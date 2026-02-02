Debugging
The Holoscan SDK is designed to streamline the debugging process for developers working on advanced applications.
This comprehensive guide covers the SDK’s debugging capabilities, with a focus on Visual Studio Code integration, and provides detailed instructions for various debugging scenarios.
It includes methods for debugging both the C++ and Python components of applications, utilizing tools like GDB, UCX, and Python-specific debuggers.
VSCode Dev Container
The Holoscan SDK can be effectively developed using Visual Studio Code, leveraging the capabilities of a development container. This container, defined in the
.devcontainer folder, is pre-configured with all the necessary tools and libraries, as detailed in Visual Studio Code’s documentation on development containers.
Launching VSCode with the Holoscan SDK
Local Development: Use the
./run vscodecommand to launch Visual Studio Code in a development container (
-j <# of workers>or
--parallel <# of workers>can be used to specify the number of parallel jobs to run during the build process). If Cursor is installed and available, it will be launched automatically instead of VSCode. For more information, refer to the instructions from
./run vscode -h.
Remote Development: For attaching to an existing dev container from a remote machine, use
./run vscode_remote. Additional instructions can be accessed via
./run vscode_remote -h.
Upon launching Visual Studio Code (or Cursor), the development container will automatically be built. This process also involves the installation of recommended extensions and the configuration of CMake.
IDE Selection Options
The
./run vscode command now supports multiple IDE options:
Automatic Detection: By default, if Cursor is installed, it will be launched automatically. Otherwise, VSCode will be used.
Manual Selection: Use
--ide <ide_name>to specify which IDE to use:
--ide vscode- Launch VSCode
--ide vscode-insiders- Launch VSCode Insiders
--ide cursor- Launch Cursor
-
Quick Options: Use shorthand flags for common IDEs:
--code- Force launch VSCode
--cursor- Force launch Cursor
-
Custom Binary: Use
--cmd <path>to specify a custom IDE binary path
Examples:
./run vscode # Auto-detect (Cursor if available, otherwise VSCode)
./run vscode --code # Force VSCode
./run vscode --cursor # Force Cursor
./run vscode --ide cursor # Specify Cursor explicitly
./run vscode --cursor --cmd /path/to/cursor_binary # Use custom Cursor binary
Configuring CMake
For manual adjustments to the CMake configuration:
Open the command palette in VSCode (
Ctrl + Shift + P).
Execute the
CMake: Configurecommand.
Building the Source Code
To build the source code within the development container:
Either press
Ctrl + Shift + B.
Or use the command palette (
Ctrl + Shift + P) and run
Tasks: Run Build Task.
Debugging Workflow
For debugging the source code:
Open the
Run and Debugview in VSCode (
Ctrl + Shift + D).
Select an appropriate debug configuration from the dropdown.
Press
F5to start the debugging session.
The launch configurations are defined in
.vscode/launch.json(link).
Please refer to Visual Studio Code’s documentation on debugging for more information.
Integrated Debugging for C++ and Python in Holoscan SDK
The Holoscan SDK facilitates seamless debugging of both C++ and Python components within your applications. This is achieved through the integration of the
Python C++ Debugger extension in Visual Studio Code, which can be found here.
This powerful extension is specifically designed to enable effective debugging of Python operators that are executed within the C++ runtime environment. Additionally, it provides robust capabilities for debugging C++ operators and various SDK components that are executed via the Python interpreter.
To utilize this feature, debug configurations for
Python C++ Debug should be defined within the
.vscode/launch.json file, available here.
Here’s how to get started:
Open a Python file within your project, such as
examples/ping_vector/python/ping_vector.py.
In the
Run and Debugview of Visual Studio Code, select the
Python C++ Debugdebug configuration.
Set the necessary breakpoints in both your Python and C++ code.
Initiate the debugging session by pressing
F5.
Upon starting the session, two separate debug terminals will be launched; one for Python and another for C++. In the C++ terminal, you will encounter a prompt regarding superuser access:
Superuser access is required to attach to a process. Attaching as superuser can potentially harm your computer. Do you want to continue? [y/N]
Respond with
y to proceed.
Following this, the Python application initiates, and the C++ debugger attaches to the Python process. This setup allows you to simultaneously debug both Python and C++ code. The
CALL STACK tab in the
Run and Debug view will display
Python: Debug Current File and
(gdb) Attach, indicating active debugging sessions for both languages.
By leveraging this integrated debugging approach, developers can efficiently troubleshoot and enhance applications that utilize both Python and C++ components within the Holoscan SDK.
On interactive debugging, it may be desirable to set the VSCode “RUN AND DEBUG” menu’s “BREAKPOINTS” settings to uncheck the “Raised Exceptions” box. Otherwise, the debugger may break at an expected
PackageNotFoundException handled by a
try/
except statement from the top-level holoscan
__init__.py. If the debugger stops here, hitting “continue” will proceed to the application script of interest. By deselecting “Raise Exceptions” from the options, the debugger should not stop in the top-level
__init__.py.
When performing interactive debugging within the
__init__ method of a Python operator (inheriting from
holoscan.core.Operator), the
self variable cannot be inspected from a breakpoint in the debugger until after the parent class’s
super().__init__ (
Operator.__init__) method has been called. The class will be an in incomplete state until that time and inspecting it in the debugger (or trying to print via
print(self)) will fail. The same restriction will also apply to the
__init__ method of Python condition classes inheriting from
holoscan.core.Condition or Python resource classes inheriting from
holoscan.core.Resource.
This section outlines the procedures for debugging an application crash.
Core Dump Analysis
In the event of an application crash, you might encounter messages like
Segmentation fault (core dumped) or
Aborted (core dumped). These indicate the generation of a core dump file, which captures the application’s memory state at the time of the crash. This file can be utilized for debugging purposes.
Enabling Core Dump
There are instances where core dumps might be disabled or not generated despite an application crash.
To activate core dumps, it’s necessary to configure the
ulimit setting, which determines the maximum size of core dump files. By default,
ulimit is set to 0, effectively disabling core dumps. Setting
ulimit to unlimited enables the generation of core dumps.
ulimit -c unlimited
Additionally, configuring the
core_pattern value is required. This value specifies the naming convention for the core dump file. To view the current
core_pattern setting, execute the following command:
cat /proc/sys/kernel/core_pattern
# or
sysctl kernel.core_pattern
To modify the
core_pattern value, execute the following command:
echo "coredump_%e_%p" | sudo tee /proc/sys/kernel/core_pattern
# or
sudo sysctl -w kernel.core_pattern=coredump_%e_%p
In this case, we have requested that both the executable name (
%e) and the process id (
%p) be present in the generated file’s name. The various options available are documented in the core documentation.
If you encounter errors like
tee: /proc/sys/kernel/core_pattern: Read-only file system or
sysctl: setting key "kernel.core_pattern", ignoring: Read-only file system within a Docker container, it’s advisable to set the
kernel.core_pattern parameter on the host system instead of within the container.
As
kernel.core_pattern is a system-wide kernel parameter, modifying it on the host should impact all containers. This method, however, necessitates appropriate permissions on the host machine.
Furthermore, when launching a Docker container using
docker run, it’s often essential to include the
--cap-add=SYS_PTRACE option to enable core dump creation inside the container. Core dump generation typically requires elevated privileges, which are not automatically available to Docker containers.
Using GDB to Debug a Core Dump File
After the core dump file is generated, you can utilize GDB to debug the core dump file.
Consider a scenario where a segmentation fault is intentionally induced at line 29 in
examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple.cpp by adding the line
*(int*)0 = 0; to trigger the fault.
--- a/examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple.cpp
+++ b/examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple.cpp
@@ -19,7 +19,6 @@
#include <holoscan/operators/ping_tx/ping_tx.hpp>
#include <holoscan/operators/ping_rx/ping_rx.hpp>
-
class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
@@ -27,6 +26,7 @@ class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application {
// Define the tx and rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");
+ *(int*)0 = 0;
Upon running
./examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple, the following output is observed:
$ ./examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple
Segmentation fault (core dumped)
It’s apparent that the application has aborted and a core dump file has been generated.
$ ls coredump*
coredump_ping_simple_2160275
The core dump file can be debugged using GDB by executing
gdb <application> <coredump_file>.
$ gdb ./examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple coredump_ping_simple_2160275
gives
GNU gdb (Ubuntu 12.1-0ubuntu1~22.04) 12.1
Copyright (C) 2022 Free Software Foundation, Inc.
License GPLv3+: GNU GPL version 3 or later <http://gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html>
This is free software: you are free to change and redistribute it.
There is NO WARRANTY, to the extent permitted by law.
Type "show copying" and "show warranty" for details.
This GDB was configured as "x86_64-linux-gnu".
Type "show configuration" for configuration details.
For bug reporting instructions, please see:
<https://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/bugs/>.
Find the GDB manual and other documentation resources online at:
<http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/documentation/>.
For help, type "help".
Type "apropos word" to search for commands related to "word"...
Reading symbols from ./examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple...
[New LWP 2160275]
[Thread debugging using libthread_db enabled]
Using host libthread_db library "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libthread_db.so.1".
Core was generated by `./examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple'.
Program terminated with signal SIGSEGV, Segmentation fault.
#0 MyPingApp::compose (this=0x563bd3a3de80) at ../examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple.cpp:29
29 *(int*)0 = 0;
(gdb)
It is evident that the application crashed at line 29 of
examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple.cpp.
To display the backtrace, the
bt command can be executed.
(gdb) bt
#0 MyPingApp::compose (this=0x563bd3a3de80) at ../examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple.cpp:29
#1 0x00007f2a76cdb5ea in holoscan::Application::compose_graph (this=0x563bd3a3de80) at ../src/core/application.cpp:325
#2 0x00007f2a76c3d121 in holoscan::AppDriver::check_configuration (this=0x563bd3a42920) at ../src/core/app_driver.cpp:803
#3 0x00007f2a76c384ef in holoscan::AppDriver::run (this=0x563bd3a42920) at ../src/core/app_driver.cpp:168
#4 0x00007f2a76cda70c in holoscan::Application::run (this=0x563bd3a3de80) at ../src/core/application.cpp:207
#5 0x0000563bd2ec4002 in main (argc=1, argv=0x7ffea82c4c28) at ../examples/ping_simple/cpp/ping_simple.cpp:38
UCX Segmentation Fault Handler
In cases where a distributed application using the UCX library encounters a segmentation fault, you might see stack traces from UCX. This is a default configuration of the UCX library to output stack traces upon a segmentation fault. However, this behavior can be modified by setting the
UCX_HANDLE_ERRORS environment variable:
UCX_HANDLE_ERRORS=btprints a backtrace during a segmentation fault (default setting).
UCX_HANDLE_ERRORS=debugattaches a debugger if a segmentation fault occurs.
UCX_HANDLE_ERRORS=freezefreezes the application on a segmentation fault.
UCX_HANDLE_ERRORS=freeze,btboth freezes the application and prints a backtrace upon a segmentation fault.
UCX_HANDLE_ERRORS=nonedisables backtrace printing during a segmentation fault.
While the default action is to print a backtrace on a segmentation fault, it may not always be helpful.
For instance, if a segmentation fault is intentionally caused at line 139 near the start of
PingTensorTxOp::compute in
/workspace/holoscan-sdk/src/operators/ping_tensor_tx/ping_tensor_tx.cpp (by adding
*(int*)0 = 0;), running
./examples/ping_distributed/cpp/ping_distributed will result in the following output:
[holoscan:2097261:0:2097311] Caught signal 11 (Segmentation fault: address not mapped to object at address (nil))
==== backtrace (tid:2097311) ====
0 /opt/ucx/1.15.0/lib/libucs.so.0(ucs_handle_error+0x2e4) [0x7f18db865264]
1 /opt/ucx/1.15.0/lib/libucs.so.0(+0x3045f) [0x7f18db86545f]
2 /opt/ucx/1.15.0/lib/libucs.so.0(+0x30746) [0x7f18db865746]
3 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6(+0x42520) [0x7f18da9ee520]
4 ./examples/ping_distributed/cpp/ping_distributed(+0x103d2b) [0x5651dafc7d2b]
5 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-debug-x86_64/lib/libholoscan_core.so.1(_ZN8holoscan3gxf10GXFWrapper4tickEv+0x13d) [0x7f18dcbfaafd]
6 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-debug-x86_64/lib/libgxf_core.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf14EntityExecutor10EntityItem11tickCodeletERKNS0_6HandleINS0_7CodeletEEE+0x127) [0x7f18db2cb487]
7 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-debug-x86_64/lib/libgxf_core.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf14EntityExecutor10EntityItem4tickElPNS0_6RouterE+0x444) [0x7f18db2cde44]
8 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-debug-x86_64/lib/libgxf_core.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf14EntityExecutor10EntityItem7executeElPNS0_6RouterERl+0x3e9) [0x7f18db2ce859]
9 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-debug-x86_64/lib/libgxf_core.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf14EntityExecutor13executeEntityEll+0x41b) [0x7f18db2cf0cb]
10 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-debug-x86_64/lib/libgxf_serialization.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf20MultiThreadScheduler20workerThreadEntranceEPNS0_10ThreadPoolEl+0x3c0) [0x7f18daf0cc50]
11 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libstdc++.so.6(+0xdc253) [0x7f18dacb0253]
12 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6(+0x94ac3) [0x7f18daa40ac3]
13 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6(+0x126660) [0x7f18daad2660]
=================================
Segmentation fault (core dumped)
Although a backtrace is provided, it may not always be helpful as it often lacks source code information. To obtain detailed source code information, using a debugger is necessary.
By setting the
UCX_HANDLE_ERRORS environment variable to
freeze,bt and running
./examples/ping_distributed/cpp/ping_distributed, we can observe that the thread responsible for the segmentation fault is frozen, allowing us to attach a debugger to it for further investigation.
$ UCX_HANDLE_ERRORS=freeze,bt ./examples/ping_distributed/cpp/ping_distributed
[holoscan:37 :1:51] Caught signal 11 (Segmentation fault: address not mapped to object at address (nil))
==== backtrace (tid: 51) ====
0 /opt/ucx/1.15.0/lib/libucs.so.0(ucs_handle_error+0x2e4) [0x7f9fc6d75264]
1 /opt/ucx/1.15.0/lib/libucs.so.0(+0x3045f) [0x7f9fc6d7545f]
2 /opt/ucx/1.15.0/lib/libucs.so.0(+0x30746) [0x7f9fc6d75746]
3 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6(+0x42520) [0x7f9fc803e520]
4 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libholoscan_op_ping_tensor_tx.so.2(_ZN8holoscan3ops14PingTensorTxOp7computeERNS_12InputContextERNS_13OutputContextERNS_16ExecutionContextE+0x53) [0x7f9fcad9e7f1]
5 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libholoscan_core.so.2(_ZN8holoscan3gxf10GXFWrapper4tickEv+0x155) [0x7f9fc9e415eb]
6 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_sample.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf14EntityExecutor10EntityItem11tickCodeletERKNS0_6HandleINS0_7CodeletEEE+0x1a7) [0x7f9fc88f0347]
7 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_sample.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf14EntityExecutor10EntityItem4tickElPNS0_6RouterE+0x460) [0x7f9fc88f29c0]
8 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_sample.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf14EntityExecutor10EntityItem7executeElPNS0_6RouterERl+0x31e) [0x7f9fc88f31ee]
9 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_sample.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf14EntityExecutor13executeEntityEll+0x2e7) [0x7f9fc88f39d7]
10 /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_serialization.so(_ZN6nvidia3gxf20MultiThreadScheduler20workerThreadEntranceEPNS0_10ThreadPoolEl+0x419) [0x7f9fc8605dd9]
11 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libstdc++.so.6(+0xdc253) [0x7f9fc8321253]
12 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6(+0x94ac3) [0x7f9fc8090ac3]
13 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6(clone+0x44) [0x7f9fc8121a04]
=================================
[holoscan:2127091:0:2127105] Process frozen, press Enter to attach a debugger...
It is observed that the thread responsible for the segmentation fault is 51 (
tid: 51). To attach a debugger to this thread, simply press Enter.
Upon attaching the debugger, a backtrace will be displayed, but it may not be from the thread that triggered the segmentation fault. To handle this, use the
info threads command to list all threads, and the
thread <thread_id> command to switch to the thread that caused the segmentation fault.
(gdb) info threads
Id Target Id Frame
* 1 Thread 0x7f9fc6ce2000 (LWP 37) "ping_distribute" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
2 Thread 0x7f9fc51bb000 (LWP 39) "ping_distribute" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
3 Thread 0x7f9fc11ba000 (LWP 40) "ping_distribute" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
4 Thread 0x7f9fbd1b9000 (LWP 41) "ping_distribute" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
5 Thread 0x7f9fabfff000 (LWP 42) "cuda00001400006" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
6 Thread 0x7f9f99fff000 (LWP 43) "async" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
7 Thread 0x7f9f95ffe000 (LWP 44) "ping_distribute" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
8 Thread 0x7f9f77fff000 (LWP 45) "dispatcher" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
9 Thread 0x7f9f73ffe000 (LWP 46) "async" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
10 Thread 0x7f9f6fffd000 (LWP 47) "worker" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
11 Thread 0x7f9f5bfff000 (LWP 48) "ping_distribute" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
12 Thread 0x7f9f57ffe000 (LWP 49) "dispatcher" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
13 Thread 0x7f9f53ffd000 (LWP 50) "async" 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
14 Thread 0x7f9f4fffc000 (LWP 51) "worker" 0x00007f9fc80e642f in __GI___wait4 (pid=pid@entry=52, stat_loc=stat_loc@entry=0x7f9f4fff6cfc, options=options@entry=0, usage=usage@entry=0x0) at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/wait4.c:30
It’s evident that thread ID 14 is responsible for the segmentation fault (
LWP 51). To investigate further, we can switch to this thread using the command
thread 14 in GDB:
(gdb) thread 14
After switching, we can employ the
bt command to examine the backtrace of this thread.
(gdb) bt
#0 0x00007f9fc80e642f in __GI___wait4 (pid=pid@entry=52, stat_loc=stat_loc@entry=0x7f9f4fff6cfc, options=options@entry=0, usage=usage@entry=0x0) at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/wait4.c:30
#1 0x00007f9fc80e63ab in __GI___waitpid (pid=pid@entry=52, stat_loc=stat_loc@entry=0x7f9f4fff6cfc, options=options@entry=0) at ./posix/waitpid.c:38
#2 0x00007f9fc6d72587 in ucs_debugger_attach () at /opt/ucx/src/contrib/../src/ucs/debug/debug.c:816
#3 0x00007f9fc6d7531d in ucs_error_freeze (message=0x7f9fc6d93c53 "address not mapped to object") at /opt/ucx/src/contrib/../src/ucs/debug/debug.c:919
#4 ucs_handle_error (message=0x7f9fc6d93c53 "address not mapped to object") at /opt/ucx/src/contrib/../src/ucs/debug/debug.c:1089
#5 ucs_handle_error (message=0x7f9fc6d93c53 "address not mapped to object") at /opt/ucx/src/contrib/../src/ucs/debug/debug.c:1077
#6 0x00007f9fc6d7545f in ucs_debug_handle_error_signal (signo=signo@entry=11, cause=0x7f9fc6d93c53 "address not mapped to object", fmt=fmt@entry=0x7f9fc6d93cf5 " at address %p") at /opt/ucx/src/contrib/../src/ucs/debug/debug.c:1038
#7 0x00007f9fc6d75746 in ucs_error_signal_handler (signo=11, info=0x7f9f4fff73b0, context=<optimized out>) at /opt/ucx/src/contrib/../src/ucs/debug/debug.c:1060
#8 <signal handler called>
#9 holoscan::ops::PingTensorTxOp::compute (this=0x5643fdcbd540, op_output=..., context=...) at /workspace/holoscan-sdk/src/operators/ping_tensor_tx/ping_tensor_tx.cpp:139
#10 0x00007f9fc9e415eb in holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapper::tick (this=0x5643fdcfef00) at /workspace/holoscan-sdk/src/core/gxf/gxf_wrapper.cpp:78
#11 0x00007f9fc88f0347 in nvidia::gxf::EntityExecutor::EntityItem::tickCodelet(nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Codelet> const&) () from /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_sample.so
#12 0x00007f9fc88f29c0 in nvidia::gxf::EntityExecutor::EntityItem::tick(long, nvidia::gxf::Router*) () from /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_sample.so
#13 0x00007f9fc88f31ee in nvidia::gxf::EntityExecutor::EntityItem::execute(long, nvidia::gxf::Router*, long&) () from /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_sample.so
#14 0x00007f9fc88f39d7 in nvidia::gxf::EntityExecutor::executeEntity(long, long) () from /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_sample.so
#15 0x00007f9fc8605dd9 in nvidia::gxf::MultiThreadScheduler::workerThreadEntrance(nvidia::gxf::ThreadPool*, long) () from /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/lib/libgxf_serialization.so
#16 0x00007f9fc8321253 in ?? () from /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libstdc++.so.6
#17 0x00007f9fc8090ac3 in start_thread (arg=<optimized out>) at ./nptl/pthread_create.c:442
#18 0x00007f9fc8121a04 in clone () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/x86_64/clone.S:100
Under the backtrace of thread 14, you will find:
#8 <signal handler called>
#9 holoscan::ops::PingTensorTxOp::compute (this=0x5643fdcbd540, op_output=..., context=...) at /workspace/holoscan-sdk/src/operators/ping_tensor_tx/ping_tensor_tx.cpp:139
This indicates that the segmentation fault occurred at line 139 in
/workspace/holoscan-sdk/src/operators/ping_tensor_tx/ping_tensor_tx.cpp.
To view the backtrace of all threads, use the
thread apply all bt command.
(gdb) thread apply all bt
...
Thread 14 (Thread 0x7f9f4fffc000 (LWP 51) "worker"):
#0 0x00007f9fc80e642f in __GI___wait4 (pid=pid@entry=52, stat_loc=stat_loc@entry=0x7f9f4fff6cfc, options=options@entry=0, usage=usage@entry=0x0) at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/wait4.c:30
...
Thread 13 (Thread 0x7f9f53ffd000 (LWP 50) "async"):
#0 0x00007f9fc80e6612 in __libc_pause () at ../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/pause.c:29
...
The Holoscan SDK provides support for tracing and profiling tools, particularly focusing on the
compute method of Python operators. Debugging Python operators using Python IDEs can be challenging since this method is invoked from the C++ runtime. This also applies to the
initialize,
start, and
stop methods of Python operators.
Users can leverage IDEs like VSCode/PyCharm (which utilize the PyDev.Debugger) or other similar tools to debug Python operators:
For VSCode, refer to VSCode Python Debugging.
For PyCharm, consult PyCharm Python Debugging.
Subsequent sections will detail methods for debugging, profiling, and tracing Python applications using the Holoscan SDK.
pdb example
The following command initiates a Python application within a
pdb session:
python python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py pdb
# Type the following commands to check if the breakpoints are hit:
#
# b test_pytracing.py:78
# c
# exit
This is an interactive session.
Please type the following commands to check if the breakpoints are hit.
(Pdb) b test_pytracing.py:78
Breakpoint 1 at /workspace/holoscan-sdk/python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py:78
(Pdb) c
...
> /workspace/holoscan-sdk/python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py(78)start()
-> print("Mx start")
(Pdb) exit
For more details, please refer to the
pdb_main() method in
test_pytracing.py.
It is also possible to launch the
pdb session without having to manually add a breakpoint() to the source file before main() as was done in test_pytracing.py. In that case, just launch the existing application using
python -m pdb my_app.py. For example, we can launch the existing ping_multi_port.py example included with the SDK like this
python -m pdb ./examples/ping_multi_port/python/ping_multi_port.py
We will then be at the
pdb prompt, from which we can insert a break point (at the first line of the
compute method in this case) and then use
c to continue execution until the breakpoint is reached.
(Pdb) b ping_multi_port.py:97
Breakpoint 1 at /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/examples/ping_multi_port/python/ping_multi_port.py:97
(Pdb) c
[info] [fragment.cpp:588] Loading extensions from configs...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:262] Creating context
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1767] creating input IOSpec named 'in2'
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1767] creating input IOSpec named 'in1'
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1767] creating input IOSpec named 'receivers:1'
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1767] creating input IOSpec named 'receivers:0'
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1767] creating input IOSpec named 'receivers'
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:2174] Activating Graph...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:2204] Running Graph...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:2206] Waiting for completion...
[info] [greedy_scheduler.cpp:191] Scheduling 3 entities
> /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/examples/ping_multi_port/python/ping_multi_port.py(97)compute()
-> value1 = op_input.receive("in1")
Now that we are at the desired breakpoint, we can interactively debug the operator. The following show an example of using
s to step by one line then
p value1 to print the value of the “value1” variable. The
l command is used to show the surrounding context. In the output, the arrow indicates the line where we are currently at in the debugger and the “B” indicates the breakpoint that was previously added.
(Pdb) s
> /workspace/holoscan-sdk/build-x86_64/examples/ping_multi_port/python/ping_multi_port.py(98)compute()
-> value2 = op_input.receive("in2")
(Pdb) p value1
ValueData(1)
(Pdb) l
93 spec.output("out2")
94 spec.param("multiplier", 2)
95
96 def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
97 B value1 = op_input.receive("in1")
98 -> value2 = op_input.receive("in2")
99 print(f"Middle message received (count: {self.count})")
100 self.count += 1
101
102 print(f"Middle message value1: {value1.data}")
103 print(f"Middle message value2: {value2.data}")
Profiling a Holoscan Python Application
For profiling, users can employ tools like cProfile or line_profiler for profiling Python applications/operators.
Note that when using a multithreaded scheduler, cProfile or the profile module might not accurately identify worker threads, or errors could occur.
In such cases with multithreaded schedulers, consider using multithread-aware profilers like pyinstrument, pprofile, or yappi.
For further information, refer to the test case at test_pytracing.py.
Using pyinstrument
pyinstrument is a call stack profiler for Python, designed to highlight performance bottlenecks in an easily understandable format directly in your terminal as the code executes.
python -m pip install pyinstrument
pyinstrument python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py
## Note: With a multithreaded scheduler, the same method may appear multiple times across different threads.
# pyinstrument python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py -s multithread
...
0.107 [root] None
├─ 0.088 MainThread <thread>:140079743820224
│ └─ 0.088 <module> ../../../bin/pyinstrument:1
│ └─ 0.088 main pyinstrument/__main__.py:28
│ [7 frames hidden] pyinstrument, <string>, runpy, <built...
│ 0.087 _run_code runpy.py:63
│ └─ 0.087 <module> test_pytracing.py:1
│ ├─ 0.061 main test_pytracing.py:153
│ │ ├─ 0.057 MyPingApp.compose test_pytracing.py:141
│ │ │ ├─ 0.041 PingMxOp.__init__ test_pytracing.py:59
│ │ │ │ └─ 0.041 PingMxOp.__init__ ../core/__init__.py:262
│ │ │ │ [35 frames hidden] .., numpy, re, sre_compile, sre_parse...
│ │ │ └─ 0.015 [self] test_pytracing.py
│ │ └─ 0.002 [self] test_pytracing.py
│ ├─ 0.024 <module> ../__init__.py:1
│ │ [5 frames hidden] .., <built-in>
│ └─ 0.001 <module> ../conditions/__init__.py:1
│ [2 frames hidden] .., <built-in>
└─ 0.019 Dummy-1 <thread>:140078275749440
└─ 0.019 <module> ../../../bin/pyinstrument:1
└─ 0.019 main pyinstrument/__main__.py:28
[5 frames hidden] pyinstrument, <string>, runpy
0.019 _run_code runpy.py:63
└─ 0.019 <module> test_pytracing.py:1
└─ 0.019 main test_pytracing.py:153
├─ 0.014 [self] test_pytracing.py
└─ 0.004 PingRxOp.compute test_pytracing.py:118
└─ 0.004 print <built-in>
Using pprofile
pprofile is a line-granularity, thread-aware deterministic and statistic pure-python profiler.
python -m pip install pprofile
pprofile --include test_pytracing.py python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py -s multithread
Total duration: 0.972872s
File: python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py
File duration: 0.542628s (55.78%)
Line #| Hits| Time| Time per hit| %|Source code
------+----------+-------------+-------------+-------+-----------
...
33| 0| 0| 0| 0.00%|
34| 2| 2.86102e-06| 1.43051e-06| 0.00%| def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
35| 1| 1.62125e-05| 1.62125e-05| 0.00%| spec.output("out")
36| 0| 0| 0| 0.00%|
37| 2| 3.33786e-06| 1.66893e-06| 0.00%| def initialize(self):
38| 1| 1.07288e-05| 1.07288e-05| 0.00%| print("Tx initialize")
39| 0| 0| 0| 0.00%|
40| 2| 1.40667e-05| 7.03335e-06| 0.00%| def start(self):
41| 1| 1.23978e-05| 1.23978e-05| 0.00%| print("Tx start")
42| 0| 0| 0| 0.00%|
43| 2| 3.09944e-05| 1.54972e-05| 0.00%| def stop(self):
44| 1| 2.88486e-05| 2.88486e-05| 0.00%| print("Tx stop")
45| 0| 0| 0| 0.00%|
46| 4| 4.05312e-05| 1.01328e-05| 0.00%| def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
47| 3| 2.57492e-05| 8.58307e-06| 0.00%| value = self.index
48| 3| 2.12193e-05| 7.07308e-06| 0.00%| self.index += 1
Using yappi
yappi is a tracing profiler that is multithreading, asyncio and gevent aware.
python -m pip install yappi
# yappi requires setting a context ID callback function to specify the correct context ID for
# Holoscan's worker threads.
# For more details, please see `yappi_main()` in `test_pytracing.py`.
python python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py yappi | grep test_pytracing.py
## Note: With a multithreaded scheduler, method hit counts are distributed across multiple threads.
#python python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py yappi -s multithread | grep test_pytracing.py
...
test_pytracing.py main:153 1
test_pytracing.py MyPingApp.compose:141 1
test_pytracing.py PingMxOp.__init__:59 1
test_pytracing.py PingTxOp.__init__:29 1
test_pytracing.py PingMxOp.setup:65 1
test_pytracing.py PingRxOp.__init__:99 1
test_pytracing.py PingRxOp.setup:104 1
test_pytracing.py PingTxOp.setup:34 1
test_pytracing.py PingTxOp.initialize:37 1
test_pytracing.py PingRxOp.stop:115 1
test_pytracing.py PingRxOp.initialize:109 1
test_pytracing.py PingMxOp.initialize:72 1
test_pytracing.py PingMxOp.stop:78 1
test_pytracing.py PingMxOp.compute:81 3
test_pytracing.py PingTxOp.compute:46 3
test_pytracing.py PingRxOp.compute:118 3
test_pytracing.py PingTxOp.start:40 1
test_pytracing.py PingMxOp.start:75 1
test_pytracing.py PingRxOp.start:112 1
test_pytracing.py PingTxOp.stop:43 1
Using profile/ cProfile
profile/cProfile is a deterministic profiling module for Python programs.
python -m cProfile python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py 2>&1 | grep test_pytracing.py
## Executing a single test case
#python python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py profile
1 0.001 0.001 0.107 0.107 test_pytracing.py:1(<module>)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:104(setup)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:109(initialize)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:112(start)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:115(stop)
3 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:118(compute)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:140(MyPingApp)
1 0.014 0.014 0.073 0.073 test_pytracing.py:141(compose)
1 0.009 0.009 0.083 0.083 test_pytracing.py:153(main)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:28(PingTxOp)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:29(__init__)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:34(setup)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:37(initialize)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:40(start)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:43(stop)
3 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:46(compute)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:58(PingMxOp)
1 0.000 0.000 0.058 0.058 test_pytracing.py:59(__init__)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:65(setup)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:72(initialize)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:75(start)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:78(stop)
3 0.001 0.000 0.001 0.000 test_pytracing.py:81(compute)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:98(PingRxOp)
1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 test_pytracing.py:99(__init__)
Using line_profiler
line_profiler is a module for doing line-by-line profiling of functions.
python -m pip install line_profiler
# Insert `@profile` before the function `def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):`.
# The original file will be backed up as `test_pytracing.py.bak`.
file="python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py"
pattern=" def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):"
insertion=" @profile"
if ! grep -q "^$insertion" "$file"; then
sed -i.bak "/^$pattern/i\\
$insertion" "$file"
fi
kernprof -lv python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py
# Remove the inserted `@profile` decorator.
mv "$file.bak" "$file"
...
Wrote profile results to test_pytracing.py.lprof
Timer unit: 1e-06 s
Total time: 0.000304244 s
File: python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py
Function: compute at line 46
Line # Hits Time Per Hit % Time Line Contents
==============================================================
46 @profile
47 def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
48 3 2.3 0.8 0.8 value = self.index
49 3 9.3 3.1 3.0 self.index += 1
50
51 3 0.5 0.2 0.2 output = []
52 18 5.0 0.3 1.6 for i in range(0, 5):
53 15 4.2 0.3 1.4 output.append(value)
54 15 2.4 0.2 0.8 value += 1
55
56 3 280.6 93.5 92.2 op_output.emit(output, "out")
...
Measuring Code Coverage
The Holoscan SDK provides support for measuring code coverage using Coverage.py.
python -m pip install coverage
coverage erase
coverage run examples/ping_vector/python/ping_vector.py
coverage report examples/ping_vector/python/ping_vector.py
coverage html
# Open the generated HTML report in a browser.
xdg-open htmlcov/index.html
To record code coverage programmatically, please refer to the
coverage_main() method in
test_pytracing.py.
You can execute the example application with code coverage enabled by running the following command:
python -m pip install coverage
python python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py coverage
# python python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py coverage -s multithread
The following command starts a Python application using the
trace:
python -m trace --trackcalls python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py | grep test_pytracing
...
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.MyPingApp.compose
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingMxOp.compute
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingMxOp.initialize
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingMxOp.start
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingMxOp.stop
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingRxOp.compute
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingRxOp.initialize
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingRxOp.start
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingRxOp.stop
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingTxOp.compute
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingTxOp.initialize
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingTxOp.start
test_pytracing.main -> test_pytracing.PingTxOp.stop
A test case utilizing the
trace module programmatically can be found in the
trace_main() method in
test_pytracing.py.
python python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py trace
# python python/tests/system/test_pytracing.py trace -s multithread