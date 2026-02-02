Testing Operators

The OperatorTestHarness is a specialized Holoscan application designed to test individual operators in isolation. It automates the setup of a test pipeline by creating source operators to provide input data and sink operators to collect and validate output data.

Main Components:

OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType, Args...> : The main test harness class that orchestrates the test Creates and manages source operators for each input port

Creates and manages sink operators for each output port

Connects all operators in the test pipeline

Provides a fluent API for configuration TestHarnessSourceOp<T> : A specialized operator that emits predetermined test data Emits one value per compute cycle from a provided vector

Automatically manages iteration through test data

Used internally by the test harness for each input port TestHarnessSinkOp<T> : A specialized operator that collects and validates outputs Receives data from the operator under test

Applies validation functions to each received value

Tracks received data count for verification

Used internally by the test harness for each output port OperatorTestBase : A base test fixture class designed for use with Google Test ( gtest ).

Just a skeleton fixture, does not currently extend SetUp or TearDown methods.

How It Works:

When you create a test harness with create_operator_test<YourOp>() :

The harness creates a Holoscan application with your operator in the middle For each add_input_port() call, it creates a TestHarnessSourceOp that feeds test data For each add_output_port() call, it creates a TestHarnessSinkOp that collects and validates output When you call run_test() , the entire pipeline executes and validations are performed automatically

The test harness ensures that:

All input ports receive the same number of data elements

Data flows correctly from sources through your operator to sinks

Conditions (like CountCondition ) control execution properly

Validation failures are reported via Google Test assertions

Validator functions are callable objects that verify operator outputs during test execution. They follow the signature void(const T&) where T is the output data type. Validators are called automatically by TestHarnessSinkOp for each value received from the operator under test.

Built-in Validators:

Holoscan provides three types of built-in validators:

create_exact_equality_validator<T>(expected_values) Compares each output against expected values using operator==

Best for: integers, strings, and other types with well-defined equality

Automatically tracks which output index is being validated Copy Copied! std::vector<int> expected = {2, 4, 6}; auto validator = create_exact_equality_validator(expected); create_float_equality_validator<T>(expected_values, tolerance = T{}) Compares floating-point values with approximate equality

Uses Google Test’s EXPECT_FLOAT_EQ (default) or EXPECT_NEAR (with tolerance)

Best for: float, double, and other floating-point types Copy Copied! std::vector<float> expected = {1.5f, 2.7f, 3.1f}; auto validator = create_float_equality_validator(expected, 0.01f); create_transform_equality_validator<InputT, OutputT>(expected_values, transform_func) Applies a transformation before comparing

Best for: complex types where you want to validate a specific property Copy Copied! auto validator = create_transform_equality_validator<MyStruct, int>( {10, 20, 30}, [](const MyStruct& s) { return s.field; } );

Using Multiple Validators:

You can apply multiple validators to a single output port using the validators<T>() helper:

Copy Copied! test->add_output_port<float>("output", validators<float>( create_float_equality_validator(expected_values), custom_range_validator, custom_format_validator ));

Custom Validators:

Create custom validators by providing any callable that matches void(const T&) :

Copy Copied! auto custom_validator = [](const int& value) { EXPECT_GT(value, 0) << "Value must be positive"; EXPECT_LT(value, 100) << "Value must be less than 100"; }; test->add_output_port<int>("output", validators<int>(custom_validator));