in the figure below, three parameters
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudacan be set by the user.
input_on_cudarefers to the location of the data going into the inference.
If value is
true, it means the input data is on the device.
If value is
false, it means the input data is on the host.
Default value:
true
-
output_on_cudarefers to the data location of the inferred data.
If value is
true, it means the inferred data is on the device.
If value is
false, it means the inferred data is on the host.
Default value:
true
-
transmit_on_cudarefers to the data transmission.
If value is
true, it means the data transmission from the inference extension will be on Device.
If value is
false, it means the data transmission from the inference extension will be on Host.
Default value:
true
-
-
Inference Parameters
backendparameter is set to either
trtfor TensorRT,
onnxrtfor ONNX runtime, or
torchfor libtorch. If there are multiple models in the inference application, all models will use the same backend. If it is desired to use different backends for different models, specify the
backend_mapparameter instead.
TensorRT:
CUDA-based inference supported both on x86_64 and aarch64.
End-to-end CUDA-based data buffer parameters supported.
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudawill all be true for end-to-end CUDA-based data movement.
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudacan be either
trueor
false.
TensorRT backend expects input models to be in
tensorrt engine fileformat or
onnxformat.
if models are in
tensorrt engine fileformat, parameter
is_engine_pathmust be set to
true.
if models are in
onnxformat, it will be automatically converted into
tensorrt engine fileby the Holoscan inference module.
-
-
Torch:
CUDA and CPU based inference supported both on x86_64 and aarch64.
End-to-end CUDA-based data buffer parameters supported.
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudawill all be true for end-to-end CUDA-based data movement.
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudacan be either
trueor
false.
Torch backend expects input models to be in
torchscriptformat.
It is recommended to use the same version of torch for
torchscriptmodel generation, as used in the HOLOSCAN SDK on the respective architectures.
Additionally, it is recommended to generate the
torchscriptmodel on the same architecture on which it will be executed. For example,
torchscriptmodel must be generated on
x86_64to be executed in an application running on
x86_64only.
-
-
Model Configuration Requirement: The torch backend requires a companion
model.yamlconfiguration file alongside each torchscript model file.
The YAML file must have the same name as the model file but with a
.yamlextension (e.g., if the model is
my_model.pt, the configuration file should be
my_model.yaml).
The configuration file defines the input and output tensor formats, dimensions, and data types, enabling support for complex tensor structures beyond simple tensors.
The system automatically validates that the YAML configuration matches the actual model schema extracted from the torchscript model.
See Torch Backend Model Configuration for detailed configuration examples and supported formats.
-
ONNX runtime:
CUDA and CPU based inference supported both on x86_64 and aarch64.
End-to-end CUDA-based data buffer parameters supported.
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudawill all be true for end-to-end CUDA-based data movement.
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudacan be either
trueor
false.
-
-
infer_on_cpuparameter is set to
trueif CPU based inference is desired.
The tables below demonstrate the supported features related to the data buffer and the inference with
trt,
torchand
onnxrtbased backend.
input_on_cuda
output_on_cuda
transmit_on_cuda
infer_on_cpu
Supported values for
trt
trueor
false
trueor
false
trueor
false
false
Supported values for
torch
trueor
false
trueor
false
trueor
false
trueor
false
Supported values for
onnxrt
trueor
false
trueor
false
trueor
false
trueor
false
model_path_map: User can design single or multi AI inference pipeline by populating
model_path_mapin the config file.
With a single entry, it is single inference; with more than one entry, multi AI inference is enabled.
Each entry in
model_path_maphas a unique keyword as key (used as an identifier by the Holoscan Inference Module), and the path to the model as value.
All model entries must have the models either in onnx or tensorrt engine file or torchscript format.
-
pre_processor_map: input tensor to the respective model is specified in
pre_processor_mapin the config file.
The Holoscan Inference Module supports same input for multiple models or unique input per model.
Each entry in
pre_processor_maphas a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in
model_path_map), and a vector of tensor names as the value.
The Holoscan Inference Module supports multiple input tensors per model.
-
inference_map: output tensors per model after inference is specified in
inference_mapin the config file.
Each entry in
inference_maphas a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in
model_path_mapand
pre_processor_map), and a vector of the output tensor names as the value.
The Holoscan Inference Module supports multiple output tensors per model.
-
parallel_inference: Parallel or Sequential execution of inferences.
If multiple models are input, you can execute models in parallel.
Parameter
parallel_inferencecan be either
trueor
false. Default value is
true.
Inferences are launched in parallel without any check of the available GPU resources. You must ensure that there is enough memory and compute available to run all the inferences in parallel.
-
enable_fp16: Generation of the TensorRT engine files with FP16 option
If
backendis set to
onnxor
trtif the input models are in onnx format, then you can generate the engine file with fp16 option to accelerate inferencing.
It takes few minutes to generate the engine files for the first time.
It can be either
trueor
false. Default value is
false.
-
enable_cuda_graphs: Enable usage of CUDA Graphs for backends which support it.
Enabled by default for the TensorRT backend.
Using CUDA Graphs reduces CPU launch costs and enables optimizations which might not be possible with the piecewise work submission mechanism of streams.
Models including loops or conditions are not supported with CUDA Graphs. For these models usage of CUDA Graphs needs to be disabled.
It can be either
trueor
false. Default value is
true.
-
dla_core: The DLA core index to execute the engine on, starts at
0.
It can be either
-1or the DLA core index. Default value is
-1.
-
dla_gpu_fallback: Enable DLA GPU fallback
If DLA is enabled, use the GPU if a layer cannot be executed on DLA. If the fallback is disabled, engine creation will fail if a layer cannot executed on DLA.
It can be either
trueor
false. Default value is
true.
-
is_engine_path: if the input models are specified in trt engine format in
model_path_map, this flag must be set to
true. Default value is
false.
in_tensor_names: Input tensor names to be used by
pre_processor_map. This parameter is optional. If absent in the parameter map, values are derived from
pre_processor_map.
out_tensor_names: Output tensor names to be used by
inference_map. This parameter is optional. If absent in the parameter map, values are derived from
inference_map.
device_map: Multi-GPU inferencing is enabled if
device_mapis populated in the parameter set.
Each entry in
device_maphas a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in
model_path_mapand
pre_processor_map), and GPU identifier as the value. This GPU ID is used to execute the inference for the specified model.
GPUs specified in the
device_mapmust have P2P (peer to peer) access and they must be connected to the same PCIE configuration. If P2P access is not possible among GPUs, the host (CPU memory) will be used to transfer the data.
Multi-GPU inferencing is supported for all backends.
-
dla_core_map: DLA cores are used for inferencing if
dla_core_mapis populated in the parameter set.
Each entry in
dla_core_maphas a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in
model_path_mapand
pre_processor_map), and a DLA core index as the value. This DLA core index is used to execute the inference for the specified model.
-
temporal_map: Temporal inferencing is enabled if
temporal_mapis populated in the parameter set.
Each entry in
temporal_maphas a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in
model_path_mapand
pre_processor_map), and frame delay as the value. Frame delay represents the frame count that are skipped by the operator in doing the inference for that particular model. A model with the value of 1, is inferred per frame. A model with a value of 10 is inferred for every 10th frame coming into the operator, which is the 1st frame, 11th frame, 21st frame and so on. Additionally, the operator will transmit the last inferred result for all the frames that are not inferred. For example, a model with a value of 10 will be inferred at 11th frame and from 12th to 20th frame, the result from 11th frame is transmitted.
If the
temporal_mapis absent in the parameter set, all models are inferred for all the frames.
All models are not mandatory in the
temporal_map. The missing models are inferred per frame.
Temporal map based inferencing is supported for all backends.
-
activation_map: Dynamic inferencing can be enabled with this parameter. It is populated in the parameter set and is updated at runtime.
Each entry in
activation_maphas a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in
model_path_mapand
pre_processor_map), and activation state as the value. Activation state represents whether the model will be used for inferencing or not on a given frame. Any model(s) with a value of 1 will be active and will be used for inference, and any model(s) with a value of 0 will not run. The activation map must be initialized in the parameter set for all the models that need to be activated or deactivated dynamically.
When the activation state is 0 for a particular model in the
activation_map, the inference operator will not launch the inference for the model and will emits the last inferred result for the model.
If the
activation_mapis absent in the parameter set, all of the models are inferred for all frames.
All models are not mandatory in the
activation_map. The missing models are active on every frame.
Dynamic inferenceing based on
activation_mapalong with the
model_activation_specsinput port is supported for all backends.
-
backend_map: Multiple backends can be used in the same application with this parameter.
Each entry in
backend_maphas a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in
model_path_map), and the
backendas the value.
A sample backend_map is shown below. In the example, model_1 uses the
tensorRTbackend, and model 2 and model 3 uses the
torchbackend for inference.
backend_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "trt" "model_2_unique_identifier": "torch" "model_3_unique_identifier": "torch"
-
trt_opt_profile: This parameter is optional and is activated with TensorRT backend. This parameter is applicable on models with dynamic input shapes.
Parameter is specified as a map of vector of strings. For every model, optimization profiles for input dimensions are specified as a vector of strings. Each string represents optimization profile for each input.
For example, if the model (
model_1) has one input with shape of
[c, h, w]and
cis dynamic, then the optimization profile is specified as:
"model_1": ["i, j, k"]. The first value in the string is the minimum batch size for dimension c, the second is the optimum batch size and the third value is the maximum batch size. Each dynamic dimension must be accompanied by these three values (minimum, optimum and maximum). In the same example, if dimension
cand
hare both dynamic, then the three values for the second dimension must follow the three values of the first dimension in the same string. The optimization profile in this case will look like
"model_1": ["i, j, k, p, q, r"], where
i, j, kare the optimization profile for dimension
cand
p, q, rare the optimization profiles for dimension
h.
If there are multiple dynamic inputs, we must use another string in the optimization profile. For example, if a model (
model_1) has two inputs and both are dynamic, then the optimization profile must be specified as
"model_1": ["profile_for_first_input", "profile_for_second_input"]
TensorRT optimization profiles are supported for multiple models. For example if there are two models (
model_1and
model_2) with single input and in both the models the inputs are dynamic, the optimization profiles are specified as shown below.
trt_opt_profile: "model_1": ["opt_profile_input_model1"] "model_2": ["opt_profile_input_model2"]
This profile is then used in engine creation. User must clear the cache to apply the updated optimization profile.
-
dynamic_input_dims: This parameter is optional and if activated, allows the Inference Operator to ingest dynamic inputs. The parameter is supported for all the backends. It must be set to
truein the inference parameter set.
With
onnxand
torchbackend, the dynamic inputs are automatically ingested.
For
onnxand
torchbackend, maximum allowed buffer size in bytes for each input is 2GB.
With
tensorRTbackend, user must specify
trt_opt_profilealong with this parameter. If
trt_opt_profileis not specified or is incorrect, the default optimization profile
"1,1,1"will be used.
Maximum allowed batch size for
tensorRTbackend is 256
-
-
Other features: The table below illustrates other features and supported values in the current release.
Feature
Supported values
Data type
float32,
int32,
int8
Inference Backend
trt,
torch,
onnxrt
Inputs per model Multiple Outputs per model Multiple GPU(s) supported Multi-GPU on same PCIE network Tensor data dimension Max 8 supported for
onnxand
trtbackend, 3 (CHW) or 4 (NCHW) for
torch.
Model Type
All onnxor
all torchscriptor
all trt enginetype or a
combination of torch and trt engine
Multi Receiver and Single Transmitter support
The Holoscan Inference Module provides an API to extract the data from multiple receivers.
The Holoscan Inference Module provides an API to transmit multiple tensors via a single transmitter.
The Holoscan Inference Module provides an API to allow selecting the set of active models for inference at runtime (see example under the directory
examples/activation_map).
-
Parameter Specification
All required inference parameters of the inference application must be specified. Below is a sample parameter set for an application that uses three models for inferencing. You must populate all required fields with appropriate values.
inference:
backend: "trt"
model_path_map:
"model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
"model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2"
"model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3"
pre_processor_map:
"model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
"model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
"model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
inference_map:
"model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
"model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
"model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
parallel_inference: true
infer_on_cpu: false
enable_fp16: false
input_on_cuda: true
output_on_cuda: true
transmit_on_cuda: true
is_engine_path: false
The
torch backend ingests
torchscript models using the C++ API in PyTorch (libtorch).
Libtorch is included in the Holoscan build container and the NGC dev container, within the PyTorch wheel (sourced here for JP6/IGX OS 1.x iGPU).
To use the Holoscan SDK torch backend outside of these containers, install the
torch wheel in your environment (refer to our source Dockerfile for compatible versions) and append the path to its libraries to
LD_LIBRARY_PATH:
TORCH_LIB_DIR=$(python3 -c 'import pathlib, torch; print(pathlib.Path(torch.__file__).parent / "lib")')
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH="$TORCH_LIB_DIR:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH"
PyTorch wheels pull their own dependencies for CUDA and other libraries which might conflict with system libraries versions you prefer to use. Inspect the Holoscan SDK source Dockerfile if you run into issues setting up your environment to use both the Holoscan SDK and PyTorch.
When using the
torch backend, a companion
model.yaml configuration file is required alongside each torchscript model. This file defines the model’s input and output tensor specifications and supports complex tensor structures required for Pythonic I/O.
On the operator side, each tensor is still specified individually in
pre_processor_map and
inference_map, but during inference the torch backend will reconstruct them into the defined Pythonic structure.
YAML Configuration Structure
The configuration file must contain an
inference section with the following components:
input_nodes: Defines the input tensor specifications including names, dimensions, and data types
output_nodes: Defines the output tensor specifications including names, dimensions, and data types
input_format(optional): Specifies how input tensors are structured and organized (defaults to passing each tensor individually).
output_format(optional): Specifies how output tensors are structured and organized (defaults to expecting individual tensors returned)
Basic Example
For a simple model with single tensor input and output:
inference:
input_nodes:
input_tensor:
dim: "3,224,224"
dtype: kFloat32
output_nodes:
output_tensor:
dim: "1000"
dtype: kFloat32
Complex Structure Examples
Dictionary Input
This corresponds to calling the model with a dictionary:
result = model.forward({"input1": feature1, "input2": feature2})
inference:
input_nodes:
feature1:
dim: "3,224,224"
dtype: kFloat32
feature2:
dim: "128"
dtype: kFloat32
output_nodes:
result:
dim: "10"
dtype: kFloat32
input_format: [{"input1": "feature1", "input2": "feature2"}]
output_format: "result"
List Input
This corresponds to calling the model with a list:
result = model.forward([tensor1, tensor2])
inference:
input_nodes:
tensor1:
dim: "3,224,224"
dtype: kFloat32
tensor2:
dim: "3,224,224"
dtype: kFloat32
output_nodes:
result:
dim: "10"
dtype: kFloat32
input_format: [["tensor1", "tensor2"]]
output_format: "result"
Nested Structures
The system supports complex nested combinations of lists and dictionaries for both inputs and outputs: This corresponds to the following function call where detections is a dictionary.
classification_result, detections = model.forward([{"feature1": tensor1}, {"feature1": tensor2, "feature2": tensor3}])
inference:
input_nodes:
tensor1:
dim: "3,224,224"
dtype: kFloat32
tensor2:
dim: "128"
dtype: kFloat32
tensor3:
dim: "64"
dtype: kFloat32
output_nodes:
classification_result:
dim: "10"
dtype: kFloat32
detection_boxes:
dim: "100,4"
dtype: kFloat32
detection_scores:
dim: "100"
dtype: kFloat32
input_format: [[{"feature1": "tensor1"}, {"feature1": "tensor2", "feature2": "tensor3"}]]
output_format: ["classification_result", {"detections": {"boxes": "detection_boxes", "scores": "detection_scores"}}]
Ignoring outputs
There may be cases where some outputs of a model should not be forwarded. In these cases, enter a null value in the YAML to ignore an entire subtree on the output.
_, detections = model.forward([img])
inference:
input_nodes:
img:
dim: "108019203"
dtype: kFloat32
output_nodes:
boxes:
dtype: kFloat32
labels:
dtype: kInt64
scores:
dtype: kFloat32
input_format: [["img"]]
output_format: [null, [{"boxes": "boxes", "labels": "labels", "scores": "scores"}]]
Supported Input/Output Formats
The torch backend supports the following tensor structure types:
Tensor: Single tensor
Tensor[]: List of tensors
Dict(str, Tensor): Dictionary mapping strings to tensors
Dict(str, Tensor[]): Dictionary mapping strings to lists of tensors
Dict(str, Dict(str, Tensor)): Nested dictionary structures
Dict(str, Tensor)[]: List of dictionaries
Tensor[][]: Nested lists of tensors
In Holoscan SDK, the built-in Inference operator (
InferenceOp) is designed using the Holoscan Inference Module APIs. The Inference operator ingests the inference parameter set (from the configuration file) and the data receivers (from previous connected operators in the application), executes the inference and transmits the inferred results to the next connected operators in the application.
InferenceOp is a generic operator that serves multiple use cases via the parameter set. Parameter sets for some key use cases are listed below:
Some parameters have default values set for them in the
InferenceOp. For any parameters not mentioned in the example parameter sets below, their default is used by the
InferenceOp. These parameters are used to enable several use cases.
Single model inference using
TensorRTbackend.
backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
The value of
backendcan be modified for other supported backends, and other parameters related to each backend. You must ensure the correct model type and model path are provided into the parameter set, along with supported values of all parameters for the respective backend.
In this example,
path_to_model_1must be an
onnxfile, which will be converted to a
tensorRTengine file at first execution. During subsequent executions, the Holoscan inference module will automatically find the tensorRT engine file (if
path_to_model_1has not changed). Additionally, if you have a pre-built
tensorRTengine file,
path_to_model_1must be path to the engine file and the parameter
is_engine_pathmust be set to
truein the parameter set.Note
When using the
torchbackend, ensure that a corresponding
model.yamlconfiguration file exists alongside your torchscript model file. The YAML file must define the input and output tensor specifications as described in the Torch Backend Model Configuration section.
Single model inference using
TensorRTbackend with multiple outputs.
backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier", "output_tensor_2_model_1_unique_identifier", "output_tensor_3_model_1_unique_identifier"]
As shown in example above, the Holoscan Inference module automatically maps the model outputs to the named tensors in the parameter set. You must be sure to use the named tensors in the same sequence in which the model generates the output. Similar logic holds for multiple inputs.
Single model inference using fp16 precision.
backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier", "output_tensor_2_model_1_unique_identifier", "output_tensor_3_model_1_unique_identifier"] enable_fp16: true
If a
tensorRTengine file is not available for fp16 precision, it will be automatically generated by the Holoscan Inference module on the first execution. The file is cached for future executions.
Single model inference on CPU.
backend: "onnxrt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] infer_on_cpu: true
Note that the backend can only be
onnxrtor
torchfor CPU-based inference.
Single model inference with input/output data on Host.
backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] input_on_cuda: false output_on_cuda: false
Data in the core inference engine is passed through the host and is received on the host. Inference can happen on the GPU. Parameters
input_on_cudaand
output_on_cudadefine the location of the data before and after inference respectively.
Single model inference with data transmission via Host.
backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] transmit_on_host: true
Data from inference operator to the next connected operator in the application is transmitted via the host.
Multi model inference with a single backend.
backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2" "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
By default, multiple model inferences are launched in parallel. The backend specified via parameter
backendis used for all models in the application.
Multi model inference with sequential inference.
backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2" "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] parallel_inference: false
parallel_inferenceis set to
trueby default. To launch model inferences in sequence,
parallel_inferencemust be set to
false.
Multi model inference with multiple backends.
backend_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "trt" "model_2_unique_identifier": "torch" "model_3_unique_identifier": "torch" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2" "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
In the above sample parameter set, the first model will do inference using the
tensorRTbackend, and model 2 and 3 will do inference using the
torchbackend.Note
The combination of backends in
backend_mapmust support all other parameters that will be used during the inference. For example,
onnxrtand
tensorRTcombination with CPU-based inference is not supported.
Multi model inference with a single backend on multi-GPU.
backend: "trt" device_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "0" "model_3_unique_identifier": "1" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2" "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
In the sample above, model 1 and model 3 will do inference on the GPU with ID 1 and model 2 will do inference on the GPU with ID 0. GPUs must have P2P (peer to peer) access among them. If it is not enabled, the Holoscan inference module enables it by default. If P2P access is not possible between GPUs, then the data transfer will happen via the Host.
Multi model inference with multiple backends on multiple GPUs.
backend_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "trt" "model_2_unique_identifier": "torch" "model_3_unique_identifier": "torch" device_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "0" "model_3_unique_identifier": "1" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2" "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
In the sample above, three models are used during the inference. Model 1 uses the trt backend and runs on the GPU with ID 1, model 2 uses the torch backend and runs on the GPU with ID 0, and model 3 uses the torch backend and runs on the GPU with ID 1.
The Inference operator is the core inference unit in an inference application. The built-in Inference operator (
InferenceOp) can be used for inference, or you can create your own custom inference operator as explained in this section. In Holoscan SDK, the inference operator can be designed using the Holoscan Inference Module APIs.
Arguments in the code sections below are referred to as ….
Parameter Validity Check: Input inference parameters via the configuration (from step 1) are verified for correctness.
auto status = HoloInfer::inference_validity_check(...);
Inference specification creation: For a single AI, only one entry is passed into the required entries in the parameter set. There is no change in the API calls below. Single AI or multi AI is enabled based on the number of entries in the parameter specifications from the configuration (in step 1).
// Declaration of inference specifications std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs> inference_specs_; // Creation of inference specification structure inference_specs_ = std::make_shared<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs>(...);
Inference context creation.
// Pointer to inference context. std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::InferContext> holoscan_infer_context_; // Create holoscan inference context holoscan_infer_context_ = std::make_unique<HoloInfer::InferContext>();
Parameter setup with inference context: All required parameters of the Holoscan Inference Module are transferred in this step, and relevant memory allocations are initiated in the inference specification.
// Set and transfer inference specification to inference context auto status = holoscan_infer_context_->set_inference_params(inference_specs_);
Data extraction and allocation: The following API is used from the Holoinfer utility to extract and allocate data for the specified tensor.
// Extract relevant data from input, and update inference specifications gxf_result_t stat = HoloInfer::get_data_per_model(...);
Inference execution
// Execute inference and populate output buffer in inference specifications auto status = holoscan_infer_context_->execute_inference(inference_specs_->data_per_model_, inference_specs_->output_per_model_);
Transmit inferred data:
// Transmit output buffers auto status = HoloInfer::transmit_data_per_model(...);
The figure below demonstrates the Inference operator in the Holoscan SDK. All blocks with
blue color are the API calls from the Holoscan Inference Module.